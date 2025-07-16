Over the past week, the ETH mainnet has seen an exceptionally active on-chain market. The Federal Reserve's signals of interest rate cuts have further fueled the on-chain market, sparking a new waveOver the past week, the ETH mainnet has seen an exceptionally active on-chain market. The Federal Reserve's signals of interest rate cuts have further fueled the on-chain market, sparking a new wave
Meme Frenzy and the TON Gaming Storm: Opening a New Arena for User Traffic

Jul 16, 2025
Over the past week, the ETH mainnet has seen an exceptionally active on-chain market. The Federal Reserve's signals of interest rate cuts have further fueled the on-chain market, sparking a new wave of growth frenzy.

Frequent price movements in meme tokens (meme coins) have become the norm, especially during weekends when the market enters a period of intense activity, with multiple waves of strong market surges occurring in a single day. Along with these waves of market peaks, gas fees on the mainnet have also soared, at one point reaching around 70 Gwei.

Amid this market flood, TON mini-games have also emerged as a standout. With their low entry barriers, diverse game mechanics, and excellent user experience, they have quickly attracted a large number of users. The rise of TON mini-games has not only provided users with more diverse entertainment options but has also injected new vitality into the thriving development of the blockchain ecosystem.

Explosive Growth and Prosperity of the Meme Market


Since 2024, the meme market has continued its strong growth momentum, showing enormous potential. Although market volatility has increased, the overall performance remains impressive. According to the latest data from CoinGecko, the average return rate of the meme coin sector in the second quarter reached an astounding 789.3%. While slightly lower than the 1,312.6% of the first quarter, it still significantly outpaces other cryptocurrency categories.

It is worth noting that despite the market's overall strong performance, differentiation among meme coins has become increasingly evident. The on-chain market is witnessing a fierce "territorial battle," with various innovative concepts springing up rapidly. From the Dogecoin founder's pet dog to Elon Musk's "Mars City" project to the cross-sector integration of Trump silver coins, new ideas are emerging constantly.

As market trends evolve, the meme market has moved beyond the initial "concept discovery" phase and has entered a more refined era of "angle competition." Recently, the intense battle between Neiro and NEIRO has just ended; Musk's proposed "Mars City" concept quickly became the focus of market attention, spawning several high-potential projects like $TERMINUS, $BAR, and $THOG. Ethereum has also once again launched a production line for Doge meme tokens, giving birth to new members such as $HANA, $ESTEE, $ESTI, $GOU, and $EDOGE.

The subtle differences in the letters of these project names symbolize the market's segmentation and fierce competition, vividly showcasing the meme market's flourishing landscape, where hundreds of different projects contend, each with its own strengths.

TON Mini-Games: The Rapid Rise of a New Trend


Since the beginning of 2024, the market value of the Web3 gaming sector has shrunk by 33%, facing greater challenges compared to other crypto asset sectors. However, Web3 games remain a significant player, accounting for 30% of all dApp activities, with 2.1 million daily active wallets.

Notably, the TON ecosystem has emerged strongly against this backdrop, becoming a new driving force in the Web3 gaming space. TON has leveraged its seamless integration with Telegram to build an extensive social network.

As of now, Telegram has 950 million monthly active users, providing a broad space for viral marketing through social networks. The TON ecosystem has skillfully tapped into the powerful influence of Telegram's network, fostering multiple projects with a user base in the tens of millions, with gaming-related projects occupying a significant 60% share. Projects like Notcoin have expanded the imagination of the space, Hamster Kombat has stood out in traffic competition, and Catizen has showcased a more refined development path. These projects not only highlight the vitality of the TON ecosystem but also represent the future direction of development: moving away from a single interaction model and establishing a positive cash flow cycle from the very start.

In this context, MEXC keeps pace with the market, creating a dedicated TON section and launching several selected tokens such as $NOT, $CATI, and $HMSTR, providing investors with convenient and efficient trading channels.

First Movers Win: Seizing Market Opportunities


Exchanges are not neutral referees but leaders in keenly capturing and actively responding to community and retail investor sentiment. When emerging areas like meme culture and TON mini-games gain traction in the community and form a strong consensus, exchanges must swiftly embrace meme coins and TON mini-games.

MEXC is renowned for being the fastest to list new tokens and offering the widest range of cryptocurrencies in the industry. Its exceptional response speed enables the platform to quickly lock onto market hotspots, actively embracing the rising trends in meme coins and TON mini-games. MEXC not only strives to meet users' urgent demand for diversified asset allocation but also significantly reduces trading costs by implementing ultra-low fee policies, bringing tangible benefits to users. Always at the forefront of the industry, MEXC continues to optimize platform features and services with a user-centered approach, aiming to build an efficient, convenient, and comprehensive cryptocurrency trading ecosystem. This allows investors to adopt more flexible investment strategies, helping them capture every market opportunity and achieve wealth growth.

As the meme market and TON mini-game ecosystem continue to heat up, the role of exchanges like MEXC is becoming increasingly crucial. They must not only maintain sharp insights in a rapidly changing market but also possess strong execution and innovation capabilities to better serve the growing needs of the community, pushing the entire blockchain industry towards greater diversity and inclusivity.

Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, consultation, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.


