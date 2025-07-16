MEXC Daily News (June 26) | U.S. SEC Considers New Crypto Regulations, USDT Emerging as a New Way to Buy U.S. Stocks





According to MEXC data, BTC is currently trading at 107,808.58 USDT, up 0.43% in the past 24 hours.









Heatmap of the top 10 USDT-margined perpetual contract trading pairs on the MEXC platform.









According to data from Alternative , the Crypto Fear and Greed Index has risen to 74 today (up from 66 yesterday), signaling a “Greed” sentiment in the market. The average index over the past week was 57.

Note: The index ranges from 0 to 100 and is composed of several indicators: volatility (25%), market volume (25%), social media sentiment (15%), surveys (15%), Bitcoin dominance (10%), and Google Trends data (10%).









Data from Coinglass shows that a total of $209 million was liquidated across the crypto market in the past 24 hours — with $92.65 million from long positions and $116 million from short positions.

Bitcoin: $10.92 million in long liquidations, $61.88 million in short liquidations

Ethereum: $31.10 million in long liquidations, $20.22 million in short liquidations

A total of 77,765 traders were liquidated globally. The largest single liquidation occurred on Binance (BTC/USDT), totaling $3.37 million.













According to BiyaPay analysts, regulators are sending a strong signal about the future convergence of crypto assets and the U.S. stock market. This could pave the way for more compliant and liquid channels for using USDT to invest in U.S. equities — offering everyday investors broader access to cross-asset and cross-market investment opportunities.













According to Crypto In America , U.S. lawmakers are locked in debate over how to proceed with crypto legislation — specifically, whether the GENIUS Act should be passed independently or bundled with the broader Market Structure Bill. Industry giants like Coinbase and a16z support a bundled approach, while the DeFi community favors fast-tracking the GENIUS Act separately. Several Republican senators in the Senate also lean toward passing the GENIUS Act on its own. With no consensus yet, the legislative path remains uncertain.









Economic Review Korea reports that eight major South Korean banks — including KB Kookmin Bank, Shinhan Bank, Woori Bank, NongHyup Bank, Korea Development Bank, Suhyup Bank, Citibank Korea, and Standard Chartered Korea — are forming a joint venture to issue a KRW-pegged stablecoin.

The project is backed by the Blockchain and Decentralized Identifier Association and the Korea Financial Telecommunications and Clearings Institute. Technical discussions on the infrastructure are ongoing. If approved by regulators, the stablecoin initiative could launch as early as the end of this year or early next year. Two issuance models are being explored: a trust model, where customer funds are held in trust before minting stablecoins; and a deposit token model, where the stablecoin is directly backed by bank deposits.









According to Bloomberglaw , a former Blackstone dealmaker and the co-founder of Tether are joining forces to launch a $1 billion publicly traded crypto fund aimed at building a diversified portfolio of digital assets.





The fund will raise capital through a SPAC — M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. — backed by both parties, and will focus on assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana . Sources say fundraising is still underway and details, including the $1 billion target, may be subject to change.













According to The Block , during a Wednesday panel at the Bitcoin Policy Institute, SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce confirmed that applications related to in-kind creation and redemption mechanisms for crypto ETFs are currently under review. When asked whether such mechanisms were “imminent,” she responded: “These filings are under review right now. So I do think, at some point, in-kind mechanisms will come. I can’t make any predictions, but we’ve heard strong interest from various companies.”









As reported by The Wall Street Journal, Republic is planning to tokenize potential exposure to private companies such as SpaceX . The tokens will initially be priced based on how the companies' shares trade on secondary markets, and qualified investors will be able to trade them.

This move is made possible in part by a provision in the 2012 JOBS Act, which allows U.S. private companies to raise up to $5 million annually from retail investors. Republic stated it will be the issuer of these tokens and will guarantee that token holders receive any upside should SpaceX go public or be acquired.









On Wednesday, FHFA Director Sandra Thompson (note: name corrected for accuracy; “ Pulte ” is likely a confusion unless referencing a fictional or symbolic figure) announced via social media that, in line with former President Trump’s vision to make the U.S. a “crypto capital,” she has instructed Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to begin preparations for recognizing cryptocurrencies as eligible assets in mortgage applications.





This directive signals a potential shift in how mortgage qualifications are assessed and aligns with broader efforts by the Trump administration to integrate crypto into mainstream financial infrastructure.









1）Sahara AI launches Agent Builder and AI Marketplace public beta, kicking off a new phase of AI development and assetization.

2）WLFI: Token transfer function to be enabled soon; related updates will be announced shortly.

3）Fragmetric launches FRAG token, with 10% of the first airdrop allocated to the community.

4）zkLend shuts down operations; remaining funds will be used to compensate users.

5）Tether CEO: The company may become the largest Bitcoin mining firm by the end of 2025.

6）Backpack to launch Season 2 points campaign on July 3.

7）WOOFi Pro partners with "Orderly x Kaito Leaderboard" to support the Orderly Yapper campaign.

8）Lido V3 Testnet-2 is now live.

9）AEON partners with Ripple to support RLUSD for consumer spending.

10）HashKey Chain to distribute first round of points rewards to early supporters.









1）Cryptography company Zama raised $57 million in a Series B round led by Pantera Capital and others.

2）Bluebird Mining secured approximately $2.72 million in funding, with half allocated to building a Bitcoin reserve strategy.

3）DePIN and enterprise cloud platform dKloud raised $3.15 million, with participation from Animoca Brands and others.

4）Prediction market Kalshi raised $185 million at a $2 billion valuation, led by Paradigm.





