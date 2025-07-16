1. Market Overview According to MEXC data, Bitcoin rose to 119,469.60 USDT, now reported at 119009.99 USDT, with a 24-hour increase of + 0.25% MEXC platform USDT standard perpetual contract trading1. Market Overview According to MEXC data, Bitcoin rose to 119,469.60 USDT, now reported at 119009.99 USDT, with a 24-hour increase of + 0.25% MEXC platform USDT standard perpetual contract trading
MEXC Daily Highlights (July 14) | Bitcoin Hits New Highs, ETH ETF Buying Surges, Global Political and Economic Shifts in Focus

Jul 16, 2025MEXC
1. Market Overview


According to MEXC data, Bitcoin rose to 119,469.60 USDT, now reported at 119009.99 USDT, with a 24-hour increase of + 0.25%


MEXC platform USDT standard perpetual contract trading volume of the top ten heat map .


BTCUSDT , ETHUSDT , SUIUSDT , SOLUSDT , and PEPEUSDT rank in the top five. For more information about Bitcoin prices and macroeconomics, please click [MEXC Market] to view.

2. Industry Data


2.1 The amount of ETH purchased in the past 30 days is nearly 10 times the net publishing volume of the network


Independent Ethereum educator and Angel Investor sassal.eth stated on social media: " Net increase in ETH in the past 30 days: about 73,000 ETH; net inflow of ETH ETF in the past 30 days: about 725,000 ETH; the amount of ETH purchased by ETH ETF alone in the past 30 days is nearly 10 times more than the net publishing volume of the network."

2.2 At present, the top 50 institutions that adopt the Ethereum reserve strategy hold more than 1.34 million ETH


According to Strategic ETH Reserve data, the top 50 institutions that adopt the Ethereum reserve strategy hold more than 1.34 million ETH, reaching 1,340,820 ETH as of now, worth about 3.95 billion dollars. Among them, there are six institutions that hold more than 100,000 ETH, namely: Ethereum Foundation (242,500), SharpLink Gaming (216,000), PulseChain Sac (166,300), Coinbase (137,300), Golem Foundation (101,200), and Bit Digital.


3. Industry News


3.1 United Kingdom central bank governor opposes large banks publishing stablecoins, prioritizes digital deposits


Andrew Bailey, governor of the Bank of the United Kingdom, opposes large banks publishing their own stablecoins and suggests prioritizing the development of digital bank deposits. He warned that stablecoins could trigger runs and money laundering risks. This position conflicts with the Trump administration's support for the US dollar pegging stablecoins.

3.2 European Union suspends US tariff countermeasures until early August


According to Deep TechFlow , Feng Delaien, President of the European Union Commission, stated that the European Union will extend the suspension of countermeasures against US tariffs until early August. She emphasized that the European Union tends to resolve issues through consultation, and this position remains unchanged. Countermeasures are designed for unconventional situations and have not yet reached the stage of use.

3.3 Trump said: If Powell steps down, it will be a good thing


BlockBeats News , July 14th, US President Trump said that if Federal Reserve Chairperson Powell steps down, it will be a good thing, he should (step down).

4. Analyst Insights


4.1 Bitcoin has not yet entered a state of extreme optimism, but the situation may change soon


CryptoQuant analyst stated that the Bitcoin market has not yet entered a state of extreme optimism, but this situation may change soon. Despite the fluctuation of Bitcoin price, market sentiment and trading activity show that participants are cautiously optimistic about the future of Bitcoin. As market conditions change and investor sentiment improves, Bitcoin may enter a new optimistic phase.

4.2 counterfeit products season is expected to start after the interest rate cut in August or September


On July 14th, Jack Yi, founder of LD Capital , posted on social media that the counterfeit products season may have to wait until the interest rate cut in August/September is confirmed, and the market will truly usher in liquidity overflow. Investors can currently focus on researching and tracking potential dark horse projects.

5. Funding Updates


5.1 SpaceX has agreed to invest $2 billion in xAI


According to the Wall Street Journal, Elon Musk's SpaceX has agreed to invest $2 billion in its artificial intelligence company xAI, which is close to half of the recent financing round of Grok chatbot developers. Musk has repeatedly used his business empire resources to support xAI, and the company is trying to catch up with OpenAI. Earlier this year, xAI merged with X platform, and the new company was valued at $113 billion.


6.1 The probability that the Federal Reserve will maintain interest rates unchanged in July is 93.3%.


On July 14, according to CME 's "Fed Watch", the probability that the Fed will maintain interest rates unchanged in July is 93.3%, and the probability of cutting interest rates by 25 basis points is 6.7%.
The probability of the Federal Reserve keeping interest rates unchanged in September is 59.7%, the probability of a cumulative rate cut of 25 basis points is 36.2%, and the probability of a cumulative rate cut of 50 basis points is 4.1%.

6.2 Metaplanet Market Value Exceeds $7 billion, Foreign Investment Interest Rises


According to ChainCatcher , the CEO of Metaplanet stated that the company's market value has exceeded $7 billion and foreign investment interest is increasing. Gerovich met with asset management companies in the European Union and the company's business expansion is about to start.

7. Project Updates


1) SharpLink Gaming bought 16,374 ETH again, with a total position of 270,000 ETH
2) The prosecution in the Tornado Cash case cited erroneous information to prove "guilty conscience" and sparked controversy
3) PENGU breaks through $0.03 and the market value rises to $1.752 billion
Grok AI officially lands on Tesla's in-car system
Czech National Bank buys Coinbase shares for $18.10 million

