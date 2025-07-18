1. Market Overview According to MEXC data, Bitcoin rose to 120,954.50 USDT and is now reported at 120,144,48 USDT, with a 24-hour increase of + 1.05% MEXC platform USDT standard perpetual contract1. Market Overview According to MEXC data, Bitcoin rose to 120,954.50 USDT and is now reported at 120,144,48 USDT, with a 24-hour increase of + 1.05% MEXC platform USDT standard perpetual contract
MEXC Daily Highlights (July 18)｜Bitcoin Faces Volatile Correction, ETH Surges Strongly, Regulatory and Funding Tailwinds Drive Market Momentum

Jul 18, 2025
0m
1. Market Overview


According to MEXC data, Bitcoin rose to 120,954.50 USDT and is now reported at 120,144,48 USDT, with a 24-hour increase of + 1.05%


MEXC platform USDT standard perpetual contract trading volume of the top ten heat map .


ETHUSDT , BTCUSDT , XRPUSDT , SUIUSDT , and SOLUSDT rank in the top five. For more information about Bitcoin prices and macroeconomics, please click [MEXC Market] to view.

2. Industry Data


2.1 ADA market cap breaks through $30 billion


The latest data from Coingecko shows that the market value of ADA has exceeded $30 billion, currently reported at $30.80 billion, with a 24-hour increase of 13.3%.


2.2 ETH breaks through 3600 USDT, with a 24-hour increase of 7.53%.


According to MEXC market data, ETH broke through 3,600 USDT and is now quoted at 3,607.58 USDT, with a 24-hour increase of 7.53%.


3. Industry News


3.1 US SEC Chairperson: Considering the introduction of a cryptocurrency "innovation exemption" policy to incentivize the market to promote tokenization


According to Bloomberg , Paul Atkins, Chairperson of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), stated that after the landmark stablecoin bill was passed by the US House of Representatives earlier this Thursday, the SEC is weighing whether to introduce an "innovation exemption" to incentivize the market to advance the tokenization process. He said at a press conference: "SEC staff is considering other adjustments that may be taken under the existing regulatory framework to promote the development of tokenization, including the establishment of an" innovation exemption "that allows for new trading methods and promotes the construction of other key components of the tokenized securities ecosystem through more targeted exemption forms."

3.2 Sberbank of Russia: Plans to offer custody services for cryptocurrency assets


According to Reuters , Russia's largest state-owned bank Sberbank （Сбербанк） plans to launch a cryptocurrency custody service, which will provide secure digital asset custody for Russian users. The move is based on the Russian central bank's shift in stance towards cryptocurrency, supporting the use of digital assets for international trade to mitigate the impact of sanctions on Ukraine. Sberbank has submitted a proposal to the central bank, proposing to regulate cryptoassets as bank account assets to ensure user safety, combat hacker risks, and allow assets to be frozen if necessary. In addition, Gleb Zemskoy of Insight Finance stated that custody services are the foundation of the global cryptocurrency ecosystem, currently dominated by foreign capital, and it is crucial for Russia to build this infrastructure locally.

4. Analyst Insights


4.1 Institutional demand growth drives Bitcoin to new highs, but institutional participation remains low


According to Reuters, some analysts pointed out that Bitcoin's breakthrough of $123,000 was driven by institutional funds, but long-term institutional holdings are still less than 5%. Most ETF inflows still come from retail investors. However, with the advancement of US crypto laws such as the GENIUS Act, institutional demand is expected to be further released.

4.2 Bitcoin's trend is becoming more mature, and liquidity leads the future


According to MarketWatch , Deutsche Bank analysts Marion Laboure and Camilla Siazon pointed out that the recent surge in Bitcoin reflects its evolution towards a more mature and institutional asset status. The market has attracted more than $50 billion in inflows, and ETF funds, corporate treasury allocation, and regulatory support have become structural driving factors for the bull market.

5. Funding Updates


5.1 XMTP developer Ephemera completes $20 million Series B financing, led by a16z crypto


According to The Block, Ephemera, the core development team of the decentralized messaging protocol XMTP, recently completed a $20 million Series B financing, with a valuation of $300 million. This round was led by a16z crypto, USV, and others. The funds will be used to accelerate the launch of the XMTP mainnet and ecosystem expansion. XMTP supports encrypted communication between wallets and has been integrated into the Coinbase Base application. It is gradually developing into a Web3 communication infrastructure that integrates messaging, payment, and transactions.

5.2 Spiko completed $22 million Series A financing, led by Index Ventures


According to The Block , Spiko, a fintech platform focusing on European cash management and tokenizing money market funds, recently completed a $22 million Series A financing led by Index Ventures, with support from institutions such as White Star Capital, Bpifrench, Frst, Rerail, and Blockwall, as well as participation from several Angel Investors including the co-founder of Revolut.


6.1 Thai SEC partners with Thai banks to launch sandbox program, allowing foreign tourists to exchange digital assets for Thai baht


According to the Bangkok Post The Securities and Exchange Commission of Thailand and the Bank of Thailand plan to launch a nationwide cryptocurrency "sandbox" project, allowing foreign tourists to exchange cryptocurrency assets for Thai baht through licensed Digital Asset Management and consume them in Thailand through regulated electronic payment platforms such as QR codes. The project is based on a regional pilot, upgraded from an experimental scheme to a national-level regulatory model supported by regulatory agencies, with a duration of 18 months and strict enforcement of Anti Money Laundering measures and spending restrictions

6.2 White House Press Secretary: Trump supports cryptocurrency minimum tax exemption policy and will push for legislation


According to Cointelegraph , the White House press secretary confirmed that President Trump supports the "minimum tax exemption" policy for Bitcoin and cryptocurrency, and stated that they will continue to push for legislative measures to achieve this goal. Minimum tax exemption refers to when the amount or profit of a transaction is very small (below a set "minimum limit"), the tax authority will not impose taxes.

7. Project Updates


1）NASDAQ Listed Company Thumzup Board Approves $250 million in Cryptocurrency Purchase
2）Non-profit development organization Argot Collective sells 600 ETH.
3）Circle Minted 500 million USDC on Solana This Morning
4）Ripple Transfers $26 million XRP to Coinbase
5) Plasma: XPL public sale has started, and 10% of the total supply is allocated to public sale
6）Ondo Finance tokenized national debt USDY will be launched on Sei network

