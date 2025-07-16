1. Market Overview Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, the cryptocurrency market has entered a bearish phase over the past 24 hours. According to MEXC data, ETH has dropped 8.56% in the past1. Market Overview Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, the cryptocurrency market has entered a bearish phase over the past 24 hours. According to MEXC data, ETH has dropped 8.56% in the past
Learn/Market Insights/Others/MEXC Daily ...Lead Losses

MEXC Daily News (June 13)｜Altcoins See Broad Declines of Over 10%, Ethereum-Related Tokens Lead Losses

Beginner
Jul 16, 2025MEXC
0m
#Basic#Industry Buzz
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.024+9.58%
Ethereum
ETH$3,417.48--%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Moonveil
MORE$0.00402+4.41%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00232+0.43%

1. Market Overview


Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, the cryptocurrency market has entered a bearish phase over the past 24 hours. According to MEXC data, ETH has dropped 8.56% in the past 24 hours and is currently trading at 2,486.84 USDT.


MEXC's top 10 USDT-margined perpetual contract trading pairs heatmap.


For more information on crypto prices and macroeconomic trends, visit MEXC Markets.

2. Industry Data Insights


According to data from centralized exchanges (CEXs), the recent downturn was triggered by reports of Israeli strikes on Iran, leading to a broad market decline. Bitcoin and Ethereum both saw sharp corrections, with altcoins following suit—many dropping over 10%, and some more than 15%. Tokens in the Ethereum ecosystem were among the hardest hit:
  • ETH: -9% (now $2,522)
  • ANIME: -19.5% (now $0.0254)
  • NEIRO: -18% (now $0.000395)
  • COOKIE: -18% (now $0.195)
  • SSV: -18% (now $8.99)
  • EIGEN: -16.5% (now $1.27)
  • PENGU: -16.4% (now $0.0093)
  • LDO: -16% (now $0.808)

3. Analyst Commentary


3.1 CryptoQuant: BTC Likely to Face Short-Term Correction Below $108K


CryptoQuant analyst Axel Adler Jr. notes a visible increase in long liquidations and short positioning within the past hour. This suggests a classic “soft reversal point” post-uptrend—open interest is falling while funding rates remain positive. He expects a short-term correction or consolidation below $108K.

3.2 Han Tan (Exinity Group): Rising CPI Could Delay Fed Rate Cuts


Exinity’s Chief Market Analyst Han Tan stated: "The market understands that trade negotiations among major economies remain uncertain. As long as global trade tensions persist or worsen, gold should remain supported."

He added that higher CPI figures may temper expectations for Fed rate cuts. “Silver could hit $38/oz in the coming months, with a test of $40 possible if dollar weakness and supply deficits continue.”

3.3 Santiment: Bitcoin May Struggle in Q3; Watch Ethereum’s Catch-Up Potential


Santiment’s Brian Quinlivan commented that investor sentiment on social media shows anticipation of new BTC all-time highs. “Historically, when crowd expectations are high, markets often pull back. Bitcoin may not be ready for its next major rally just yet.”

However, with BTC repeatedly approaching record highs and sentiment cooling, a breakout could still be in play. Quinlivan suggests monitoring Ethereum for a potential "catch-up" rally.

4. Industry News


4.1 U.S. Senate to Vote on GENIUS Act on June 17


According to Cointelegraph, the U.S. Senate is scheduled to hold a final vote on the GENIUS Act on June 17, pending scheduling by Senate leadership.

4.2 SEC Scraps Gensler-Era Rules Including Custody Rule & Rule 3b-16


Journalist Eleanor Terrett reports that the SEC has dropped proposals from the Gensler era, including the expanded Custody Rule and Rule 3b-16, which would have broadened crypto oversight. These rules raised concerns about treating state-chartered entities as qualified custodians and regulating DeFi platforms as national exchanges.

4.3 Trump Pledges Clear Crypto Framework for U.S. Leadership


Speaking via video at Coinbase’s State of Crypto summit, Donald Trump said the U.S. will establish a clear and simplified regulatory framework to ensure leadership in Bitcoin and crypto innovation.


5.1 BlackRock Targets Crypto as a Core 2030 Strategic Goal


BlackRock has announced it will make crypto a central pillar of its 2030 vision. Its crypto AUM has surpassed $50B, including products like IBIT and ETHA, plus managing USDC reserves for Circle and a $200M tokenized BUIDL fund.

5.2 SEC Delays Decisions on Spot ETFs for Dogecoin, Hedera, and Avalanche


The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has postponed its decisions on several spot altcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) applications, including Bitwise’s Dogecoin ETF, Grayscale’s Hedera Trust, and VanEck’s Avalanche ETF. The delay reflects a transitional phase under the SEC’s new leadership.

The SEC emphasized that the delay does not indicate any conclusions about the applications and encouraged the public to submit comments on the proposed rule changes. Previously, the SEC asked Solana ETF issuers to update their S-1 filings, signaling potential progress toward approval.

New SEC Chair Paul Atkins has pledged to adopt a more supportive policy toward digital assets. However, firms like VanEck and 21Shares expressed concern that the SEC is not adhering to the “first come, first served” principle, which could affect fairness and innovation in the market. 21Shares plans to submit revised filings as soon as possible.

5.3 Hong Kong SFC Proposes Tighter Restrictions on Misleading Entity Names


The Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) has launched a consultation aimed at restricting the use of misleading or deceptive names by unregulated entities, which could lead the public to mistakenly believe they are licensed institutions.

In response to market developments, the SFC proposes expanding the existing restricted titles list under the Securities and Futures Ordinance. The proposed changes would cover names that imply exchange-like functions or suggest affiliations with regulated financial products and platforms.

