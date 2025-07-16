1. Market Overview According to MEXC data, Bitcoin briefly surged past 110,000 USDT, currently trading at 109,402.43 USDT, marking a 24-hour increase of 1.64%. Heat map of the top 10 USDT-margined1. Market Overview According to MEXC data, Bitcoin briefly surged past 110,000 USDT, currently trading at 109,402.43 USDT, marking a 24-hour increase of 1.64%. Heat map of the top 10 USDT-margined
Learn/Market Insights/Others/MEXC Daily ...nd Rebounds

MEXC Daily News (June 10) | Bitcoin Surpasses 110,000 USDT as Crypto Market Stabilizes and Rebounds

Jul 16, 2025MEXC
0m
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.024+9.58%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Moonveil
MORE$0.004017+4.33%
XRP
XRP$2.396+0.41%
Solana
SOL$152.94-0.69%

1. Market Overview


According to MEXC data, Bitcoin briefly surged past 110,000 USDT, currently trading at 109,402.43 USDT, marking a 24-hour increase of 1.64%.


Heat map of the top 10 USDT-margined perpetual contract trading pairs on the MEXC platform.


For more information on Bitcoin prices and macroeconomic insights, please visit MEXC Markets.

2. Industry News


2.1 Nasdaq Applies to Add XRP, SOL, ADA, XLM to Its Crypto Index


On June 7, Nasdaq submitted a rule change proposal to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to include XRP, Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), and Stellar Lumens (XLM) in its crypto index benchmarks. The update pertains to the Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index ETF (NCIQ), which plans to switch from tracking the Nasdaq Crypto US Settlement Price Index (NCIUS) to the broader Nasdaq Crypto Index (NCI), comprising 9 tokens.

While the current index includes assets like BTC and ETH, regulatory restrictions prevent the ETF from holding anything beyond these two, leading to tracking error risks. If approved, the ETF could invest in all index constituents, with a final decision expected by November 2, 2025. This move could mark a major step forward for diversified crypto ETFs in the U.S.

2.2 ProShares and Bitwise File ETFs Tracking Circle Stock


According to Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas on X, ProShares and Bitwise have filed applications with the SEC for ETFs tracking Circle’s stock. These are named ProShares Ultra CRCL ETF and Bitwise CRCL Option Income Strategy ETF, with trading symbols yet to be announced. The expected effective date is August 20.

2.3 Canary Marinade Solana ETF Registered in Delaware


According to market sources, the Canary Marinade Solana ETF has been registered in Delaware.

3. Market Buzz


3.1 U.S. President Trump: No Plans Yet to Meet with Elon Musk


President Donald Trump stated he has no current plans to meet with Elon Musk but believes Musk may be seeking such a meeting.

3.2 SEC Chair Developing "Innovation Exemption" for DeFi Platforms


SEC Chairman Paul Atkins announced at a crypto roundtable that the SEC is working on an “innovation exemption” policy for DeFi platforms. He has instructed staff to explore rule changes that would allow on-chain financial systems to operate with regulatory exemptions, enabling SEC-regulated entities to launch blockchain-based products more quickly.

SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce emphasized that code publishers shouldn’t be held liable for others’ use of their code. However, centralized entities cannot use “decentralization” as a shield against regulation. With Republicans holding a 3:1 majority among commissioners, a more crypto-friendly regulatory approach is emerging. Atkins added that blockchain technology enables peer-to-peer transactions without intermediaries, and the SEC should not hinder such innovation.

3.3 U.S. Lawmakers Propose Amendments to Crypto Market Structure Bill


According to Cointelegraph, on June 10, members of the U.S. House Financial Services Committee plan to hold a markup session Tuesday to discuss amendments to the Digital Asset Market Structure Bill (CLARITY Act). Proposed changes include added protections for blockchain developers.

Chairman French Hill introduced an amendment exempting certain blockchain developers or service providers from being classified as money transmitters under the Act. This appears aligned with the Blockchain Regulatory Certainty Act introduced in May by Representative Tom Emmer and bipartisan lawmakers. Advocacy groups like the Blockchain Association have urged lawmakers to combine the two bills.

3.4 After Tensions Between Musk and Trump, Morgan Stanley Seeks xAI Debt Buyers


Bloomberg reports that Morgan Stanley is reaching out to a broader investor base to boost demand for a $5 billion debt offering for Elon Musk’s AI company xAI Corp. The outreach comes amid tensions between Musk and Trump.

Sources say the offering initially drew $3.5 billion in commitments, with expectations of oversubscription—common in Musk's fundraising efforts. However, by Monday, demand had only reached the target of $5 billion, prompting Morgan Stanley to contact smaller lenders who were previously excluded.

