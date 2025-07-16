As MEXC's user base continues to grow, we have established the MEXC Creator Alliance and are now recruiting outstanding content creators from around the world. We look forward to working withAs MEXC's user base continues to grow, we have established the MEXC Creator Alliance and are now recruiting outstanding content creators from around the world. We look forward to working with
Learn/Market Insights/Event Zone/MEXC Creato...tment Drive

MEXC Creator Alliance: Key Opinion Leader (KOL) Recruitment Drive

Jul 16, 2025MEXC
0m
Nowchain
NOW$0.00231-0.43%
LOOK
LOOK$0.03597+19.06%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.065097-0.68%
WELL3
WELL$0.000048-16.08%
Ethereum Classic
ETC$15.32-2.29%

0324webpop_____-_png.png

As MEXC's user base continues to grow, we have established the MEXC Creator Alliance and are now recruiting outstanding content creators from around the world. We look forward to working with high-quality professionals to promote the development and dissemination of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technologies.

Requirements for Recruitment:

  • Love for cryptocurrencies and blockchain technologies, extensive knowledge of the industry, and a fundamental grasp of market trends and movements.
  • Unique insights and deep analytical skills, with the ability to write high-quality, distinctive articles.
  • The potential to effectively disseminate knowledge and information about cryptocurrencies. The KOLs' social media following is an indicator of their potential influence.

  Advantages of joining the Creator Alliance:

  • Professional technical support and market promotion services, with articles displayed and promoted across MEXC's social media platforms which have millions of users and followers.
  • Access to professional research reports and analytical data supplied by MEXC.
  • Opportunities to interact with well-known individuals in the cryptocurrency industry by participating in online and offline events organized by MEXC.
  • Outstanding content creators can become strategic partners of MEXC, enjoying priority cooperation and further resources. They can also expand their own abilities by participating in MEXC's marketing and planning.

  Recruitment Process:

  • Submit your personal information, such as a Twitter account, personal article links, etc., through this Google form. Our staff will review it as soon as possible.
  • MEXC will contact you within 3 working days of your application's approval.
      Note: MEXC reserves the right to final interpretation of the event. MEXC will conduct a technical screening of applicants' articles. Applicants who do not meet the requirements or who plagiarize other articles will be disqualified.

Popular Articles

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

In the fast-paced cryptocurrency futures market, opening a position is the first step and often the key to success or failure. Many traders, especially beginners, rely only on basic market and limit o

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

If you're wondering who owns XRP, you're asking one of the most important questions about this cryptocurrency. Understanding XRP ownership reveals how power and control are distributed across this dig

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

If you're wondering when the Ripple XRP Ledger was first created, you're not alone. This question confuses many crypto beginners because the story involves multiple dates, different names, and several

How to Invest in XRP? Complete Beginner's Guide

How to Invest in XRP? Complete Beginner's Guide

Learning how to invest in XRP doesn't have to be complicated. This guide walks you through everything you need to know about buying and investing in XRP cryptocurrency, from setting up your first acco

Hot Crypto Updates

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

Introduction to MONEROCHAN 2030 Price ForecastLooking a decade ahead, 2030 price predictions for Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) provide a long-term view of its potential role in the evolving crypto landscap

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

Introduction to BANGERS 2026 Price ForecastLooking ahead to 2026, crypto traders and investors are keen to anticipate where X Bangers (BANGERS) could be heading. 2026 price predictions for BANGERS are

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

Introduction to BANGERS 2030 Price ForecastLooking a decade ahead, 2030 price predictions for X Bangers (BANGERS) provide a long-term view of its potential role in the evolving crypto landscape. While

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Introduction to PIGGER Short-Term Price PredictionsIn the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, short-term predictions can help traders identify opportunities in daily, weekly, and monthly timeframes. S

Trending News

Aave DAO to Shut Down 50% of L2s While Doubling Down on GHO

Aave DAO to Shut Down 50% of L2s While Doubling Down on GHO

The post Aave DAO to Shut Down 50% of L2s While Doubling Down on GHO appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Aave DAO is gearing up for a significant overhaul by shutting down over 50% of underperforming

New York Banks Advised to Leverage Blockchain Analytics: NYDFS

New York Banks Advised to Leverage Blockchain Analytics: NYDFS

The post New York Banks Advised to Leverage Blockchain Analytics: NYDFS appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. New York Superintendent of Financial Services Adrienne Harris issued a guidance letter on W

Solana's active address count has fallen to its lowest level in 12 months.

Solana's active address count has fallen to its lowest level in 12 months.

PANews reported on November 13th that, according to The Block, the number of active addresses on Solana has dropped to 3.3 million, a new low in 12 months, representing a significant decline compared

Federal Reserve's Collins: Keeping interest rates unchanged for some time may be the right approach.

Federal Reserve's Collins: Keeping interest rates unchanged for some time may be the right approach.

PANews reported on November 13th that Boston Fed President Collins, a voting member of the FOMC this year, said on Wednesday that she believes the threshold for further interest rate cuts in the near

Related Articles

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

In the fast-paced cryptocurrency futures market, opening a position is the first step and often the key to success or failure. Many traders, especially beginners, rely only on basic market and limit o

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

If you're wondering who owns XRP, you're asking one of the most important questions about this cryptocurrency. Understanding XRP ownership reveals how power and control are distributed across this dig

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

If you're wondering when the Ripple XRP Ledger was first created, you're not alone. This question confuses many crypto beginners because the story involves multiple dates, different names, and several

How to Invest in XRP? Complete Beginner's Guide

How to Invest in XRP? Complete Beginner's Guide

Learning how to invest in XRP doesn't have to be complicated. This guide walks you through everything you need to know about buying and investing in XRP cryptocurrency, from setting up your first acco

Sign Up on MEXC
Sign Up & Receive Up to 10,000 USDT Bonus