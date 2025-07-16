MEXC Daily News (June 12) | BTC Breaks Through 110,000 USDT Again, Crypto Sector Sees Broad Pullback, RWA and DeFi Sectors Both Drop Over 3%





According to MEXC data, BTC once again surpassed 110,000 USDT in the past 24 hours, currently trading at 108,360 USDT, with a 24-hour change of -1.25%.









According to SoSoValue, due to factors such as tensions in the Middle East, the crypto market saw a broad pullback. However, Ethereum ( ETH ) remained relatively resilient, dropping just 0.11% in 24 hours and holding around $2,800. Bitcoin ( BTC ) declined by 0.83%, falling below $109,000.





Recently bullish sectors like DeFi and RWA (Real World Assets) also pulled back today, with 24-hour losses of 2.70% and 3.17% respectively. Notably, Pendle ( PENDLE ) and Plume ( PLUME ) fell by 11.45% and 11.47%.





In other sectors:

CeFi dropped 0.08%, though Hyperliquid (HYPE) and OKB gained 0.83% and 0.94%.

PayFi dropped 1.04%; however, Telcoin (TEL) and Keeta (KTA) rose 1.23% and 2.50%.

Layer1 declined 1.47%, Layer2 declined 1.56%, while ex-MATIC (POL) defied the trend with a 2.10% gain.

Meme sector dropped 1.91%, but Fartcoin (FARTCOIN) and SPX6900 (SPX) were up 1.04% and 6.23%.





Sector index data reflecting historical trends showed:

ssiRWA : -4.70%

ssiNFT : -4.23%

ssiDePIN: -4.22%













CryptoQuant analyst Axel Adler Jr. tweeted :“Investors are waiting for key U.S. inflation data. Bitcoin’s volatility has dropped to 200 ATR. A stronger-than-expected CPI could cool the market and reduce the likelihood of near-term Fed rate cuts.”









Vetle Lunde, Head of Research at K33, noted: Despite Bitcoin hovering near all-time highs, market sentiment remains highly cautious. Traders are showing low risk appetite, and metrics like BTC funding rates and leverage across platforms indicate a defensive stance. On Binance, BTC/USDT perpetual contracts had negative daily average funding rates on Friday and Sunday, with a weekly rate of just 1.3% annualized. Historically, BTC does not peak during negative funding rate periods—such positions often signal further upside.













Cointelegraph reports that the GENIUS Act has passed a procedural vote in the U.S. Senate with a 68–30 margin. The bill will now proceed to full debate and a final vote.









Bloomberg reports that the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has urged unlicensed crypto platforms to exit the country. An MAS spokesperson stated, “This should come as no surprise, as we have repeatedly expressed our stance on such providers.” Licensed entities are not affected by the new regulations.





MAS released its final policy on May 30, 2025, requiring all crypto service providers operating in or from Singapore without a DTSP license to cease serving overseas clients by June 30, 2025, with no transitional period. Non-compliance will result in penalties.









According to CoinDesk, Moody’s has partnered with tokenization startup Alphaledger to pilot municipal bond on-chain credit ratings on Solana. In the proof-of-concept, a simulated bond was tokenized via Alphaledger’s platform, with Moody’s rating embedded directly on-chain using an API to migrate data from its off-chain systems to Solana.













Trump announced via TruthSocial that his “Gold Card” immigration program is now open for registration at a cost of $5 million. Previously on February 26, he revealed the plan to offer residency and citizenship paths for investors paying $5 million, independent of congressional approval. The Gold Card grants green card-like privileges.









Bitcoin Magazine reports that F Street, an alternative investment and private credit firm, has launched a Bitcoin asset allocation plan aiming to acquire $10 million worth of BTC. Since June 9, it has started daily purchases using business revenue and proprietary capital. COO Mike Doney stated Bitcoin’s role as an inflation and dollar hedge justifies its inclusion in the firm’s strategic portfolio.









DeFi Development, a Nasdaq-listed company, filed to withdraw its S-3 registration with the SEC. The original filing from April 25 was deemed ineligible because the company failed to submit its internal controls report on time. DeFi Development plans to submit a new resale registration statement in the future.









CoinDesk reports that Swedish longevity firm H100 Group raised $10.5 million to expand its Bitcoin reserve strategy. Investors include Blockstream CEO Adam Back, UTXO Management, and family offices. The round included $6.965M in equity and $3.135M in zero-interest convertibles, convertible at SEK 1.75/share. Since its first BTC purchase on May 22, H100’s stock is up nearly 400%.









Cryptoslate reports that The Blockchain Group, a publicly traded European company, secured shareholder approval for a €11 billion financing plan to acquire more Bitcoin. Over 95% of shareholders approved the plan, which includes flexible instruments like stock and bonds. Alexandre Laizet was appointed Vice CEO to lead the BTC strategy until December 2030.









Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKKT) announced board approval to update its investment policy, allowing allocations to Bitcoin and other digital assets. The strategy includes core BTC exposure, optimized capital structure, and global expansion via jurisdictional analysis. Bakkt may use excess cash, equity/debt proceeds, or other funds depending on market conditions.









1）Stripe to acquire crypto wallet provider Privy.

2）Taiko Hekla testnet launches pre-confirmation feature.

3）Everstake appoints former Grayscale executive as new CEO.

4）PayPal integrates stablecoin PYUSD with Stellar.

5）Virtuals responds to IRIS scam sale with full points refund.

6）Michael Saylor: STRD preferred stock starts trading on Nasdaq today.

7）Resolv Foundation distributes 1 million RESOLV to stakers, another 1 million to follow in 2 weeks.

8）Skate launches STAKE staking, distributing $21K in protocol fees to stakers during test period.

9）Polygon co-founder Sandeep Nailwal appointed as Foundation CEO.

10）XRP Ledger plans to launch EVM sidechain in Q2.

11）Polymarket integrates Grok AI analysis and X post citations.









1）OneBalance raises $20M Series A, led by Cyber Fund and Blockchain Capital.

2）Loyalty platform Try Your Best raises $11M Series A, led by Offline and Strobe.

3）SOON raises $5M in strategic round with participation from Jump Crypto.

4）Interactive Strength to raise $500M to purchase FET, backed by ATW Partners and DWF Labs.

5）Hyperion, a DEX on Aptos, closes strategic funding led by OKX Ventures.

6）NuConstruct, a decentralized supply chain project, raises $6M seed round.

7）CloudTech, a blockchain financial infrastructure firm, raises $14M Series A.

8）UK fintech OpenTrade raises $7M in strategic funding.

9）Silhouette raises $3M pre-seed led by RockawayX.

10）Web3 security company Hypernative raises $40M Series B.

11）Solana Optimistic Network secures $5M in strategic funding from Jump Crypto and others.







