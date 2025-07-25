1. Market Overview According to MEXC data, ETH rose to 3,771.486 USDT and is now reported at 3682.41 USDT, with a 24-hour increase of -1.37%. MEXC platform USDT standard Perpetual Futures trading1. Market Overview According to MEXC data, ETH rose to 3,771.486 USDT and is now reported at 3682.41 USDT, with a 24-hour increase of -1.37%. MEXC platform USDT standard Perpetual Futures trading
MEXC Daily Highlights (July 25): Crypto Market Sees $60B Inflows, EU Launches Tariff Countermeasures, AI Poised for Major Disruption

Jul 25, 2025
1. Market Overview


According to MEXC data, ETH rose to 3,771.486 USDT and is now reported at 3682.41 USDT, with a 24-hour increase of -1.37%.


MEXC platform USDT standard Perpetual Futures trading volume of the top ten heat map .


SOLUSDT , ETHUSDT , BTCUSDT , SUIUSDT , and XRPUSDT rank in the top five. For more information about ETH prices and macroeconomics, please click [MEXC Market] to view.

2. Industry Data


2.1 Crypto Market Inflows Reach $60 billion So Far This Year, Investor Interest in Counterfeit Products Rises


According to The Block JPMorgan Chase estimates that capital inflows into digital assets have reached $60 billion since the beginning of the year, mainly driven by inflows into crypto funds, active futures trading at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), and venture capital fundraising activities. Analysts pointed out that since the end of May, inflows have increased by nearly 50% and are expected to easily surpass last year's historical record. Analysts say that the US regulatory environment becoming more friendly is one of the key driving factors. Investor interest in counterfeit products is also on the rise. Among them, Ethereum is the biggest beneficiary due to its dominant position in decentralized finance (DeFi) and smart contract fields, as well as its increasing inclusion in enterprise treasury configurations along with Bitcoin. More and more asset management companies intend to launch encrypted ETFs based on counterfeit products and introduce staking mechanisms.

2.2 If Bitcoin falls below 116,000 dollars, the mainstream CEX cumulative long clearing strength will reach 677 million


According to Coinglass data , if Bitcoin falls below $116,000, the mainstream CEX cumulative long position clearing intensity will reach 677 million. Conversely, if Bitcoin breaks through $120,000, the mainstream CEX cumulative short position clearing intensity will reach 259 million.

3. Industry News


3.1 The European Union adopts a tariff countermeasure plan against the United States with a total amount of 93 billion euros


According to Reuters The European Central Bank kept its main interest rate unchanged at 2% on Thursday as expected, waiting for more clear signals on the direction of the European Union's trade relationship with the US. Inflation has now fallen back to its target level of 2%, and interest rates have also been lowered from 4% to 2% since June last year. The policy pressure faced by the European Central Bank has greatly eased. The European Central Bank stated that it will continue to adhere to the policy of "meeting by meeting" and will not preset interest rate paths. All decisions will be based on the latest data. The statement said that the latest information is generally consistent with its previous judgment on the inflation outlook, with domestic price pressures continuing to ease and wage growth slowing down. The market still bets on at least one interest rate cut later this year. Market focus turned to President Christine Lagarde's press conference later, where she is expected to face intensive questions about whether to continue cutting interest rates in the future, the strength of the euro exchange rate, and the impact of tariffs.

3.2 Former Gemini and Kraken executive Ji Hun Kim appointed CEO of Crypto Innovation Council


According to Cointelegraph , Ji Hun Kim, a former executive of crypto trading platform Gemini and Kraken, has been officially appointed as the CEO of the Crypto Innovation Council (CCI). Kim previously worked at Gemini for three years and Kraken for less than a year, before serving as the Chief Legal and Policy Officer of CCI. Kim has been the interim CEO of the organization since December 2024. CCI is one of the major industry advocacy organizations that regularly provides digital asset policy advice to US legislators and regulators. Kim stated in the statement that the current period is a critical period for industry development, and a bridge between technology and public policy needs to be established.

