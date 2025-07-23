What is OVER? OVER is a utility token launched in 2021 that powers the OVER ecosystem, a decentralized platform focused on bridging the physical and digital worlds through augmented reality (AR) andWhat is OVER? OVER is a utility token launched in 2021 that powers the OVER ecosystem, a decentralized platform focused on bridging the physical and digital worlds through augmented reality (AR) and
The Origin and Evolution of OVER

What is OVER?

OVER is a utility token launched in 2021 that powers the OVER ecosystem, a decentralized platform focused on bridging the physical and digital worlds through augmented reality (AR) and metaverse experiences. At its core, OVER was designed to address the problem of information fragmentation and lack of interoperability in the metaverse and AR space. Unlike traditional centralized metaverse platforms, OVER leverages blockchain technology and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to create a more decentralized, transparent, and user-empowered system for content creators, developers, and users within the OVER network.

The Founding Story

The Visionary Behind OVER

OVER was conceived in 2020 by Davide Cuttini, an entrepreneur and technologist with a background in computer vision and AR. Cuttini identified the challenge of fragmented digital experiences and the lack of true ownership for creators in the emerging metaverse while working on AR projects in Europe. After publishing the initial whitepaper titled "OVER: The Decentralized AR Metaverse," Cuttini assembled a team including Diego Di Tommaso, a business strategist with experience in digital transformation, and other experts in blockchain, AR, and community building. Together, they overcame early technical hurdles—such as real-time AR mapping and NFT integration—by developing proprietary algorithms and leveraging open-source blockchain protocols. This collaborative approach enabled the OVER token ecosystem to offer a solution that empowers users to own, trade, and monetize digital assets in a decentralized AR environment.

OVER's Development Timeline

  • Pre-Launch Development Phase: The OVER project began with the release of its whitepaper and the development of the OVER protocol in late 2020.
  • Major Milestones and Achievements: OVER launched its testnet in early 2021, followed by the mainnet and the introduction of the OVER Marketplace for AR assets.
  • Funding Rounds and Notable Investors: The team secured initial funding through private sales and strategic partnerships with AR and blockchain-focused investors.
  • Public Launch and Initial Market Response: OVER made its public debut in 2021, quickly gaining traction among AR enthusiasts and content creators. Following its listing on MEXC, the OVER token achieved strong community support and trading activity, confirming market confidence in its vision to transform the AR and metaverse industry.

Technical Evolution of OVER

  • Original Protocol Design and Architecture: OVER's original architecture was built as a decentralized AR platform, utilizing Ethereum-based smart contracts and NFTs to represent ownership of digital land and assets within the OVER ecosystem.
  • Technical Upgrades and Protocol Improvements: Key upgrades include the integration of advanced AR mapping technologies and the launch of the OVER SDK, enabling developers to build custom AR experiences.
  • Integration of New Technologies: The OVER team has incorporated geolocation-based NFTs and real-time AR rendering, allowing for immersive, location-specific digital experiences.
  • Notable Technical Partnerships and Collaborations: OVER has partnered with leading AR technology providers and blockchain projects to enhance interoperability and expand its ecosystem, solidifying OVER's position as a technical innovator in the decentralized AR and metaverse space.

Future Roadmap and Vision

Looking ahead, OVER is focused on mainstream adoption and ecosystem expansion within the rapidly evolving metaverse and AR landscape. The upcoming OVER 2.0 update, planned for late 2025, will introduce enhanced creator tools, improved AR mapping, and integration with additional blockchain networks. The OVER team envisions expanding into new market segments such as digital tourism and education, representing a significant growth opportunity for the OVER token. Long-term, OVER aims to become the standard for decentralized AR applications, guided by principles of decentralization, user empowerment, and innovation.

Conclusion

From its origins addressing the fragmentation of digital and physical experiences to becoming a leading decentralized AR platform, OVER's evolution showcases the innovative vision of its founders. To start trading OVER with confidence, check out our "OVER Trading Complete Guide" for essential fundamentals, step-by-step processes, and risk management strategies. Ready to put your knowledge into action? Explore our comprehensive guide now and begin your OVER learning journey on MEXC's secure trading platform.