4. Project Updates


1）Usual proposes adding wstETH as collateral for ETH0.
2）Wayfinder AI integrates Avalanche and its token AVAX.
3）Manus integrates Veo3 to enhance visual expression—now available to Basic, Plus, and Pro users.
4）WalletConnect adds support for MagicEden.
5）Worldcoin: UK users now have full access to the World Network.
6）10kdotworld.eth airdrops 5 million WATCHCOIN to eligible Farcaster users.
7）Farcaster Pro NFT officially launches and is airdropped to the top 10,000 subscribers’ Farcaster wallets.

5. Funding News


1）Web3 social protocol Towns Protocol raises another $3.3 million.
2）Ethereum L2 project RISE secures $4 million from Galaxy Ventures.
3）Siebert Financial, a public company, plans to raise $100 million to invest in crypto assets and AI technology.
4）Plasma public sale hits $500 million cap within minutes.
5）Crypto wallet Turnkey completes the $30 million Series B round, led by Bain Capital Crypto.
6）OpenLedger pledges $25 million for funding AI and blockchain startups.
7）TrueNorth, a crypto-native AI engine, closes an angel round and is preparing for public beta.

Popular Articles

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

In the fast-paced cryptocurrency futures market, opening a position is the first step and often the key to success or failure. Many traders, especially beginners, rely only on basic market and limit o

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

If you're wondering who owns XRP, you're asking one of the most important questions about this cryptocurrency. Understanding XRP ownership reveals how power and control are distributed across this dig

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

If you're wondering when the Ripple XRP Ledger was first created, you're not alone. This question confuses many crypto beginners because the story involves multiple dates, different names, and several

How to Invest in XRP? Complete Beginner's Guide

How to Invest in XRP? Complete Beginner's Guide

Learning how to invest in XRP doesn't have to be complicated. This guide walks you through everything you need to know about buying and investing in XRP cryptocurrency, from setting up your first acco

Hot Crypto Updates

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

Introduction to MONEROCHAN 2030 Price ForecastLooking a decade ahead, 2030 price predictions for Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) provide a long-term view of its potential role in the evolving crypto landscap

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

Introduction to BANGERS 2026 Price ForecastLooking ahead to 2026, crypto traders and investors are keen to anticipate where X Bangers (BANGERS) could be heading. 2026 price predictions for BANGERS are

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

Introduction to BANGERS 2030 Price ForecastLooking a decade ahead, 2030 price predictions for X Bangers (BANGERS) provide a long-term view of its potential role in the evolving crypto landscape. While

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Introduction to PIGGER Short-Term Price PredictionsIn the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, short-term predictions can help traders identify opportunities in daily, weekly, and monthly timeframes. S

Trending News

Aave DAO to Shut Down 50% of L2s While Doubling Down on GHO

Aave DAO to Shut Down 50% of L2s While Doubling Down on GHO

The post Aave DAO to Shut Down 50% of L2s While Doubling Down on GHO appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Aave DAO is gearing up for a significant overhaul by shutting down over 50% of underperforming

New York Banks Advised to Leverage Blockchain Analytics: NYDFS

New York Banks Advised to Leverage Blockchain Analytics: NYDFS

The post New York Banks Advised to Leverage Blockchain Analytics: NYDFS appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. New York Superintendent of Financial Services Adrienne Harris issued a guidance letter on W

Solana's active address count has fallen to its lowest level in 12 months.

Solana's active address count has fallen to its lowest level in 12 months.

PANews reported on November 13th that, according to The Block, the number of active addresses on Solana has dropped to 3.3 million, a new low in 12 months, representing a significant decline compared

Federal Reserve's Collins: Keeping interest rates unchanged for some time may be the right approach.

Federal Reserve's Collins: Keeping interest rates unchanged for some time may be the right approach.

PANews reported on November 13th that Boston Fed President Collins, a voting member of the FOMC this year, said on Wednesday that she believes the threshold for further interest rate cuts in the near

Related Articles

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

In the fast-paced cryptocurrency futures market, opening a position is the first step and often the key to success or failure. Many traders, especially beginners, rely only on basic market and limit o

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

If you're wondering who owns XRP, you're asking one of the most important questions about this cryptocurrency. Understanding XRP ownership reveals how power and control are distributed across this dig

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

If you're wondering when the Ripple XRP Ledger was first created, you're not alone. This question confuses many crypto beginners because the story involves multiple dates, different names, and several

How to Invest in XRP? Complete Beginner's Guide

How to Invest in XRP? Complete Beginner's Guide

Learning how to invest in XRP doesn't have to be complicated. This guide walks you through everything you need to know about buying and investing in XRP cryptocurrency, from setting up your first acco

Sign Up on MEXC
Sign Up & Receive Up to 10,000 USDT Bonus