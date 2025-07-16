TOKYO BEAST: New Era of Crypto Entertainment IP Blending Virtual and Reality

Tokyo Beast is the first Crypto Entertainment IP project from a leading Japanese game development team. The platform integrates blockchain assets, IP creation, and entertainment content into a future-oriented experience. Here, NFTs transform into digital lifeforms with distinct identities and destinies instead of remaining mere collectibles. Every player helps build the emerging crypto entertainment ecosystem.





In-game evolution and on-chain mastery of destiny signal the dawn of a Web3-driven entertainment revolution.









TOKYO BEAST is the flagship title of the Crypto Entertainment IP project, fusing Web2 and Web3 technologies to build an entertainment ecosystem that combines investment potential with immersive gameplay. The project features a dual-architecture design: BASE for on-chain asset cultivation and TRIALS for content participation.





This structure gives players genuine ownership of assets on the blockchain while delivering high-quality game experiences. At the heart of the ecosystem is the TOKYO GAMES TOKEN (TGT) , which links all entertainment components, asset mechanisms, and future AAA game releases, creating a sustainably scalable crypto-entertainment platform.









TOKYO BEAST is more than just a game. It's a full-fledged ecosystem composed of two interconnected systems:





BASE System: Focuses on managing in-game assets, providing players with BEAST NFT cultivation, resource acquisition, and asset-trading functionality.

TRIALS System: Centers on competitive and interactive gameplay, featuring PvP battles, match predictions, and tournament challenges.





These two systems operate independently yet interlock organically, offering players a dual experience: enjoy the game without holding tokens, hold tokens without active play, or combine both to maximize rewards and fun.









The TOKYO BEAST development team brings together core members from Japan's top console and mobile game studios, all of whom have worked on renowned titles both domestically and internationally. They possess exceptional expertise in world-building and content creation. Backed by an ambitious funding budget, the project aims to deliver the first large-scale Web3 IP whose content quality rivals that of premier Web2 productions.









TOKYO BEAST's vision goes beyond a mere Web3 game, it strives to become a truly crypto-native entertainment IP. Its mission includes:





Push the boundaries between Web2 and Web3

Balance immersive entertainment with investment returns

Deliver a future experience where "the game is the asset, and the IP is the brand"









As the flagship asset of TOKYO BEAST and the wider TGT platform , TGT not only embodies intrinsic platform value but also enables a diverse array of functional use cases across the ecosystem:









Players can use TGT to purchase the two primary in-game tokens, Jewels and Gems, which are then used for character enhancements, item purchases, feature unlocks, and other core gameplay activities.









Holders can earn dual rewards by staking TGT:





Earn TGT staking rewards

Gain a chance to receive rare BEAST RAWDISK NFTs





This mechanism effectively boosts long-term holding incentives for TGT, increasing the token's scarcity and circulating value.









The project allocates a portion of in-game token sales revenue to repurchasing TGT, establishing a closed-loop value cycle and deflationary model that underpins TGT's market price.





Note: TGT is issued by Play3 Ltd.; the TOKYO BEAST development firm is not directly responsible for any aspects of TGT.









TOKYO BEAST is a cornerstone of the broader TGT ecosystem, extending the token's utility through multiple content modules:





CLASH : Daily Prediction Interactions: Beyond the weekend "Champion Picks," players can participate in daily game forecasts on weekdays, staking TGT to place predictions and blend content with asset engagement.

FUSION: Co-Branded NFT Collaborations: Partnering with popular NFT projects, anime, and gaming IPs to launch joint "BEAST NFTs," enhancing their cultural appeal and collectible value.

ITEMIZE: Physical Merchandise: Developing Tokyo Beast–themed apparel, accessories, and other branded goods, so users can showcase their virtual identity in the real world.

CARDS: Physical Trading Card Battles: Transforming BEAST characters into collectible cards for users to collect and engage in light competitive play, bridging online and offline experiences.

ANIMATION: Visual Narrative Expansion: Producing animated content and other visual media to deepen the storytelling of Tokyo Beast's world and characters, filling narrative gaps not covered by TRIALS gameplay.

PARTY: Offline Community Events: Hosting large-scale watch parties and exclusive VIP meetups for NFT holders to reinforce community bonds and project rituals.

SPACE: Themed Concept Stores & Partnerships: Launching Tokyo Beast–branded concept stores and collaborating with mainstream commercial brands to lower barriers to entry for Web3 engagement.









TOKYO BEAST combines entertainment, culture, and crypto assets in a single platform. It serves as both an IP project and a demonstration of bringing blockchain content to mainstream audiences. Many blockchain games still rely on a basic "Play-to-Earn" model; TOKYO BEAST advances beyond this with an expert content team, sound tokenomics, and modular entertainment extensions that integrate gaming, IP, commerce, and blockchain.





As the TGT platform grows, TOKYO BEAST aims to become a benchmark in Web3 entertainment, engaging creators and users in a truly crypto-native experience.





MEXC has listed TGT for Spot and Futures trading. To purchase TGT:





1) Open and log in to the MEXC App or visit the official website

2) In the search bar, enter TGT and select either Spot or Futures trading.

3) Select your order type, enter the quantity and price, and complete the transaction.









Users can also visit the MEXC Airdrop+ event page to participate in the TGT airdrop and earn additional rewards.





