The "Double-Edged Sword" of Crypto Asset Custody: How Can You Ensure the Security of Your Assets?

Jul 16, 2025MEXC
Security has always been a central theme in the cryptocurrency field. Despite the industry's continuous emphasis on and pursuit of safety, various on-chain crimes and crypto scams remain prevalent. According to the latest report from Immunefi, losses in the crypto sector due to hacking attacks and fraud have exceeded $1.4 billion in 2024, spanning 179 incidents.

Although some users have chosen crypto custody services to seek a more robust security perimeter, the actual security assurances of crypto custody are not infallible. In late October, a series of unexpected events exposed the complexities and challenges within the crypto asset custody sector. First, addresses belonging to U.S. government agencies were compromised, followed by controversy sparked by MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor regarding the "institutional custody" of Bitcoin.

These incidents have raised public concern about how to ensure and raise asset security to the next level.

Hot Topic Review: Crypto Custody Controversies


On October 25, Arkham tweeted that addresses associated with the U.S. government appeared to have been compromised, with approximately $20 million in USDC, USDT, aUSDC, and ETH transferred to the attacker’s address. The hacker subsequently converted these funds into ETH, attempting to launder them through centralized exchanges. Although the hacker eventually began returning a portion of the funds, this incident still revealed significant challenges regarding the security of crypto asset custody.


Meanwhile, MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor suggested that Bitcoin should be custodied like "too big to fail" financial institutions, such as regulated entities like BlackRock and Fidelity. He believes that this approach would reduce Bitcoin's volatility and risk of loss, thereby enhancing asset security. However, this viewpoint has faced opposition. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin openly stated that Saylor's comments are simply "crazy." He argued that Michael Saylor appears to advocate for the protection of cryptocurrencies through regulatory capture, a strategy that has many historical failures and does not align with the essence of cryptocurrency. Jameson Lopp, co-founder and CTO of Casa, also noted that Bitcoin self-custody is not merely about being a paranoid hermit; trusting third-party custody can lead to numerous long-term negative consequences.

Balancing Security and Decentralization


Institutional custody is often likened to a double-edged sword: it provides investors with what appears to be a more secure method of asset storage while also igniting profound debates about the principles of decentralization. Institutional custodians leverage robust technological support and extensive industry experience to mitigate risks such as hacking attacks and internal fraud. For many investors, opting for institutional custody means transferring the responsibility for asset security to a more professional third party, thereby reducing the risks and burdens associated with personally managing their assets to some extent.

However, institutional custody has also sparked profound debates about the principles of decentralization. The core value of cryptocurrency lies in its decentralized nature, which breaks the constraints of traditional financial systems and enables the free transfer of assets between peers. In contrast, institutional custody implies that investors must relinquish control of their assets to third-party institutions, which undermines the decentralized characteristics of cryptocurrencies and may even lead to a complete loss of control over their assets. Furthermore, if a custody institution faces mismanagement, regulatory violations, or cyberattacks, investors' assets will be exposed to significant risks. These risks can stem not only from the custodial institution itself but also from external factors such as changes in regulatory policies and legal disputes.

Choosing MEXC Means Choosing Security


In this contest concerning asset security, MEXC stands out with its exceptional security performance, becoming the preferred choice for investors. As a centralized cryptocurrency exchange operating on a global scale, MEXC consistently prioritizes the safety of user assets.

  • Multiple Security Safeguards: MEXC employs various measures, including multi-factor authentication, SSL encryption, and cold wallet storage, to ensure the security of accounts and transaction data.
  • Advanced Risk Control System: MEXC has an advanced risk control system capable of real-time monitoring and identifying abnormal trading behaviors, allowing for prompt action to prevent potential risks.
  • Global Regulatory Compliance: MEXC operates across major continents and jurisdictions worldwide and is subject to regulation by several reputable jurisdictions directly or through its subsidiaries.
  • User Education and Support: MEXC is dedicated to enhancing users' security awareness and prevention capabilities by regularly publishing security content and providing 24/7 online customer support, thereby assisting users in better protecting their assets.

The security of funds has always been a central concern in the cryptocurrency industry. In the face of complex and ever-changing security challenges, continuous innovation in services, enhanced security, and increased transparency are essential for gaining users' trust and support, thereby promoting the healthy development of the cryptocurrency market. In this process, MEXC will continue to lead the way, providing users with safer, more convenient, and efficient trading services. At the same time, the platform urges all investors to remain vigilant, fully understand the risks involved, and invest cautiously, collectively maintaining a secure, stable, and prosperous crypto world.

Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, consultation, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.


