Introduction to MNT Futures Trading MNT futures contracts allow traders to buy or sell MNT at a predetermined price at a future date without owning the actual tokens. Unlike spot trading, futuresIntroduction to MNT Futures Trading MNT futures contracts allow traders to buy or sell MNT at a predetermined price at a future date without owning the actual tokens. Unlike spot trading, futures
Learn/Learn/Crypto Pulse/MNT Futures...and Rewards

MNT Futures Trading: Risks and Rewards

Aug 9, 2025MEXC
0m
Mantle
MNT$1.2918+2.57%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12519-0.67%
Wink
LIKE$0.005406+3.54%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.001371+10.92%
Belong
LONG$0.03043-11.02%

Introduction to MNT Futures Trading

MNT futures contracts allow traders to buy or sell MNT at a predetermined price at a future date without owning the actual tokens. Unlike spot trading, futures involve speculating on price movements using contracts that track the asset's value. These contracts utilize leverage options from 1-400x on MEXC and cash settlement at expiration or liquidation.

The popularity of MNT derivatives has grown significantly since 2023, with trading volumes often exceeding spot markets by 2-3 times. This growth stems from increased institutional participation and retail traders seeking amplified returns through platforms offering various contract types like perpetual futures.

Key Benefits of Trading MNT Futures

  • Substantial leverage: MNT futures trading offers leverage, allowing traders to control large positions with minimal capital. For example, with 20x leverage, a trader could control $20,000 worth of MNT with just $1,000, potentially multiplying returns on favorable market movements.
  • Profit in both bull and bear markets: Unlike spot trading, futures enable traders to profit in both rising and falling markets by going long or short depending on price expectations. This flexibility is valuable in volatile cryptocurrency markets, allowing traders to capitalize on downward movements without selling actual holdings.
  • Superior liquidity: Additionally, MNT futures markets typically offer superior liquidity compared to spot markets, with tighter spreads and reduced slippage, making them suitable for various trading strategies and portfolio hedging.

Understanding the Risks of MNT Futures Trading

  • Leverage amplifies both gains and losses: While leverage can amplify profits, it equally magnifies losses. Using 50x leverage means a mere 2% adverse move could result in complete position liquidation. This makes risk management critical when trading volatile assets like MNT.
  • Liquidation risks during high volatility: During extreme volatility, MNT futures traders face heightened liquidation risks as rapid price changes can trigger automatic position closures. These events can be particularly devastating during cascading liquidations, which can cause exaggerated price movements.
  • Funding rates impact long-term positions: For longer positions, funding rates represent an important consideration affecting profitability. These periodic payments between long and short holders (typically every 8 hours) can significantly affect overall costs depending on market sentiment.
  • Counterparty and platform risks: As with all derivatives, there are risks related to platform reliability and counterparty solvency. MEXC's robust infrastructure and risk controls help mitigate these concerns.

Advanced Trading Strategies for MNT Futures

  • Basis trading: Experienced traders employ strategies like basis trading to profit from temporary discrepancies between MNT futures and spot prices. When futures trade at a premium or discount to spot, traders can take opposing positions in both markets to capture the spread as it converges.
  • Strategic hedging with futures: For MNT investors with spot holdings, strategic hedging with MNT futures provides protection during uncertain markets. By establishing short futures positions, investors can neutralize downside risk without selling their actual holdings—particularly valuable for avoiding taxable events.
  • Robust risk management: Successful MNT futures trading ultimately depends on robust risk management, including appropriate position sizing (typically 1-5% of account), stop-loss orders, and careful leverage monitoring to avoid excessive exposure.

How to Start Trading MNT Futures on MEXC

  1. Register for a MEXC account and complete verification procedures.
  2. Navigate to the 'Futures' section and select MNT contracts.
  3. Transfer funds from your spot wallet to your futures account.
  4. Choose between USDT-margined or coin-margined MNT futures contracts.
  5. Select your preferred leverage (1-400x based on risk tolerance).
  6. Place your order (market, limit, or conditional) specifying direction and size.
  7. Implement risk management using stop-loss, take-profit, and trailing stop tools.

Conclusion

MNT futures trading offers enhanced returns, market flexibility, and hedging opportunities alongside substantial risks that require careful management. MEXC provides a user-friendly yet sophisticated platform with competitive fees and comprehensive tools for MNT futures trading, suitable for both new and experienced traders looking to expand beyond spot trading.

