September MX Zone Events Report





The MEXC platform offers exclusive free airdrop events for MX holders, helping users earn airdrop rewards from various projects. To encourage user participation and enhance airdrop earnings, MEXC made adjustments in September to lower the participation thresholds and modify the reward coefficients for the airdrop events. The revised plan enables users to participate in airdrop events more quickly and makes it easier to increase their reward coefficients, allowing them to receive more rewards and earn greater profits.





In September 2024, MEXC conducted a total of 140 airdrop events. Over $8.08 million in rewards were distributed through these airdrop events, with an APY as high as 61%.





According to MEXC platform data, in the airdrop events of September, the top three tokens experienced increases exceeding 800%. Among them, BABYCATE had the highest increase, soaring by 2,495%. The next two tokens, ARGY and MARS, saw increases of 941% and 847%, respectively. The token with the lowest increase in the table below was PAAL, with a growth rate close to 200%.





Project Name Airdrop Time (MX Commitment Time) Price Increase Rate (Based on data from Sept 30) BABYCATE 2024/9/28 2,495% ARGY 2024/9/28 941% MARS 2024/9/26 847% AD 2024/9/5 469% PAAL 2024/9/15 199%









Launchpool and Kickstarter are exclusive free airdrop events for MX holders. If you hold 1,000 or more MX tokens, you can register to participate in both events.





Please note that the system will take three random snapshots every day. You must ensure that your spot account holds a minimum of 1,000 MX or more continuously for 24 hours, starting from the day before the event at 15:59 (UTC). If your MX holdings drop below 1,000 MX at any time during this 24-hour period, you will not be eligible to participate in the Kickstarter and Launchpool events.





To participate, visit the MEXC official website homepage, and under the [Spot] dropdown menu in the top navigation bar, you will find links to the Launchpool and Kickstarter events.













If you are not yet an MX holder and wish to participate in the Launchpool and Kickstarter events, you will need to purchase and hold at least 1,000 MX tokens on MEXC to be eligible. To learn how to purchase MX tokens, refer to the guide " Buy MX in One Minute " and follow the provided steps.





In addition to participating in free airdrop events, holding MX tokens grants you trading fee discounts. As an MX holder, you can use MX to offset your spot and USDT-M perpetual futures trading fees, enjoying a 20% discount. Moreover, if you hold at least 1,000 MX tokens in your spot account for the previous 24 hours, you can enjoy a 50% discount on trading fees.