The update would also prohibit terms that could suggest ties to existing trading venues, virtual asset platforms, or regulated entities, thereby enhancing investor protection.

5.4 Glassnode: Options Market Signals Bullish Sentiment for ETH


Analytics platform Glassnode posted on X (formerly Twitter) that Ethereum’s options market is showing signs of continued bullish momentum.
Key indicators include:
  • The put-to-call open interest ratio remains near a low of 0.43, and
  • The put-to-call trading volume ratio has fallen to 0.63,
These figures suggest a growing preference among traders for bullish bets on ETH. The data reflects increasing speculative interest in Ethereum’s upside potential, which may further strengthen overall market optimism.


6. Project Updates


1）Shopify Payments adds support for USDC.
2）Uniswap Wallet enables smart wallet features with one-click swaps.
3）Spark launches Phase 1 of its Ignition airdrop.
4）Polygon integrates its native POL token into Solana via Wormhole’s NTT framework.
5）Morpho to release V2 soon with support for RWA and more.
6）Virtuals Protocol updates its Genesis points system.
7）Infinex opens claiming for sKAITO airdrop.
8）Real Vision to launch a new platform in August.
9）Coinbase to integrate Base DEX into its main app.
10）DTCC explores stablecoin applications in financial markets.

7. Fundraising & Investment


1）Singapore-based Trident plans to raise $500 million to build an XRP reserve.
2）OneBalance closes $20 million Series A, led by Cyber Fund and Blockchain Capital.



Popular Articles

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

In the fast-paced cryptocurrency futures market, opening a position is the first step and often the key to success or failure. Many traders, especially beginners, rely only on basic market and limit o

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

If you're wondering who owns XRP, you're asking one of the most important questions about this cryptocurrency. Understanding XRP ownership reveals how power and control are distributed across this dig

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

If you're wondering when the Ripple XRP Ledger was first created, you're not alone. This question confuses many crypto beginners because the story involves multiple dates, different names, and several

How to Invest in XRP? Complete Beginner's Guide

How to Invest in XRP? Complete Beginner's Guide

Learning how to invest in XRP doesn't have to be complicated. This guide walks you through everything you need to know about buying and investing in XRP cryptocurrency, from setting up your first acco

Hot Crypto Updates

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

Introduction to MONEROCHAN 2030 Price ForecastLooking a decade ahead, 2030 price predictions for Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) provide a long-term view of its potential role in the evolving crypto landscap

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

Introduction to BANGERS 2026 Price ForecastLooking ahead to 2026, crypto traders and investors are keen to anticipate where X Bangers (BANGERS) could be heading. 2026 price predictions for BANGERS are

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

Introduction to BANGERS 2030 Price ForecastLooking a decade ahead, 2030 price predictions for X Bangers (BANGERS) provide a long-term view of its potential role in the evolving crypto landscape. While

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Introduction to PIGGER Short-Term Price PredictionsIn the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, short-term predictions can help traders identify opportunities in daily, weekly, and monthly timeframes. S

Trending News

Aave DAO to Shut Down 50% of L2s While Doubling Down on GHO

Aave DAO to Shut Down 50% of L2s While Doubling Down on GHO

The post Aave DAO to Shut Down 50% of L2s While Doubling Down on GHO appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Aave DAO is gearing up for a significant overhaul by shutting down over 50% of underperforming

New York Banks Advised to Leverage Blockchain Analytics: NYDFS

New York Banks Advised to Leverage Blockchain Analytics: NYDFS

The post New York Banks Advised to Leverage Blockchain Analytics: NYDFS appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. New York Superintendent of Financial Services Adrienne Harris issued a guidance letter on W

Solana's active address count has fallen to its lowest level in 12 months.

Solana's active address count has fallen to its lowest level in 12 months.

PANews reported on November 13th that, according to The Block, the number of active addresses on Solana has dropped to 3.3 million, a new low in 12 months, representing a significant decline compared

Federal Reserve's Collins: Keeping interest rates unchanged for some time may be the right approach.

Federal Reserve's Collins: Keeping interest rates unchanged for some time may be the right approach.

PANews reported on November 13th that Boston Fed President Collins, a voting member of the FOMC this year, said on Wednesday that she believes the threshold for further interest rate cuts in the near

Related Articles

What Is Bitlayer (BTR)? A Guide to the Next-Generation Bitcoin Layer-2 Solution

What Is Bitlayer (BTR)? A Guide to the Next-Generation Bitcoin Layer-2 Solution

As Bitcoin has established itself as the most secure and decentralized blockchain network, its limitations in scalability and programmability have become increasingly apparent. While the Bitcoin mainn

What is a Decentralized Exchange?

What is a Decentralized Exchange?

Based on data from holder.io, the total market capitalization recently reached trillions of dollars. Well-known exchanges such as MEXC, Binance, Coinbase, and others fall under the category of central

What are Ethereum Spot ETFs?

What are Ethereum Spot ETFs?

On May 24, 2024, the SEC approved the first eight Ethereum spot ETFs to be listed in the United States, including those from BlackRock, Fidelity, Grayscale, Bitwise, VanEck, Ark Invest, Invesco Galaxy

AI × Blockchain × Data Science: How Codatta is Transforming the Web3 Data Economy

AI × Blockchain × Data Science: How Codatta is Transforming the Web3 Data Economy

Amid the accelerating convergence of blockchain and AI technologies, Codatta emerges as a revolutionary decentralized data protocol tackling one of Web3’s core challenges: building, managing, and mone

Sign Up on MEXC
Sign Up & Receive Up to 10,000 USDT Bonus