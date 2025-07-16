1. Project Overview and Mission: Breaking Down Blockchain Silos to Build a Unified Multichain World Skate (formerly Range Protocol) is a groundbreaking innovation in blockchain infrastructure,1. Project Overview and Mission: Breaking Down Blockchain Silos to Build a Unified Multichain World Skate (formerly Range Protocol) is a groundbreaking innovation in blockchain infrastructure,
Skate: Revolutionizing Cross-Chain Infrastructure for Multichain Interoperability

Jul 16, 2025MEXC
1. Project Overview and Mission: Breaking Down Blockchain Silos to Build a Unified Multichain World


Skate (formerly Range Protocol) is a groundbreaking innovation in blockchain infrastructure, positioned as the first universal application layer supporting seamless interaction across multiple virtual machines (VMs). The project directly addresses one of the core issues in today's blockchain ecosystem, the fragmentation of liquidity and user experience across different chains. By building an orchestration layer that connects major VMs such as the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), Solana Virtual Machine (SVM), TON Virtual Machine (TVM), and Move VM, Skate aims to fundamentally reshape the user experience and developer workflow within the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector.

1.1 Core Vision


Skate's core mission is to eliminate the barriers between different blockchain ecosystems. Although various virtual machines (VMs) offer distinct technical advantages, the fragmentation of applications and liquidity has significantly limited both user and developer experiences. Skate's solution is to build a unified infrastructure layer that enables applications to run across thousands of blockchains while maintaining a single application state, achieving true "develop once, deploy across multiple chains."

1.2 Real-World Challenges Within the Current Multichain Landscape


Degraded user experience: Emerging virtual machines like SVM, TVM, and Move VM each offer unique advantages, but cross-chain operations often require complex bridging, multi-wallet setups, and an understanding of different technical architectures, making them difficult for average users to navigate efficiently.

Increased development complexity: Building cross-chain applications requires adapting to different technical stacks, smart contract languages, and cross-chain integration logic. This leads to longer development cycles, higher costs, and increased security risks.

Liquidity fragmentation: While Ethereum holds the deepest liquidity, blockchains face difficulties in accessing and integrating this liquidity without efficient bridging solutions. This often results in degraded user experience and compromised security.

2. A Transformative Solution: Native Chain Experience Combined with Cross-VM Coordination to Redefine Multichain Interactions


Skate introduces an innovative orchestration layer that enables seamless connectivity across multiple virtual machines (VMs) without requiring users to leave their native chain environments. For example, users on the TON network can directly interact with applications on EVM, Solana, and other chains, preserving the distinct characteristics of each chain while eliminating the typical friction of cross-chain operations.

2.1 Technical Architecture and Key Innovations


2.1.1 Universal Application Layer: The "Invisible Bridge" for Cross-Chain Interaction


Serving as the central hub connecting various virtual machines, this layer abstracts away the complexity of cross-chain communication, transaction routing, and state synchronization. Users can seamlessly access multichain applications without needing to understand or interact with the underlying technical infrastructure.

2.1.2 Comprehensive Cross-VM Connectivity


EVM Compatibility: Full support for Ethereum and its Layer-2 networks, enabling seamless integration with the established DeFi ecosystem.
SVM Integration: Leverages Solana's high throughput and low transaction costs to enhance performance.
TVM Access: Connects to the vast user base within the TON ecosystem.
Move VM Support: Extends compatibility to chains like Aptos and Sui, which prioritize smart contract security.

2.1.3 Unified Liquidity Infrastructure


By combining automated market maker (AMM) mechanisms with an on-chain trading framework, Skate establishes a single liquidity pool accessible from any connected chain. This eliminates the need for users to manage assets across chains, while offering developers access to deep, consolidated liquidity.

2.1.4 Cross-Chain State Management Innovation

Skate redefines the conventional "chain-isolated state" model by enabling applications to maintain a unified state across all connected chains. This significantly reduces development complexity and mitigates security risks associated with state inconsistencies.

3. Ecosystem Core: Skatepark Platform and Ollies Incentive System


3.1 Skatepark Platform


As the central hub of the ecosystem, Skatepark offers users a unified interface for exploring cross-VM applications, redefining how users interact with DEXs and on-chain services. It supports:

Access to applications across all connected virtual machines
Execution of cross-chain DeFi operations within native chain environments
Participation in ecosystem activities to earn rewards
Discovery of emerging multi-chain protocols and applications

3.2 Ollies Incentive System


As the core of the ecosystem's incentive mechanism, Ollies rewards users who actively engage with cross-VM applications and contribute to ecosystem growth. This creates a positive feedback loop, increased participation leads to greater rewards, which in turn attracts more users, ultimately strengthening both community engagement and network effects.

