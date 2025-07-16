TEN: A Revolutionary Layer-2 Solution for Ethereum Privacy and Scalability





TEN is a groundbreaking encrypted Layer 2 solution within the Ethereum ecosystem, designed to reshape blockchain privacy and scalability through hardware-grade encryption. Just as the HTTPS protocol revolutionized Web 2.0 security, TEN is building the next-generation infrastructure for Web3—offering end-to-end encryption of transaction data, smart contract states, and execution processes, all while inheriting the security guarantees of Ethereum Mainnet. This innovation boosts transaction speed by over 10x and reduces gas fees by 90%, laying a solid foundation for the mass adoption of decentralized applications (dApps).













TEN uniquely integrates Trusted Execution Environment (TEE) technology into its blockchain architecture, delivering chip-level encryption to ensure:





1) End-to-end encrypted transactions: From initiation to on-chain confirmation, all data remains encrypted and visible only to authorized parties.

2) Private smart contract execution: Contract code and states are processed within the TEE, preventing nodes from viewing business logic or sensitive parameters.

3) Quantum-resistance: Incorporates cutting-edge cryptographic algorithms to guard against future quantum computing threats.









As a decentralized Rollup protocol, TEN achieves millions of TPS through several technical innovations:





1) MEV protection: A proprietary "fair ordering" algorithm eliminates miner extractable value (MEV), ensuring transaction fairness.

2) Trustless randomness: TEE-based VRF (Verifiable Random Function) generates tamper-proof on-chain randomness, ideal for NFT minting, gaming, and more.

3) High-speed bridging: Cross-chain asset transfers between Ethereum and TEN are 5x faster than traditional Optimistic Rollups.









1) Web2-level interaction: Users can access encrypted dApps without installing plugins; privacy protection is fully transparent on the frontend.

2) Developer-friendly: Fully EVM-compatible and supports one-click migration of Solidity smart contracts, drastically reducing onboarding time and learning curve.





TEN serves as the native utility token of the network, supporting governance, staking, ecosystem operations, and early-stage incentives:





1) Network Governance: Token holders can participate in voting on protocol upgrades, technical roadmaps, and ecosystem fund allocation.

2) Staking Incentives: Validators are required to stake TEN tokens to earn block production rights, while stakers share in transaction fee revenues.

3) Ecosystem Fuel: All on-chain operations—such as private transactions and cross-chain transfers—consume TEN tokens as gas.

4) Liquidity Mining: Early adopters are rewarded with TEN tokens for providing liquidity or participating in testnet programs.









TEN is developed by a world-class team with deep expertise in blockchain security and cryptography. The core team brings together talent from both enterprise blockchain and leading Web3 projects:





Technical Committee: Led by a former R3 Corda architect, the team includes veterans with experience building enterprise-grade blockchain platforms, with a strong focus on TEE and zero-knowledge proofs.

Cryptography Experts: The protocol design is spearheaded by a researcher from the Technion – Israel Institute of Technology, holding multiple international patents in cryptographic systems.

Ecosystem & Operations: Team members previously held roles at leading projects such as ConsenSys and Aave, bringing expertise in developer relations, ecosystem growth, and regulatory compliance frameworks.













Q3 2024: Mainnet launch with integrated zkBridge, enabling cross-chain interoperability with zkSync, StarkNet, and other zk-based networks.

Q1 2025: Release of privacy-preserving DeFi protocol templates, supporting anonymous lending and derivatives trading.

Q4 2025: Launch of enterprise-grade TEE node solutions, expanding use cases into high-sensitivity industries such as healthcare and supply chain management.









Developer Grant Program: $100 million incentive fund to support the development of privacy-focused dApps.

Compliance Partnerships: Collaborations with regulators in the EU and Singapore to explore on-chain data privacy compliance standards.

Hardware Alliance: Partnerships with Intel, AMD, and other manufacturers to optimize TEE hardware integration and lower the barrier to node operation.









