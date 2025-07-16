In 2024, the MEXC platform held a total of 2,022 new token airdrop events throughout the year, distributing rewards totaling over 127 million USDT. On average, 10.62 million USDT was distributedIn 2024, the MEXC platform held a total of 2,022 new token airdrop events throughout the year, distributing rewards totaling over 127 million USDT. On average, 10.62 million USDT was distributed
Learn/MX Zone/Earning Event/MX Zone Dec...ents Report

MX Zone December Events Report

Jul 16, 2025MEXC
0m
#Basic#Spot#MX#Beginners
MX Token
MX$2.1182-1.40%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.006569-1.27%
aPriori
APR$0.2743-10.44%
Moonveil
MORE$0.004028+3.94%
Checkmate
CHECK$0.01932+286.40%

In 2024, the MEXC platform held a total of 2,022 new token airdrop events throughout the year, distributing rewards totaling over 127 million USDT. On average, 10.62 million USDT was distributed monthly, with an APR of 71%! Holders of MX*URLS-MX_USDT* tokens enjoy exclusive platform benefits. For more detailed information about the benefits of holding MX, check out "The Top 3 Benefits for MX Holders."

1. MX Zone December Events Performance Data


In December 2024, the MEXC platform held a total of 120 airdrop events. The airdrop events distributed rewards worth over $7.98 million, with an APR of 54%.

The December airdrops on MEXC delivered remarkable returns, with the top six tokens skyrocketing by more than 190%. AIMONICA led the pack with an explosive 606.11% surge, leaving other projects in its wake. BLADE made an impressive showing as well, soaring 510.80%. SETAI (314.90%), FLAY (241.85%), SEN (216.80%), and TMAI (192.90%) rounded out the top performers. Early participants in these airdrops, particularly those who caught AIMONICA and BLADE, saw their investments multiply dramatically in just a matter of weeks.

Top 6 High-Quality Tokens of December 2024

Project Name
Airdrop Time (MX CommitmentTime)
Price Increase % (as of Dec 31)
AIMONICA
2024/12/19
606.11%
BLADE
2024/12/23
510.80%
SETAI
2024/12/30
314.90%
FLAY
2024/12/3
241.85%
SEN
2024/12/29
216.80%
TMAI
2024/12/4
192.90%

2. How to Participate in Token Airdrop Events


Kickstarter is an exclusive free airdrop event for MX holders. If you hold 25 or more MX tokens for the past 24 hours, you can register to participate in the Kickstarter event.

Please note that the system will take 3 random snapshots daily. You need to ensure that, at 15:59 (UTC) the day before the event starts, you have held at least 25 MX tokens in your Spot account for 24 consecutive hours. If your snapshot MX holdings are below 25 MX during any 24-hour period, you will not be eligible for the Kickstarter event.

On the MEXC official website, at the top of the homepage, select Spot from the navigation bar, and you will find portals to access Kickstarter events.


3. How to Buy MX


If you are not yet an MX holder and wish to participate in Kickstarter events, you will need to purchase and hold at least 25 MX*URLS-MX_USDT* tokens on the MEXC platform. For more information about buying MX tokens, check out "Buy MX in One Minute" for a step-by-step guide.

Holding MX tokens not only allows you to participate in airdrop events for free, but also grants you trading fee discounts. As an MX holder, you can use MX for a 20% discount on Spot and USDT-M Futures trading fees. Furthermore, if you hold at least 500 MX tokens in your Spot account for 24 consecutive hours, you will receive a 50% discount on trading fees.

MEXC attracts users with a wide variety of tokens, low trading fees, excellent trading depth, smooth operations, secure and stable systems, and efficient customer servicet. MEXC has earned the love of its users by offering a superior trading experience. The platform consistently upholds a user-first principle and is dedicated to providing a safe, stable, and trustworthy trading platform.

Disclaimer: Cryptocurrency trading involves risk. This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.


Popular Articles

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

In the fast-paced cryptocurrency futures market, opening a position is the first step and often the key to success or failure. Many traders, especially beginners, rely only on basic market and limit o

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

If you're wondering who owns XRP, you're asking one of the most important questions about this cryptocurrency. Understanding XRP ownership reveals how power and control are distributed across this dig

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

If you're wondering when the Ripple XRP Ledger was first created, you're not alone. This question confuses many crypto beginners because the story involves multiple dates, different names, and several

How to Invest in XRP? Complete Beginner's Guide

How to Invest in XRP? Complete Beginner's Guide

Learning how to invest in XRP doesn't have to be complicated. This guide walks you through everything you need to know about buying and investing in XRP cryptocurrency, from setting up your first acco

Hot Crypto Updates

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

Introduction to MONEROCHAN 2030 Price ForecastLooking a decade ahead, 2030 price predictions for Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) provide a long-term view of its potential role in the evolving crypto landscap

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

Introduction to BANGERS 2026 Price ForecastLooking ahead to 2026, crypto traders and investors are keen to anticipate where X Bangers (BANGERS) could be heading. 2026 price predictions for BANGERS are

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

Introduction to BANGERS 2030 Price ForecastLooking a decade ahead, 2030 price predictions for X Bangers (BANGERS) provide a long-term view of its potential role in the evolving crypto landscape. While

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Introduction to PIGGER Short-Term Price PredictionsIn the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, short-term predictions can help traders identify opportunities in daily, weekly, and monthly timeframes. S

Trending News

Aave DAO to Shut Down 50% of L2s While Doubling Down on GHO

Aave DAO to Shut Down 50% of L2s While Doubling Down on GHO

The post Aave DAO to Shut Down 50% of L2s While Doubling Down on GHO appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Aave DAO is gearing up for a significant overhaul by shutting down over 50% of underperforming

New York Banks Advised to Leverage Blockchain Analytics: NYDFS

New York Banks Advised to Leverage Blockchain Analytics: NYDFS

The post New York Banks Advised to Leverage Blockchain Analytics: NYDFS appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. New York Superintendent of Financial Services Adrienne Harris issued a guidance letter on W

Solana's active address count has fallen to its lowest level in 12 months.

Solana's active address count has fallen to its lowest level in 12 months.

PANews reported on November 13th that, according to The Block, the number of active addresses on Solana has dropped to 3.3 million, a new low in 12 months, representing a significant decline compared

Federal Reserve's Collins: Keeping interest rates unchanged for some time may be the right approach.

Federal Reserve's Collins: Keeping interest rates unchanged for some time may be the right approach.

PANews reported on November 13th that Boston Fed President Collins, a voting member of the FOMC this year, said on Wednesday that she believes the threshold for further interest rate cuts in the near

Related Articles

September MX Zone Events Report

September MX Zone Events Report

1. September Airdrop Events Data PerformanceMEXC holds exclusive airdrop events for MX token holders every month. If you hold a certain amount of MX tokens for a period, you can participate in these f

October MX Zone Events Report

October MX Zone Events Report

In October, the cryptocurrency market experienced a highly-anticipated turnaround, primarily fueled by Bitcoin's momentum, resulting in an overall uptrend in the market. Amidst this surge, the value o

Buy MX in One Minute

Buy MX in One Minute

1. What Are the Benefits of Holding MX?MX is the native utility token issued by MEXC. Holding MX allows users to participate in platform events such as Launchpool and Kickstarter, where users can rece

July MX Zone Events Report

July MX Zone Events Report

1. July Airdrop Events Data PerformanceMEXC conducts monthly free airdrop events for MX token holders exclusively, increasing the passive income of MX holders. In July, a total of 135 airdrop events w

Sign Up on MEXC
Sign Up & Receive Up to 10,000 USDT Bonus