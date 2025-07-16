MicroStrategy's Path to Profit: Is the BTC "Passive Win Strategy" Really Effective?

After three years, driven by Bitcoin's recent surge to new highs, the global cryptocurrency market cap reached an impressive $3.11 trillion on November 12, up 6.8% in the past 24 hours and surpassingAfter three years, driven by Bitcoin's recent surge to new highs, the global cryptocurrency market cap reached an impressive $3.11 trillion on November 12, up 6.8% in the past 24 hours and surpassing
After three years, driven by Bitcoin's recent surge to new highs, the global cryptocurrency market cap reached an impressive $3.11 trillion on November 12, up 6.8% in the past 24 hours and surpassing the previous $3.069 trillion peak set on November 9, 2021.

Meanwhile, MicroStrategy's stock closed at a new high of $340 on November 11, skyrocketing 25.73% in just one day. Bloomberg's senior ETF analyst Eric Balchunas highlighted on X that MicroStrategy's daily trading volume hit an astounding $12 billion—six times the volume of giants like JPMorgan or General Electric.

MicroStrategy, a company not traditionally associated with "production," has defied conventional market valuation through its bold and substantial investments in Bitcoin. This strategy has positioned MicroStrategy as one of the largest and most unique players among global Bitcoin holders.

MicroStrategy's “Win While You Wait” Plan: Borrowing to Invest in Bitcoin


Michael Saylor, co-founder of MicroStrategy, has earned a reputation as a visionary in Bitcoin investing. In a recent conversation with Bernstein analysts, Saylor unpacked the thinking behind MicroStrategy's bold Bitcoin strategy. He firmly positioned Bitcoin as a superior store of value over cash, especially in times of rising inflation and currency devaluation risks.

But MicroStrategy's approach to Bitcoin is far from a simple buy-and-hold strategy—it's a calculated move to raise funds by issuing bonds to purchase Bitcoin, strategically using leverage to amplify gains.

  • Long-Term Holding and Accumulation Strategy: Since 2020, MicroStrategy has made large-scale investments in Bitcoin, positioning it as a long-term strategic asset. According to detailed records on the SaylorTracker website, since MicroStrategy launched its Bitcoin investment strategy in August 2020, the company has been highly active in the Bitcoin market, with a total of 44 purchase transactions and only one instance of selling Bitcoin. (Note: SaylorTracker is a website that tracks MicroStrategy's Bitcoin accumulation records, with green dots indicating BTC purchases.)
  • MicroStrategy raises funds through stock issuance and convertible bonds, implementing their "21/21 Plan," which aims to raise $42 billion over the next three years ($21 billion through stock issuance and $21 billion through fixed-income securities) to purchase additional Bitcoin.
  • MicroStrategy places great emphasis on managing and expanding its Bitcoin holdings, introducing the "BTC Yield" metric to track growth in Bitcoin holdings per share.
  • MicroStrategy maintains high transparency in its Bitcoin investments, regularly disclosing its Bitcoin holdings and related financial data. The company also adheres to relevant regulations and accounting standards, such as impairment adjustments for held Bitcoin.
  • MicroStrategy optimizes its capital structure through smart leverage and financial strategies to reduce risks and increase returns, closely monitoring market trends and regulatory changes to adjust its investment strategy as needed.

Soaring Stock Prices, Occasionally Outpacing BTC


With the dual boost of Trump's election win and Bitcoin's surge past $89,000, MicroStrategy's stock (MSTR) rocketed to a historic high of $356. This remarkable climb has made it one of the top-performing U.S. stocks of the year.



According to data (as of mid-October 2024), MicroStrategy, one of the largest Bitcoin holders, has seen its stock (MSTR) surge by over 1600% since it launched its Bitcoin investment strategy in August 2020, outperforming BTC as well as major S&P 500 tech stocks like Nvidia.


This year, MSTR's performance over BTC has been even more pronounced. According to market data:
  • Year-to-date, BTC has risen by 135.4%, while MSTR has surged by 606.26%.
  • Over the past 30 days, BTC has increased by about 35.1%, whereas MSTR has climbed 76.82%.

Currently, MicroStrategy's total Bitcoin holdings have reached 279,420 BTC, with a total purchase cost of approximately $11.9 billion, averaging around $42,692 per BTC. At a Bitcoin price of $89,000, MicroStrategy's Bitcoin holdings have an unrealized gain of about $13 billion. Michael Saylor posted on social media that this year, MicroStrategy's capital operations achieved a 26.4% BTC yield, generating a net gain of approximately 49,936 BTC for shareholders. This is equivalent to 157.5 BTC per day, without the operating costs or capital investment typically associated with Bitcoin mining.

Follow MicroStrategy's Lead—Start Investing in BTC!


MicroStrategy's bold and strategic success with Bitcoin has sparked a growing interest among institutional investors, positioning BTC as a serious asset class to consider. While individual investors may not match MicroStrategy's scale, adopting its investment approach and adding Bitcoin to your portfolio could open up a promising new path.

MEXC is the go-to platform when it comes to buying BTC, offering outstanding service and some of the most competitive fees in the market. Whether you're a futures enthusiast or a spot trader, MEXC provides a full range of trading options designed to give you an exceptional experience.

Ready to get started? Let's dive into how you can buy BTC on MEXC!

Web

Step 1: Log in to the MEXC official website, and click on the [Spot] section under the [Spot] tab at the top of the page. Step 2: In the Main area, select [BTC/USDT] or search directly for [BTC/USDT]. Step 3: Click [Buy BTC].


App

Step 1: Log in to the MEXC App and tap on [Trade]. Step 2: Tap on [Spot], select [BTC/USDT] in the Main area, or search directly for [BTC/USDT]. Step 3: Tap [Buy BTC].


For detailed instructions, check out "Buy Bitcoin in Under One Minute."

Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, consultation, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.