Popular Articles

What is Chiliz (CHZ)? The World's First Blockchain for Sports and Entertainment

What is Chiliz (CHZ)? The World's First Blockchain for Sports and Entertainment

TL;DR1) Professional Positioning: Chiliz Chain is the world's first blockchain dedicated to sports and entertainment, partnering with over 70 elite sports teams worldwide.2) Fan Token Innovation: Thro

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

In the fast-paced cryptocurrency futures market, opening a position is the first step and often the key to success or failure. Many traders, especially beginners, rely only on basic market and limit o

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

If you're wondering who owns XRP, you're asking one of the most important questions about this cryptocurrency. Understanding XRP ownership reveals how power and control are distributed across this dig

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

If you're wondering when the Ripple XRP Ledger was first created, you're not alone. This question confuses many crypto beginners because the story involves multiple dates, different names, and several

Hot Crypto Updates

Monero (XMR) vs Bitcoin (BTC): Privacy, Performance, and Market Dynamics in 2025

Monero (XMR) vs Bitcoin (BTC): Privacy, Performance, and Market Dynamics in 2025

Monero (XMR) and Bitcoin (BTC) represent two different crypto ideologies. Bitcoin is transparent, traceable, and globally accepted as a digital store of value, while Monero prioritizes privacy, offeri

Mertcash (MEC) Short-Term Price Prediction

Mertcash (MEC) Short-Term Price Prediction

Introduction to MEC Short-Term Price PredictionsIn the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, short-term predictions can help traders identify opportunities in daily, weekly, and monthly timeframes. Shor

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

Introduction to MONEROCHAN 2030 Price ForecastLooking a decade ahead, 2030 price predictions for Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) provide a long-term view of its potential role in the evolving crypto landscap

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

Introduction to BANGERS 2026 Price ForecastLooking ahead to 2026, crypto traders and investors are keen to anticipate where X Bangers (BANGERS) could be heading. 2026 price predictions for BANGERS are

Trending News

Canary Capital files for spot MOG ETF as XRP fund hits Nasdaq

Canary Capital files for spot MOG ETF as XRP fund hits Nasdaq

Canary Capital has taken another step in its crypto exchange-traded fund expansion, filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a new product tied to a memecoin. Canary Capital Group LLC ha

Bitcoin “Arguably Undervalued,” Says Analytics Firm: Here’s Why

Bitcoin “Arguably Undervalued,” Says Analytics Firm: Here’s Why

On-chain analytics firm Santiment has explained how Bitcoin could currently be undervalued based on its 4-year correlation to Gold and S&P 500. Bitcoin Has Underperformed Against Gold & S&P 500 Recent

Explore Ethereum Innovations at ETHConf 2026 New York City

Explore Ethereum Innovations at ETHConf 2026 New York City

The post Explore Ethereum Innovations at ETHConf 2026 New York City appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ETHConf 2026 New York City ETHConf 2026 New York City Location: Javits Center, 429 11th Ave, Un

Determinism vs. Adaptability: A Comparison of Bitcoin and Ethereum's Two Inflation Mechanisms

Determinism vs. Adaptability: A Comparison of Bitcoin and Ethereum's Two Inflation Mechanisms

I. When "Scarcity" Becomes a Belief In the semantic map of the financial world, "inflation" is often regarded as the enemy. In the crypto world, however, "inflation" is a philosophy that has been rede

Related Articles

What is Chiliz (CHZ)? The World's First Blockchain for Sports and Entertainment

What is Chiliz (CHZ)? The World's First Blockchain for Sports and Entertainment

TL;DR1) Professional Positioning: Chiliz Chain is the world's first blockchain dedicated to sports and entertainment, partnering with over 70 elite sports teams worldwide.2) Fan Token Innovation: Thro

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

In the fast-paced cryptocurrency futures market, opening a position is the first step and often the key to success or failure. Many traders, especially beginners, rely only on basic market and limit o

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

If you're wondering who owns XRP, you're asking one of the most important questions about this cryptocurrency. Understanding XRP ownership reveals how power and control are distributed across this dig

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

If you're wondering when the Ripple XRP Ledger was first created, you're not alone. This question confuses many crypto beginners because the story involves multiple dates, different names, and several

Sign Up on MEXC
Sign Up & Receive Up to 10,000 USDT Bonus