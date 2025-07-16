MEXC Daily Highlights (July 16) | BTC, ETH Dominate Market Structure Transformation, Trump's Policies and Fund Dynamics Become the Focus of Attention





1) Tornado Cash developer Roman Storm's trial begins; he may face up to 45 years in prison.

2) NYSE approves the ProShares Ultra XRP ETF.

3) Tornado Cash co-founder Roman Storm appears in court; prosecutors allege he aided North Korean hackers in laundering money.

4) Nasdaq-listed game publisher Snail Games is exploring the development of a USD stablecoin; its stock surged over 20%.

5) ProShares launches leveraged ETFs for XRP and Solana, offering 2x daily returns.

6) pump.fun has reportedly initiated the first round of PUMP token buybacks, currently valued at $2.1 million.