3.3 The White House will allow 401 (k) investments in cryptocurrency, and Blackstone expects large private equity firms to dominate the market


According to Bloomberg , the White House is preparing an executive order that will provide legal protection for 401 (k) retirement plan managers, allowing them to include private market funds, cryptocurrencies, and other alternative assets in their investment options. Jon Gray, President of Blackstone Inc., said that once the US paves the way for 401 (k) plans to expand beyond stocks and bonds, the leading institutions in the alternative asset industry will most likely benefit from it. This move will bring significant changes to the US retirement savings market, provide more diversified investment channels for ordinary investors, and may also create new business growth points for large private equity stake management companies.

4. Analyst Insights


4.1 Bitcoin cycle theory has failed, institutional long-term holders are rising


Ki Young Ju, founder and CEO of CryptoQuant, wrote on the X platform "The Bitcoin cycle theory has failed. My past predictions were based on this theory - buying when whales start hoarding coins and selling when retail investors start entering. But this model no longer holds. In the last cycle, whales sold coins to retail investors. This time, the old whales sold coins to new long-term holders. The scale of institutional investment far exceeds our expectations. Trading has become meaningless, and now the number of holders has exceeded that of traders. When I made the judgment that the bull market is over, I ignored this structural change."

4.2 The current Bitcoin RSI index is close to 75, and a multi-month RSI greater than 80 is expected during the bull market


PlanB stated that the Bitcoin Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently close to 75. In this bull market, it is expected that there will be several months when the RSI reaches above 80, similar to the bull market performance in 2021, 2017, 2013, and 2011.

5. Funding Updates


5.1 European investment app Lightyear completes $23 million financing, led by NordicNinja


According to CNBC , European investment app Lightyear has completed a $23 million financing, led by NordicNinja, with participation from Estonian tech entrepreneurs such as Markus Villig, co-founder of ride-hailing unicorn Bolt. The start-up company hopes to become the "European version of Robinhood" and enter the commission-free trading market. In addition to the new financing, Lightyear will also launch a new artificial intelligence feature. In addition, Lightyear plans to launch its own cryptocurrency product within two months, focusing on a "more long-term perspective" investment experience.

5.2 Crypto Mining Company Bitzero Receives $25 million Financing to Expand Its Mining Operations


According to The Block , crypto mining company Bitzero, backed by Kevin O'Leary, recently received $25 million in financing to expand its mining operations. The company stated that the first batch of funds will be used to purchase 2,900 Bitmain S21 Pro mining machines, which are expected to be deployed within four to six months and bring about $10 million in new revenue annually. At the same time, Bitzero is committed to using hydropower and low-carbon energy to promote sustainable development of its data centers in North America and Europe. President and CEO Mohammed Bakhashwain said the financing will accelerate the deployment of leading mining technologies and further strengthen Bitzero's leadership in sustainable and profitable data centers.


6.1 OpenAI's new generation GPT-5 model is expected to be officially released in early August


According to Reuters , OpenAI's new generation GPT-5 model is expected to be officially released in early August. Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, recently revealed on the X platform that "we will release GPT-5 soon" and demonstrated some of the model's capabilities in a podcast. Altman said that GPT-5 can quickly answer questions he doesn't understand, making him feel the power of AI. It is reported that GPT-5 will also launch different versions such as mini and nano, and be open to the outside world through APIs. The model will integrate o3 inference capabilities to further enhance intelligence.

6.2 Monad denies that the token will be launched on September 30th


Previously, the CoinmarketcapMonad token page information showed that Monad will be launched on September 30, 2025 Beijing time (September 29, North American time), with a total token supply of 100 billion. Monad denied this information on the X platform and stated that "only one of these information is correct (token symbol) ".

7. Project Updates


1) Anchorage Digital partners with Ethena Labs to bring USDtb to the US
2) Celestia Foundation purchases all remaining TIA held by Polychain for $62.50 million, which will be transferred to new investors
3) Sei Network has launched native USDC and CCTP V2.
4) deBridge launches reserve fund to repurchase its DBR tokens using all protocol revenue
5) Treehouse opens TREE token airdrop inquiry
6) Web3 domain registrar Freename completes $6.50 million Series A financing

