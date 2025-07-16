MX Zone December Events Report





In 2024, the MEXC platform held a total of 2,022 new token airdrop events throughout the year, distributing rewards totaling over 127 million USDT. On average, 10.62 million USDT was distributed monthly, with an APR of 71%! Holders of MX*URLS-MX_USDT* tokens enjoy exclusive platform benefits. For more detailed information about the benefits of holding MX, check out " The Top 3 Benefits for MX Holders ."









In December 2024, the MEXC platform held a total of 120 airdrop events. The airdrop events distributed rewards worth over $7.98 million, with an APR of 54%.





The December airdrops on MEXC delivered remarkable returns, with the top six tokens skyrocketing by more than 190%. AIMONICA led the pack with an explosive 606.11% surge, leaving other projects in its wake. BLADE made an impressive showing as well, soaring 510.80%. SETAI (314.90%), FLAY (241.85%), SEN (216.80%), and TMAI (192.90%) rounded out the top performers. Early participants in these airdrops, particularly those who caught AIMONICA and BLADE, saw their investments multiply dramatically in just a matter of weeks.





Project Name Airdrop Time (MX CommitmentTime) Price Increase % (as of Dec 31) AIMONICA 2024/12/19 606.11% BLADE 2024/12/23 510.80% SETAI 2024/12/30 314.90% FLAY 2024/12/3 241.85% SEN 2024/12/29 216.80% TMAI 2024/12/4 192.90%









Kickstarter is an exclusive free airdrop event for MX holders. If you hold 25 or more MX tokens for the past 24 hours, you can register to participate in the Kickstarter event.





Please note that the system will take 3 random snapshots daily. You need to ensure that, at 15:59 (UTC) the day before the event starts, you have held at least 25 MX tokens in your Spot account for 24 consecutive hours. If your snapshot MX holdings are below 25 MX during any 24-hour period, you will not be eligible for the Kickstarter event.





On the MEXC official website, at the top of the homepage, select Spot from the navigation bar, and you will find portals to access Kickstarter events.













If you are not yet an MX holder and wish to participate in Kickstarter events, you will need to purchase and hold at least 25 MX*URLS-MX_USDT* tokens on the MEXC platform. For more information about buying MX tokens, check out " Buy MX in One Minute " for a step-by-step guide.





Holding MX tokens not only allows you to participate in airdrop events for free, but also grants you trading fee discounts. As an MX holder, you can use MX for a 20% discount on Spot and USDT-M Futures trading fees. Furthermore, if you hold at least 500 MX tokens in your Spot account for 24 consecutive hours, you will receive a 50% discount on trading fees.





MEXC attracts users with a wide variety of tokens, low trading fees, excellent trading depth, smooth operations, secure and stable systems, and efficient customer servicet. MEXC has earned the love of its users by offering a superior trading experience. The platform consistently upholds a user-first principle and is dedicated to providing a safe, stable, and trustworthy trading platform.



