MilkyWay: Unifying Blockchain Security and Powering the Modular Ecosystem

The blockchain ecosystem currently faces fragmented security, with projects and chains operating independently—each with its own validators and staking networks. This leads to scattered assets, weakened security, and inefficiencies due to redundant infrastructure.

MilkyWay solves this through restaking, allowing staked assets to secure multiple chains simultaneously. By streamlining validator networks and consolidating resources, MilkyWay enhances ecosystem-wide security and boosts overall efficiency.

1. What is MilkyWay?


Launched in December 2023, MilkyWay was founded by engineers from Tendermint, Osmosis, Cosmostation, Oak Security, and Composable Finance. MilkyWay aims to be the security layer of the modular blockchain ecosystem by leveraging Liquid Staking Tokens (LSTs), restaking, and Asset Validation Services (AVS). It balances security and liquidity while creating yield opportunities for users.

The protocol is integrated with over a dozen DeFi platforms, offering trading, leverage, lending, and more. Users earn both staking rewards and additional DeFi yields. As of now, MilkyWay’s Total Value Locked (TVL) is close to $190 million.


2. How MilkyWay Works


MilkyWay provides a liquid staking solution for Celestia’s native token, TIA. When users stake TIA through MilkyWay, they receive an on-chain receipt token called milkTIA.

The staked TIA helps secure the Celestia network, while users can simultaneously utilize milkTIA across various DeFi applications, such as:
  • Providing liquidity for trading pairs on Osmosis DEX
  • Engaging in perpetual trading on platforms like Levana and dYdX
  • Using milkTIA as collateral for borrowing on Mars Protocol

3. MilkyWay’s Technical Innovations


Celestia’s modular architecture separates the execution layer from the consensus and data layers. However, its consensus layer lacks support for smart contract execution and cross-chain account management—presenting significant challenges for implementing liquid staking.

To address this, MilkyWay is deployed on Osmosis, utilizing CosmWasm smart contracts to facilitate TIA deposits, withdrawals, and reward distribution. It also features a custom off-chain monitoring system that manages interactions between the staking contracts and the Celestia network.

To ensure security and integrity, MilkyWay incorporates a network of trusted validators to verify and oversee these operations. As of now, the validator set includes 20 active participants.


4. User Segments in the MilkyWay Ecosystem


1) Celestia and Initia Stakers: Users staking TIA or INIT can earn baseline staking rewards without asset lock-up, while retaining the flexibility to engage in a variety of DeFi opportunities.

2) Restakers: Users can restake previously staked assets to secure emerging projects and services, gaining additional rewards on top of their existing yield.

3) Investors and Liquidity Providers: Participants looking to diversify can benefit from exposure to modular blockchain infrastructure, liquid staking derivatives (LSDs), and restaking services, unlocking new avenues for sustainable yield.

4) Service Developers (AVS Builders): Developers can rapidly integrate a secure and scalable security layer without the need to design a native staking token, bootstrap a validator set, attract stakers, or establish market trust—accelerating time to deployment.

5) Operators and Validators: Node operators and validators can broaden their revenue streams by supporting multiple Asset Validation Services (AVSs) across the MilkyWay network.

5. Why Choose MilkyWay


1) Trusted and Audited Infrastructure: MilkyWay is a leading pioneer in liquid staking for Celestia, backed by a strong security track record. Its smart contracts have undergone professional audits, and the platform has earned broad recognition and trust from the community.

2) Enhanced Capital Efficiency: MilkyWay enables users to earn staking rewards while simultaneously participating in DeFi. Through restaking, users can further optimize capital efficiency—using the same assets to secure multiple networks and earn additional yield.

3) Seamless, Scalable Security: MilkyWay offers a plug-and-play restaking framework that eliminates the need for projects to build a validator network from scratch. Developers simply define their security requirements, and users can choose to participate based on reward incentives—streamlining integration and scalability.

4) Community-Driven Ecosystem: MilkyWay powers a dynamic, community-driven ecosystem spanning cross-chain bridges, DeFi protocols, AVS providers, and node operators. By enabling shared security and liquidity, the network generates strong composability and flywheel effects across the modular blockchain landscape.

6. MilkyWay Tokenomics


MilkyWay’s native token, MILK, serves as both a governance and revenue-sharing asset. Holders of MILK can participate in key ecosystem decisions, such as protocol upgrades, fee structures, and feature implementations—while also receiving a share of protocol-generated revenue.

According to official information, 10% of the total MILK supply will be airdropped to TIA stakers as a reward for their contributions to the ecosystem.

7. How to Buy MILK on MEXC


As a globally leading digital asset trading platform, MEXC empowers investors to seize opportunities in a fast-moving market with ultra-low fees, high-speed execution, deep liquidity, and a wide selection of trending tokens. The native token of MilkyWay, MILK, is now listed on MEXC, and you can easily trade it by following these steps:

1) Open and log in to the MEXC App or official website.
2) Enter “MILK” in the search bar and select either Spot or Futures trading.
3) Choose your order type, set the desired quantity and price, and place your order.

MilkyWay addresses the challenge of fragmented blockchain security through its innovative liquid staking and restaking solutions. By injecting greater capital efficiency and community-driven momentum into the modular blockchain ecosystem, MilkyWay is emerging as a key player in the space—well worth your attention as modular blockchains continue to evolve.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this material does not constitute advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, or any other related services, nor does it serve as a recommendation to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn offers this information for reference purposes only and does not provide investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.


