







OpenServ is an infrastructure platform for the AI-agent economy, dedicated to building a decentralized system that supports multi-agent collaboration and cross-framework integration, enabling agents to collaborate, reason, and execute tasks like humans.





OpenServ combines incentives and governance through its native token, SERV: Users must spend SERV to access platform services, while contributors of high-quality agents earn token rewards. The token also underpins platform governance and feature unlocks.





OpenServ introduces cutting-edge designs such as "Shadow Agents" and "Multi-Layer Cognitive Framework," granting AI systems human-like capabilities for self-feedback and self-optimization, and driving AI toward greater intelligence and autonomy.





OpenServ's long-term vision is to unlock the synergistic potential of humans and AI by establishing a working economy composed of both AI agents and humans, realizing the ideal of AI serving humanity rather than replacing it.





In an era of rapid AI advancement, OpenServ addresses a crucial question: AI must not only become smarter but also more "socialized." It must learn not only to complete tasks but also to collaborate, reason, and provide feedback. This is the "Agentic Economy."









OpenServ is a decentralized platform built for the "agentic economy," designed to provide AI agents with a unified mechanism for registration, discovery, collaboration, invocation, and rewards. In short, it serves as the operating system for future multi-agent systems in the Web3 world.





In an environment where most AI applications today are "monolithic," OpenServ aims to create a network of multiple AI agents that can autonomously make decisions, execute tasks on behalf of users, and even work together to tackle complex, cross-domain tasks. To realize this vision, OpenServ introduces several core concepts:









Shadow Agents are an enhanced agent mechanism that can "project" corresponding agent instances across different platforms and models, maintaining consistency and synchronized state. For example, a medical-assistant AI can retain the same identity and capabilities in a mobile app, a browser extension, and on the OpenServ network, enabling truly cross-platform intelligent services.









OpenServ's agent design is based on human cognitive models and employs a multi-layered architecture: Perception Layer (information acquisition), Action Layer (task execution), Reflection Layer (self-evaluation) and Control Layer (strategy adjustment). This structure endows agents with high adaptability, autonomy, and collaborative ability.









To enable seamless collaboration among diverse agents, OpenServ introduces the Agent Interface Protocol (AIP) standard. AIP defines each agent's inputs, outputs, invocation methods, metadata, reputation system, and more, allowing agents to discover and call one another just as services do on the Internet.









OpenServ's native token is SERV , and has a fixed total supply of 1 billion tokens. SERV not only functions as the core fuel for platform operations but also plays a critical role in governance, incentives, and collaborative value transfer. The economic design of OpenServ prioritizes practicality while ensuring transparent and fair token distribution, robust market liquidity, and effective ecosystem incentives.









Category Percentage Token Unlock Details & Release Schedule Pre-seed Round 1% Fully unlocked, no lock-up; valuation $5M Seed Round 15% Fully unlocked, no lock-up; valuation $7.5M Public Sale 25% Conducted on Fjord Foundry for 24 hours; fully unlocked; valuation $1.25M Uniswap Liquidity Injection 25% Fully unlocked, no lock-up; owned by the team

Ecosystem & Treasury 24% Managed by a 2-4 person multisig wallet; no lock-up schedule

Team 10% 18 months linear vesting starting August 6, 2025; currently fully locked









Platform Access and Agent Invocation Fees: All operations on OpenServ, calling agent services, uploading task templates, deploying customized agents, etc, require payment in SERV tokens.

Ecosystem Incentives: High-performance or widely adopted AI agents earn SERV rewards to incentivize quality and maintain an active developer community.

Governance Participation: SERV holders have the right to participate in platform governance, voting on protocol parameters, ecosystem grants, and other major proposals.

Unlocking Advanced Features: Premium SDKs, enhanced permissions in the agent marketplace, and other advanced tools can be unlocked by staking SERV.

Value Support Mechanism: A portion of platform revenue is used to repurchase and burn SERV, driving token deflation and supporting long-term value growth.









OpenServ's development will be divided into several phases:





Release developer SDKs and CLI tools, supporting integration with major AI frameworks (e.g., LangChain, OpenAI, Replicate).

Launch the OpenServ Registry for agent registration, discovery, and invocation.

Kick off an early agent incentive program.





Launch the OpenServ Agent Marketplace.

Introduce the Shadow Agents concept and the first cross-platform prototype.

Implement a preliminary billing system for agent invocations.





Deploy the governance module; community members can submit proposals and vote using SERV.

Release a reputation system and agent credibility scoring model.

Begin building the AI network coordination layer to support agent clusters.





Officially launch the OpenServ mainnet.

Expand integrations with additional Web3 and AI projects.

Build a cross-application agent economy ecosystem powered by SERV.









OpenServ's ultimate goal is not merely to create an agent platform but to establish a decentralized "AI network operating system." Just as Ethereum serves as the foundation for smart contracts, OpenServ will become the protocol layer for AI agents, underpinning a future work economy in which humans and AI coexist and collaborate.









OpenServ is more than a technology platform. It embodies a new paradigm for AI creation and social collaboration. In the agentic era, humans will no longer operate tools in isolation but will act as networked nodes collaborating with AI agents.





If the past decade was the era of "intelligence," the next decade will be the era of "agentic." OpenServ provides the very foundation required for this era: an open, decentralized, and sustainably evolving infrastructure for an AI-agent economy.





