PARTI Explained: A Deep Dive into Particle Network's Web3 Interoperability Infrastructure

Jul 16, 2025MEXC
Particle Network is an innovative Web3 infrastructure project that is revolutionizing cross-chain user experiences with its native token, PARTI. Serving over 17 million wallets, the platform tackles one of Web3's biggest challenges—the complexity and fragmentation of multi-chain operations. Through wallet abstraction and chain abstraction, Particle Network enables seamless interactions across blockchains without requiring users to manage private keys or multiple gas tokens.

1. What Is PARTI?

PARTI is the native token of the Particle Network L1 blockchain, serving as the ecosystem's core utility. Its role in Particle Network is comparable to ETH in Ethereum—where Particle Network functions as the infrastructure layer, and PARTI powers its operations.

  • Gas Fee Settlement: All transactions executed via Universal Accounts are ultimately settled using PARTI on the Particle Network L1.
  • Universal Gas Payments: Users can pay gas fees on multiple chains using any token.
  • Cross-Chain Interactions: Enables a unified account experience for seamless multi-chain transactions.
  • Auto-Conversion Mechanism: A portion of transaction fees is automatically routed and converted into PARTI, maintaining demand and circulation.

2. Key Problems Particle Network Solves


Particle Network addresses three critical challenges in the Web3 space:
Fragmented User Experience: Traditional Web3 requires users to download multiple wallets, manage complex private keys, and handle assets separately for different chains, making onboarding difficult.
Liquidity Fragmentation Across Chains: With the rise of L1s, L2s, and L3s, user assets are scattered across chains, splitting liquidity and communities.
Gas Token Fragmentation: Each blockchain requires its native token for gas fees, forcing users to hold multiple gas tokens, increasing complexity and costs.

3. Particle Network's Innovative Technology


As a full-stack Web3 infrastructure, Particle Network delivers a seamless cross-chain experience through three core innovations:

1) Wallet Abstraction: Allows users to create smart contract wallets using social logins (Google, Facebook, etc.), eliminating private key management complexities.
  • Particle Auth: Enables wallet creation via social login
  • Particle Connect: Web3 single sign-on solution
  • MPC-TSS Security: Ensures private keys are never stored in a single location

2）Account Abstraction (ERC-4337-based): Enhances wallet programmability with:
  • Gasless Transactions: The app covers user gas fees
  • Batch Transactions: Combines multiple actions into one transaction
  • Session Keys: Pre-authorizes specific actions
  • Custom Access Controls: Increases security and flexibility

3）Chain Abstraction: Through Universal Accounts, Particle Network delivers a truly unified multi-chain experience:
  • Single unified account and balance across all blockchains
  • Automatic aggregation and transfer of assets across chains
  • Gas fees on any chain can be settled with any token

4. Particle Network's Competitive Advantages


Particle Network stands out from competitors with several unique advantages:
  • Full-Stack Solution: The only platform offering wallet abstraction, account abstraction, and chain abstraction in one package.
  • Advanced Security: Uses MPC-TSS technology, which is more secure than traditional KMS or SSS methods.
  • Modular Architecture: Developers can mix and match different components as needed.
  • BTC Connect Innovation: First-ever account abstraction protocol for the Bitcoin ecosystem.
  • Universal Accounts: The most comprehensive chain abstraction solution available.

5. How to Buy PARTI on MEXC


MEXC provides an easy way to trade PARTI. To buy PARTI on MEXC, follow these steps:
1) Create a MEXC Account: Sign up on the official MEXC website.
2) Deposit Funds: Add USDT or other supported cryptocurrencies to your MEXC account.
3) Find PARTI Trading Pairs: Search for "PARTI" in the trading section and select PARTI/USDT.
4) Place an Order: Enter the amount and price, then confirm the trade.
5) Secure Your Holdings: Store your PARTI tokens in your MEXC account or transfer them to a personal wallet.

As Web3 evolves toward a multi-chain future, Particle Network is set to become a key infrastructure layer connecting different blockchain ecosystems. With PARTI at its core, this interoperable network is driving blockchain adoption and innovation.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this material does not constitute advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, or any other related services, nor does it serve as a recommendation to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn offers this information for reference purposes only and does not provide investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.


