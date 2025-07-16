The Trump administration has once again implemented tariffs, triggering an abrupt shift in financial market sentiment. European stock markets fell in tandem, with Germany's DAX index declining byThe Trump administration has once again implemented tariffs, triggering an abrupt shift in financial market sentiment. European stock markets fell in tandem, with Germany's DAX index declining by
Reviewing Global Market Downturns: Historical Bear Market Trends in Focus

Jul 16, 2025MEXC
The Trump administration has once again implemented tariffs, triggering an abrupt shift in financial market sentiment. European stock markets fell in tandem, with Germany's DAX index declining by more than 3%, crude oil prices plunging 6.6% in one day, and the U.S. Dollar Index recording its largest intraday drop since 2005. The market volatility index (VIX) surged by 40% and breached the 30-mark, while the net leverage ratio among hedge funds dropped to a three-year low. Additionally, cryptocurrencies joined the global downturn. On April 7, BTC briefly fell below $75,000 intraday, a 30% drop from its peak of $108,000, while ETH experienced a sharp decline, dropping over 15% at one point to fall below $1,420, reaching a level not seen since October 2023.

Over the past nearly 50 years, the U.S. stock market has endured multiple bear markets, each leaving a profound impact on the economy and its investors. Analyzing the bear market history of U.S. stocks over the past half-century provides valuable insights into the stark realities of the market and offers lessons for the future.

1. Historical Bear Market Data and Comparisons: Harsh Realities and Profound Lessons


1973-1974: Oil Crisis-Induced Bear Market


In 1973, the outbreak of the Fourth Middle East War led Arab nations to impose an oil embargo, causing global oil prices to surge. This event quickly affected the economy, plunging the U.S. into a severe recession. The S&P 500 index fell from a high of 121.74 in January 1973 to a low of 57.77 in December 1974, marking a decline of 52.5%. This bear market lasted for 21 months, making it one of the longest-lasting in nearly 50 years.

The oil crisis not only drove up energy prices but also exacerbated inflation in the U.S., significantly increasing business costs and dramatically reducing corporate profits. Additionally, the fiscal burden of the Vietnam War further dampened the growth momentum of the U.S. economy.

1987: Black Monday


On October 19, 1987, the Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeted by 508 points in a single day—a drop of 22.6%, marking the largest one-day decline in history. The S&P 500 also fell by 20.5% on the same day. Despite the dramatic single-day drop, the overall bear market was relatively short, lasting only 4 months.

This crash was mainly triggered by globalization, financial liberalization, and the rise of computer trading, which intensified market volatility. To prevent similar events in the future, the following year the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) implemented circuit breakers with three levels of thresholds to help stabilize market sentiment.

2000: Dot-com Bubble Burst


At the end of the 1990s, technology and internet stocks were fervently sought after, with valuations significantly deviating from their fundamentals. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell from a high of 5,132.52 in March 2000 to a low of 1,114.11 in October 2002, a decline of 78.3%, the largest bear market drop in nearly 50 years. This bear market lasted 31 months, severely undermining investor confidence.

The bursting of the tech bubble exposed the enormous risks of excessive speculation and valuation bubbles. When the market loses its rationality and investors blindly chase rising stocks, the bubble can burst in an instant.

2007-2009: Bear Market Triggered by the Global Financial Crisis


The subprime mortgage crisis erupted, triggering a chain reaction throughout global financial markets. Credit markets froze, and the world economy fell into recession. The S&P 500 plummeted from a high of 1,565.15 in October 2007 to a low of 666.79 in March 2009, marking a decline of 57.4%. This bear market lasted for 17 months and ranks among the most widespread and damaging in nearly 50 years.

The crisis exposed significant vulnerabilities in the financial system, with inadequate regulation and excessive leverage playing major roles in its outbreak. During this period, many large financial institutions collapsed or were acquired, and market confidence was severely undermined.

2020: Market Turbulence Triggered by the COVID-19 Pandemic


In early 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic broke out globally, causing widespread economic shutdowns and a sharp decline in corporate profits. The S&P 500 index fell from a high of 3386.15 in February 2020 to a low of 2237.40 in March 2020, a drop of 33.9%. Although this decline was significant, massive stimulus measures by global central banks and governments led to a rapid market rebound. The bear market lasted only about 3 months, making it one of the shortest in nearly 50 years.

The pandemic not only affected the real economy but also heightened market panic. However, through the combined efforts of central banks and governments worldwide, the market soon stabilized and entered a new upward phase.

2. Data Comparison: Duration and Decline of Bear Markets


To provide a clearer overview of historical bear markets, we have compared the duration of each bear market and the corresponding decline of the S&P 500 index:


Bear Market Period
Duration
S&P 500 Decline
1973-1974
21 Months
-48%
1987
4 Months
-34%
2000-2002
31 Months
-49%
2007-2009
17 Months
-57%
2020
3 Months
-34%

3. Profound Lessons from Bear Markets: How Should Investors Respond?


3.1 Closely Monitor Economic Fundamentals


Economic fundamentals serve as the cornerstone of the stock market. When economic growth slows or enters a recession, the stock market is unlikely to thrive independently. Investors should pay close attention to economic indicators and policy trends to gauge the overall market direction. During bear markets, maintaining vigilance is crucial to avoid blindly following the crowd or engaging in excessive speculation.

3.2 Rationally Evaluate Valuation Bubbles


Market euphoria and valuation bubbles often act as catalysts for bear markets. When the market exhibits excessive optimism and speculative behavior, investors should remain rational and avoid chasing rising prices without proper analysis. It is also important to recognize valuation bubbles in order to take timely action, such as setting stop-loss orders or adjusting investment strategies.

3.3 Focus on Policy Intervention and Market Self-Rescue


Policy interventions can help stabilize market sentiment and prevent a crisis from worsening. However, investors should recognize that such measures are only temporary fixes and cannot fundamentally resolve the issues. Therefore, while keeping an eye on policy developments, it is also important to consider the market's own ability to recover. Only when the market has strong self-repair capabilities can it truly emerge from a bear market.

3.4 Control Emotions, Invest Rationally


During bear markets, investors often experience significant emotional fluctuations, which can lead to impulsive investment decisions. Investors should learn to control their emotions, maintaining a calm mindset and rational judgment to avoid greater losses due to emotional trading.

The bear markets in the U.S. stock market over the past 50 years have provided us with valuable experiences and insights. Investors should closely monitor economic fundamentals, rationally evaluate valuation bubbles, pay attention to policy interventions and market self-rescue, and control their emotions to invest rationally. At the same time, investors should also recognize the interconnection between the cryptocurrency market and the stock market, and pay close attention to how global economic conditions, regulatory policies, and market sentiment affect the cryptocurrency market. As we move forward in our investments, let us learn from history and proceed with rationality.

Disclaimer: This material does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, consulting, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and invest cautiously, as all investment actions are the sole responsibility of the user.


