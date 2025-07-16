MEXC has launched PUMP Spot and Futures trading, and the platform has also opened a deposit channel for the PUMP token. In addition, you can visit the MEXC Airdrop+ event page to participate in PUMPMEXC has launched PUMP Spot and Futures trading, and the platform has also opened a deposit channel for the PUMP token. In addition, you can visit the MEXC Airdrop+ event page to participate in PUMP
PumpBTC: The Innovative Liquidity Staking Solution Leading a New Era in DeFi

MEXC has launched PUMP Spot and Futures trading, and the platform has also opened a deposit channel for the PUMP token. In addition, you can visit the MEXC Airdrop+ event page to participate in PUMP deposit and trading activities and share a pool of 150,000 USDT.

PumpBTC (PUMP) is a liquidity staking solution based on the Babylon platform, designed to help BTC holders maintain asset liquidity while participating in decentralized finance (DeFi) activities.

1. Project Overview: PumpBTC's Innovative Path


Unlike traditional staking methods that usually require users to lock their assets for an extended period, PumpBTC simplifies the process by allowing users to stake BTC to Babylon with just one click and receive liquidity tokens immediately.

PumpBTC not only increases DeFi participation opportunities within the Bitcoin ecosystem, but it also overcomes challenges faced by traditional proof-of-stake chains, such as high inflation rates and difficulties with initial token distribution, by using BTC as the staked asset. This model provides BTC holders with a new way to generate reliable returns and creates a positive feedback loop of stability and growth for the entire DeFi ecosystem by turning BTC into an income-generating asset.

2. Four Core Advantages of PumpBTC


Liquidity Staking: PumpBTC allows users to stake their BTC assets into designated smart contracts, receiving PumpBTC tokens at a 1:1 ratio. These tokens can be freely used across supported blockchain networks, ensuring that assets remain liquid while enabling users to earn rewards through staking.

Cross-Chain Compatibility: PumpBTC supports multiple blockchain networks, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB Chain, Mantle, Arbitrum, and Base. This cross-chain compatibility enables users to flexibly leverage their assets in different DeFi ecosystems, maximizing investment opportunities.

Security Assurance: To secure users' assets, PumpBTC collaborates with custodial institutions such as Cobo and Coincover. These partners are responsible for entrusting users' native BTC to the Finality Provider of the Babylon protocol. Additionally, PumpBTC's smart contracts undergo rigorous security audits to mitigate potential technical risks.

Reward Points: The PumpBTC platform allows users to earn points by participating in L2/L3 protocols and other on-chain activities. These points may unlock additional rewards within the ecosystem, enhancing user engagement and loyalty.

3. Two Product Services of PumpBTC


3.1 PumpBTC Liquid Staking


This service allows users to stake BTC and receive an equivalent amount of PumpBTC tokens. These tokens are pegged 1:1 with BTC. They are liquid, and can generate yield within the DeFi ecosystem.

3.2 BTC Yield Vault


This platform aims to provide BTC holders with the security similar to centralized finance while offering scalable returns comparable to decentralized finance.

4. Overview of PUMP's Tokenomics


The PUMP token is the native token of the PumpBTC platform, with a total supply of 1 billion tokens. In the ecosystem, the PUMP token serves multiple functions:

  • Governance: Holders can participate in key voting decisions on the platform, influencing the project's development direction.
  • Staking: Users can stake PUMP tokens to earn additional rewards.
  • Transaction Fee Payment: PUMP is used to pay for fees when interacting with partner protocols or participating in loyalty programs.
  • Community Rewards: It is used to reward users involved in airdrops, referral programs, and other community activities.

5. How to Participate in PumpBTC (PUMP) on MEXC?


MEXC has recognized the potential of PumpBTC and has earned widespread trust from global investors with its low fees, ultra-fast transactions, broad asset coverage, and excellent liquidity. In addition, MEXC's keen insights and strong support for emerging projects make it an ideal platform for nurturing high-quality projects.

If you are looking for a trading platform with high liquidity, low fees, flexible leveraged trading, and a seamless, secure, and reliable trading experience, MEXC is your ideal choice. Currently, MEXC has listed *URLS-PUMP_USDT* for users to start trading now.

Disclaimer: This material does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, consulting, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and invest cautiously, as all investment actions are the sole responsibility of the user.


