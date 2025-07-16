TON Ecosystem Surge: MEXC Kicks Off Million-Dollar TON Giveaway For Summer Celebration

The blockchain world is once again shifting, and the TON ecosystem is rapidly emerging as a market focal point. With a surge in user growth, ecosystem expansion, and rising token value, every moveThe blockchain world is once again shifting, and the TON ecosystem is rapidly emerging as a market focal point. With a surge in user growth, ecosystem expansion, and rising token value, every move
Jul 16, 2025
The blockchain world is once again shifting, and the TON ecosystem is rapidly emerging as a market focal point. With a surge in user growth, ecosystem expansion, and rising token value, every move TON makes is drawing significant investor attention.

1. TON Ecosystem Market Growth


The TON ecosystem is currently undergoing a period of growth. TON's price has recently increased, reaching a peak of 3.6 USDT, with 24-hour trading volume exceeding 200 million USDT. Market activity and liquidity remain strong.


2. Synergy Between MEXC and the TON Ecosystem


MEXC, a globally recognized cryptocurrency exchange, has actively expanded its presence within the TON ecosystem. In 2023, MEXC Ventures announced a strategic investment in TON to jointly explore the development of the broader blockchain ecosystem and build a complete closed-loop from trading to application. Since then, the two sides have worked together to help drive user growth for the Telegram-integrated wallet "TON Space." In parallel, MEXC launched a zero-fee trading zone for TON, significantly lowering the entry barrier and further supporting the ecosystem's expansion.

3. Multiple Promotional Events: Unlock TON Ecosystem Rewards


To help users more easily engage with and benefit from the TON ecosystem, MEXC is launching multiple events running from May 21, 2025, 14:00 (UTC) to Jun 20, 2025, 14:00 (UTC).

Event 1: Trade TON Pairs with Zero Fees


During the event period, users on MEXC can enjoy zero trading fees on the following Spot trading pairs: TON/USDT, TON/USDC, TON/EUR, as well as zero trading fees on TONUSDT Futures. Additionally, withdrawals of TON, USDE, and other tokens on the TON network will also be fee-free.

Event 2: Stake TON for Up to 400% APR (Exclusive to New Users)


During the event period, new users who stake TON can unlock up to 400% APR.

Event 3: Hold USDE and Earn Up to 8% APR Daily


TON chain now supports USDE deposits and withdrawals. During the event, users holding at least 0.1 USDE in their Spot Wallet will be eligible to earn up to 8% APR daily.

Event 4: Trade TON Spot to Share 32,500 TON


Users who complete TON Spot trading tasks during the event period will be eligible to share a reward pool of 32,500 TON based on their trading volume.

Event 5: Trade Futures to Share 100,000 USDT in Futures Bonus


During the event, users who complete at least one TONUSDT Futures trade of any amount can qualify for the "Welcome Bonus for New Futures Users" task and share 50,000 USDT in Futures bonuses. Additionally, users can compete in the "Futures Trading Leaderboard" task for a chance to win another 50,000 USDT in bonuses.

Join the "TON Triumph" event and take part in exclusive rewards and tasks.

Disclaimer: This material does not constitute advice on investments, taxes, legal matters, finance, accounting, consulting, or any other related services, nor is it a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and invest cautiously. All investment decisions and outcomes are the sole responsibility of the user.

