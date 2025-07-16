The Market's Heating Up: Where Will the Next Hot Trend Be?

After six months of turbulence, the crypto market is regaining its momentum. Many forecasts suggest that Bitcoin's price could exceed $100,000 in the coming months. This optimistic outlook reflects aAfter six months of turbulence, the crypto market is regaining its momentum. Many forecasts suggest that Bitcoin's price could exceed $100,000 in the coming months. This optimistic outlook reflects a
After six months of turbulence, the crypto market is regaining its momentum. Many forecasts suggest that Bitcoin's price could exceed $100,000 in the coming months. This optimistic outlook reflects a gradual recovery in investor confidence, with market sentiment warming up and a resurgence of the vibrant atmosphere seen in previous bull runs. Which sectors and stories are worth watching next? Let's explore some of the trending topics and sectors currently generating high interest in the market!

1. AI-Driven Meme Coins: The New Market-Leading Crypto Craze

Meme coins have long held a prominent place in the crypto ecosystem, with their core mechanism centered on "viral" promotion. Traditional meme coins typically rely on community engagement, with their popularity often directly tied to community activity. However, as technology advances, the meme concept is evolving. With AI agent technology, meme coins can now achieve self-promotion and intelligent interaction, significantly boosting their spread and market appeal. This new model not only enhances the market competitiveness of meme coins but also creates more engagement opportunities for users and investors, driving innovation and growth in the entire crypto market.

Currently, the combination of memes and AI is attracting widespread attention. Bittensor (TAO), a leader in this field, focuses on providing AI utilities and has gained support from multiple decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols. Virtuals Protocol, an AI-agent version of Pump.fun, aims to enable users to co-own AI agents in the gaming and entertainment sectors, introducing a new interactive model to the market.

The recently popular GOAT (Goatseus Maximus) token is a prime example of the perfect fusion of AI agent technology and memecoins. Powered by the AI bot Truth Terminal, it can chat autonomously and manage its own Twitter account independently, generating content and significantly enhancing its market appeal. Since its launch, the GOAT token's market cap has skyrocketed from zero to $800 million in just one week, leading the market in growth and sparking a new wave of investor trading enthusiasm. Currently, the GOAT token is listed on major exchanges like MEXC, where users can enjoy ultra-low fees when trading $GOAT on the platform.

Additionally, art-related tokens are also demonstrating strong growth potential. A recent example is the BAN token, which has garnered significant attention. On the evening of October 25, the meme token $BAN, inspired by the "duct-taped banana" auctioned by Sotheby's Vice President Michael Bouhanna, stood out among many AI-themed tokens, reaching a market cap of nearly $20 million within 24 hours. The market response has been enthusiastic, further validating the potential of combining AI memes with art and indicating that this emerging field is likely to attract even more attention.

The momentum of the AI meme market is likely to continue for several key reasons:

  • Community Influence: Truth Terminal has over 100,000 followers, with each tweet generating impressive impact, creating a powerful community effect.
  • Emergence of New Tokens: Tokens like Fartcoin and Gnon are also seeking to enter this market. Despite risks and potential scams, their market activity underscores the appeal of this space.
  • Fusion of Art and Culture: Examples like BAN and other tokens highlight the innovative potential of combining AI memes with art and culture, which has captured market interest.

For industry participants, AI-generated meme coins offer not only entertainment but also significantly boost investor interest and engagement, laying the groundwork for future growth potential. As both traditional and emerging investors increasingly focus on the AI meme space, the crypto market ecosystem is gradually evolving.

2. Solana: Riding the Meme and AI Wave

As market sentiment improves, Solana is riding a wave driven by meme coins and AI. Thanks to the ongoing development of the Solana ecosystem and the "one-click token issuance" model launched by pump.fun, memecoin prices are soaring, with the number of tokens and trading volumes steadily increasing, bringing Solana back into the market spotlight. As of Q4 2024, Solana is creating an average of 96,010 tokens daily, with around 9,000 tokens generated each day through Pump.fun. Additionally, Solana is fueling innovation in DeFi protocols, such as Jupiter and Kamino Finance, attracting a variety of projects and users to participate.


3. Fantom's Transformation: Embracing the New Era of Sonic Chain

Once one of the hottest blockchains in 2021, Fantom is now undergoing a major transformation, rebranding as Sonic Chain, with revamped tokenomics making it one of the most anticipated updates of Q4. Sonic Chain promises faster transaction speeds (up to 10,000 TPS) and greater scalability. Key catalysts are on the horizon for Sonic, including the introduction of liquidity staking powered by Pendle and the deployment of leading DeFi protocols such as Curve, KyberSwap, and Snapshot. The new fee model on Sonic also allows developers to earn up to 90% of revenue. To further attract developers, Sonic has launched incentive programs such as Sonic & Sodas, Sonic Boom, and Sonic University. With Andre Cronje's return, Sonic Chain is poised to reclaim market share. In the last quarter, Sonic Arcade's total value locked (TVL) saw a 20% increase. Looking ahead, Sonic Chain plans to roll out more innovative projects to enhance the ecosystem's appeal even further.


4. PayFi: Ushering in a New Era of Web3 Payments

The highly anticipated SmartCon conference is currently taking place in Hong Kong. Dr. Xiao Feng, Chairman and CEO of HashKey Group, will deliver a keynote speech on the Main Stage, exploring the role of regulated stablecoins in the new global payments network. As a prominent figure in the Web3 space, Dr. Xiao's focus on payment issues is certainly exciting. This not only highlights the vast potential of the Web3 payments industry but also suggests that Web3 payments may be on the brink of significant growth.

PayFi is a unique concept in the Web3 space, first proposed by Solana Foundation Chair Lily Liu. It refers to blockchain-based payment methods using cryptocurrency, representing a new and significant innovation in fintech. Unlike traditional payment systems, PayFi does not rely on centralized financial institutions, such as banks, credit card companies (like Visa), or payment processors (like PayPal) for transaction verification, clearing, and settlement. Instead, it enables value transfer directly between users through a decentralized network. This solution is more efficient and transparent than traditional payment systems, offering faster transactions and greater economic sovereignty and self-management for users, marking a frontier of fintech innovation.

5. DeFi 1.0: Established Projects Continue to Gain Momentum

As two key DeFi protocols, Aave and Uniswap are actively working on their resurgence. Aave's protocol revenue has shown steady growth, reaching $50 million so far, making it the highest-earning lending protocol. Additionally, Aave's native stablecoin GHO now has a circulating supply of $160 million, while the total value locked (TVL) in ETH has risen steadily to 5.1 million ETH (over $11 billion), nearing an all-time high. Grayscale also recently announced the launch of an Aave Trust, indicating growing institutional interest in GHO.

Meanwhile, Uniswap recently announced the launch of its independently developed blockchain, Unichain. This project is expected to drive a large-scale liquidity migration, with a primary goal of helping users reduce gas costs by approximately 95% and potentially introducing a new staking mechanism. Additionally, Unichain's revenue-sharing model is likely to increase demand for the UNI token, with the number of wallets holding UNI now exceeding 400,000. The resurgence of DeFi 1.0 may redefine the dynamics of stablecoins and reshape the market landscape for decentralized exchanges (DEX).

6. Final Thoughts

The past few years have been challenging for the crypto market, marked by countless Ponzi schemes and major incidents that prolonged the bear market. However, as market sentiment shifts, new narratives and sectors are emerging. The rise of AI memes, the resurgence of Solana, the growth of PayFi, and the comeback of DeFi are all bringing fresh opportunities to the market. Investors should closely monitor developments in these areas to seize potential profit opportunities.

Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, consultation, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.