4. SKATE Token: The Core Pillar of the Skate's Ecosystem Economics


4.1 Token Utility and Function


SKATE serves as the native token of the ecosystem, fulfilling multiple critical functions across governance, security, and economic incentives:

Governance: Token holders can vote on key strategic decisions such as protocol upgrades and parameter changes.
Staking Mechanism: Staking SKATE enhances network security, with stakers earning rewards.
Transaction Fees: Used as the payment token for cross-chain transactions on the platform.
Liquidity Incentives: Rewards are distributed to contributors of the unified liquidity pool.

4.2 Funding and Token Allocation


Seed Round Success: Raised $3.75 million from institutional investors including HashKey Capital, Mirana Ventures, and Spark Digital Capital, securing both financial backing and strategic support.
ICO Plans: Plans to launch an initial token offering of $1 million via Legion Launchpad, balancing institutional investment with community participation.

5. Use Cases: Unlocking Cross-Chain Value from DeFi to Enterprise Solutions


5.1 Decentralized Finance (DeFi)


Cross-Chain Yield Farming: Participate in multi-chain liquidity mining with a single click, eliminating the need for manual cross-chain position management.
Unified Lending Protocols: Aggregate liquidity across multiple chains to offer better interest rates and diversified collateral options.
Multi-Chain DEX Aggregation: Execute trades through intelligent routing to the most favorable prices and deepest liquidity pools across chains.

5.2 Gaming and NFTs


Cross-Chain Gaming: Leverage Solana's high performance for gameplay execution while managing asset ownership on Ethereum.
Unified NFT Marketplace: Aggregate NFT assets across multiple chains to broaden the scope for collection and trading.
Interoperable Game Assets: Enable seamless movement of in-game items and characters across different blockchains.

5.3 Enterprise-Grade Solutions


Supply Chain Management: Coordinate different stages of the supply chain across multiple blockchains while maintaining unified visibility and control.
Cross-Chain Identity Systems: Build a unified digital identity that spans across multiple blockchain networks.
Enterprise DeFi: Access multi-chain financial services through a single interface, streamlining capital management.

6. Market Position and Competitive Edge: A Differentiated Approach to Leading the Cross-Chain Landscape


6.1 Competitive Landscape Comparison


Traditional Cross-Chain Bridges: Require asset transfers, often slow, costly, and prone to security risks. In contrast, Skate enables native cross-chain interactions without bridging.
Multi-Chain Protocols: Maintain isolated state management for each chain, whereas Skate achieves unified application state across all chains.
Layer-2 Solutions: Focus on improving performance within a single chain, without addressing interoperability. Skate, however, connects both Layer-2 and mainnet ecosystems.

6.2 Key Differentiators


Native Chain Experience: Users interact directly within their home chain environment without switching networks.
Unified State Management: Ensures consistent application state across all connected chains.
Comprehensive VM Support: Compatible with all major virtual machines (EVM, SVM, TVM, Move VM).
Developer-Friendly Architecture: Simplifies the cross-chain development process.
Institutional Backing: Strong validation through investment from leading VCs, reinforcing industry credibility.

7. Future Roadmap and Challenges to Address


7.1 Technical Development Roadmap


Expand support for emerging virtual machines (VMs)
Optimize transaction speed, cost efficiency, and user experience
Enhance cross-chain security audits and state management
Improve developer toolkits, including SDKs and APIs

7.2 Ecosystem Growth Initiatives


Establish strategic partnerships with leading DeFi, gaming, and enterprise blockchain projects
Launch developer incentive programs and educational resources
Focus on market expansion in regions with high blockchain adoption

8. How to Buy SKATE on MEXC?


Skate, through its innovative universal application layer architecture, addresses the core issue of fragmentation in blockchain ecosystems. By combining native chain experience, unified state management, and full VM support, it offers users and developers an entirely new paradigm for cross-chain interaction. Its tokenomics are closely aligned with ecosystem participation, while institutional backing and a clear roadmap support its long-term development. As multichain ecosystems continue to converge, Skate is advancing steadily toward becoming a key player in cross-chain infrastructure, opening new paths for large-scale blockchain adoption.

The SKATE token is now available on MEXC. To purchase SKATE, follow these steps:

1) Open and log in to the MEXC App or visit the official website.
2) In the search bar, enter SKATE and select Spot trading.
3) Choose the order type, enter the quantity and price, and complete the transaction.


Disclaimer: This material does not constitute advice on investments, taxes, legal matters, finance, accounting, consulting, or any other related services, nor is it a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and invest cautiously. All investment decisions and outcomes are the sole responsibility of the user.

