The Origin and Evolution of OVER

OVER is a utility token launched in 2021 that powers the OVER ecosystem, a decentralized platform focused on bridging the physical and digital worlds through augmented reality (AR) and metaverse experiences. At its core, OVER was designed to address the problem of information fragmentation and lack of interoperability in the metaverse and AR space. Unlike traditional centralized metaverse platforms, OVER leverages blockchain technology and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to create a more decentralized, transparent, and user-empowered system for content creators, developers, and users within the OVER network.
OVER was conceived in 2020 by Davide Cuttini, an entrepreneur and technologist with a background in computer vision and AR. Cuttini identified the challenge of fragmented digital experiences and the lack of true ownership for creators in the emerging metaverse while working on AR projects in Europe. After publishing the initial whitepaper titled "OVER: The Decentralized AR Metaverse," Cuttini assembled a team including Diego Di Tommaso, a business strategist with experience in digital transformation, and other experts in blockchain, AR, and community building. Together, they overcame early technical hurdles—such as real-time AR mapping and NFT integration—by developing proprietary algorithms and leveraging open-source blockchain protocols. This collaborative approach enabled the OVER token ecosystem to offer a solution that empowers users to own, trade, and monetize digital assets in a decentralized AR environment.
Looking ahead, OVER is focused on mainstream adoption and ecosystem expansion within the rapidly evolving metaverse and AR landscape. The upcoming OVER 2.0 update, planned for late 2025, will introduce enhanced creator tools, improved AR mapping, and integration with additional blockchain networks. The OVER team envisions expanding into new market segments such as digital tourism and education, representing a significant growth opportunity for the OVER token. Long-term, OVER aims to become the standard for decentralized AR applications, guided by principles of decentralization, user empowerment, and innovation.
From its origins addressing the fragmentation of digital and physical experiences to becoming a leading decentralized AR platform, OVER's evolution showcases the innovative vision of its founders. To start trading OVER with confidence, check out our "OVER Trading Complete Guide" for essential fundamentals, step-by-step processes, and risk management strategies. Ready to put your knowledge into action? Explore our comprehensive guide now and begin your OVER learning journey on MEXC's secure trading platform.
TL;DR1) Professional Positioning: Chiliz Chain is the world's first blockchain dedicated to sports and entertainment, partnering with over 70 elite sports teams worldwide.2) Fan Token Innovation: Thro
In the fast-paced cryptocurrency futures market, opening a position is the first step and often the key to success or failure. Many traders, especially beginners, rely only on basic market and limit o
If you're wondering who owns XRP, you're asking one of the most important questions about this cryptocurrency. Understanding XRP ownership reveals how power and control are distributed across this dig
If you're wondering when the Ripple XRP Ledger was first created, you're not alone. This question confuses many crypto beginners because the story involves multiple dates, different names, and several
Introduction to MONEROCHAN 2030 Price ForecastLooking a decade ahead, 2030 price predictions for Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) provide a long-term view of its potential role in the evolving crypto landscap
Introduction to BANGERS 2026 Price ForecastLooking ahead to 2026, crypto traders and investors are keen to anticipate where X Bangers (BANGERS) could be heading. 2026 price predictions for BANGERS are
Introduction to BANGERS 2030 Price ForecastLooking a decade ahead, 2030 price predictions for X Bangers (BANGERS) provide a long-term view of its potential role in the evolving crypto landscape. While
Introduction to PIGGER Short-Term Price PredictionsIn the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, short-term predictions can help traders identify opportunities in daily, weekly, and monthly timeframes. S
PANews reported on November 13th that, according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin, an address suspected to belong to Monetalis (0x5eE...16B) received 1.851 million UNI tokens (US$14.33 million) from market
PANews reported on November 13th that, according to Cryptopolitan, Pump.fun announced the launch of an experimental Mayhem mode, allowing AI agents to participate in the trading of newly issued tokens
PANews, November 13th - According to official news, Polymarket has announced that it has become Yahoo Finance's exclusive prediction market partner. Yahoo Finance will launch a brand new prediction ma
Traders compare Blockchain FX and Based Eggman ($GGs) as token presales compete for attention. Explore which presale crypto stands out in the 2025 crypto presale list and attracts whale capital.
TL;DR1) Professional Positioning: Chiliz Chain is the world's first blockchain dedicated to sports and entertainment, partnering with over 70 elite sports teams worldwide.2) Fan Token Innovation: Thro
In the fast-paced cryptocurrency futures market, opening a position is the first step and often the key to success or failure. Many traders, especially beginners, rely only on basic market and limit o
If you're wondering who owns XRP, you're asking one of the most important questions about this cryptocurrency. Understanding XRP ownership reveals how power and control are distributed across this dig
If you're wondering when the Ripple XRP Ledger was first created, you're not alone. This question confuses many crypto beginners because the story involves multiple dates, different names, and several