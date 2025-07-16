MEXC Daily Highlights (July 8) | Bitcoin Nears 110K, Institutions Keep Buying, Stablecoin Adoption Accelerates





According to MEXC data, Bitcoin rose to 109,700 USDT and is now reported at 108,146.16 USDT, with a 24-hour increase of + 0.97%









MEXC platform USDT standard perpetual contract trading volume of the top ten heat map









Last week, total assets under management reached a record $188 billion, with inflows of $1 billion.





Digital asset products saw weekly inflows of $1.03 billion, driving assets under management to a record $188 billion, the 12th consecutive week of inflows.

The US dominated with $1 billion in inflows, while Canada and Brazil saw outflows, reflecting differences in regional sentiment.

Ethereum continues to perform well, with an average inflow of 1.6% per week over 11 weeks, compared to 0.8% for Bitcoin









Glassnode data shows that Bitcoin spot and futures trading volume has dropped to a rare 12-month low (spot only 5 billion dollars, futures 31.20 billion dollars). Trading cooled while prices remained high, described as "summer stagnation".













Leading digital asset investment firm Hilbert Group AB (NASDAQ: HILB B) announced that it has secured over 200 million SEK in long-term financing from a US institutional partner to support its cryptocurrency fund strategy and growth plans. The transaction has been signed with an engagement letter and is subject to customary closing conditions.





Hilbert has previously received multiple active financing proposals, reflecting the high market attention to its layout of cryptoassets such as Bitcoin. Against the backdrop of institutional investors accelerating their entry into the cryptocurrency market and the scarcity of representative European companies, Hilbert is committed to occupying a leading position with strong asset management, compliance, and transparency mechanisms.





The company plans to launch a real-time transparency dashboard to showcase its holdings of cryptoassets and further strengthen trust with investors. CEO Barnali Biswal stated that this financing is an important milestone in Hilbert's strategic execution and reflects the market's recognition of it as a regulated European listed cryptocurrency company.









Strategy announced that it has signed a sales agreement under which it can publish and sell its 10.00% A Series Permanent Stride Preference Share at a face value of $0.001 per share ("STRD Stock"), with a total publishing price of up to $4.20 billion ("ATM Plan"). It is expected that Strategy will sell STRD Stock in a standardized manner according to the ATM Plan over a longer period of time, taking into account the trading price and trading volume of STRD Stock at the time of sale.













CoinDesk Senior Analyst James Van Straten pointed out that the current price of Bitcoin is only a few percentage points away from the historical high of $112,000. Large holders (whales, holding more than 10,000 BTC) have been continuously increasing their positions recently, indicating bullish after-market sentiment.





Glassnode data shows that not only are whale wallets actively buying, but medium-sized wallets holding 1,000 to 10,000 BTC are also increasing their holdings; in contrast, small holders are more likely to choose to reduce or diversify their holdings. This trend indicates that market chips are concentrating from retail investors to institutions and high net worth investors, and buying has been increasing since the low point of Bitcoin in April (about $76,000). Large holders increasing their holdings near high levels is seen as an important signal for future growth.









Due to the impact of the "Goldilocks" economic situation, the US stock market has rebounded strongly since the low point in April, and market risk appetite has quickly rebounded. The easing of trade frictions and the promotion of the OBBBA bill have pushed funds into high-risk assets, and the S & P and Nasdaq have reached historic highs. However, analysts warn that the market may be too optimistic, and future volatility risks still exist, so investors need to be cautious.





Bitunix analysts pointed out that ETH has strong support in the range of 2275-2300, and is currently limited by the pressure in the range of 2571-2600, with price consolidation. If it breaks through the upper pressure, it may challenge 2773. It is recommended to focus on range operations and avoid chasing highs.













Nasdaq Listed Company BioSig Technologies announced its merger with Streamex Exchange Corporation, also listed on Nasdaq, and signed a financing agreement of up to $1.10 billion to enter the RWA (Real World Asset) tokenization field, focusing on promoting the blockchain of commodities such as gold.





The financing consisted of a $100 million convertible bond and a $1 billion equity stake credit line, with Cantor Fitzgerald, the custodian of Tether 's assets, acting as the joint placement agent.









According to The Block, Kuru Labs, a Monad ecological DEX project, has completed a $11.50 million Series A financing round led by Paradigm. Angel investors include 0xDesigner, Viktor Bunin, Zagabond, Tristan Yver, Kevin Pang, Will Price, Alex Watts, Jordan Hagan, 3nes, Shreyas Hariharan, Auri, and Joe Takayama. The company raised about $2.20 million in seed funding.













US Treasury Secretary Bessen said that the US will achieve economic growth without causing inflation. Several trade-related announcements will be made in the next 48 hours. I received many new proposals last night. Many people changed their positions in negotiations. When talking about the positions of the Treasury Department and the Federal Reserve, Bessen said that he will act according to the president's wishes. As for interest rates, he said that the market may be pricing in Trump's views on interest rates. This is not just a problem for the chairperson of the Federal Reserve, but for the entire committee. (Regarding the trend of the US dollar) Currency fluctuations are natural phenomena, not abnormal fluctuations.









Liu Kaixuan, Director-General of Invest Hong Kong, said that stablecoin operators have negotiated settlement , and it is expected that more companies will settle in after the Stablecoin Ordinance takes effect next month. She pointed out that Hong Kong's policies have leading advantages, attracting companies to use it as a development base. In the past two and a half years, about 630 mainland companies have set up branches in Hong Kong, accounting for nearly 50%. She believes that Hong Kong's role as a "springboard for going global" will continue.





Regarding the US tariffs, Liu stated that Hong Kong is still a free port, and companies are seeking market diversification. Hong Kong is expected to take advantage of this opportunity for development. She also pointed out that although Hong Kong's corporate tax rate is slightly higher than the world's lowest tax rate, it has little impact on attractiveness, and there have been changes of domicile coming to Hong Kong.









ByteDance denies that Oracle will acquire Tiktork's US business

Trump Media & Technology Group Announces Launch of Streaming Media Service Truth + Platform

3) Robinhood tokenized shares face European Union scrutiny, Lithuanian central bank asks for clarification on product structure

Etherscan announces the launch of HyperEvmScan blockchain browser

TrumpMeme: TRUMP token is about to be launched on the Tron network





