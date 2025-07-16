In May, influenced by the approval of the Ethereum spot ETF, the overall market gradually rose amidst fluctuations. MX token's growth slowed down after the last surge, and its price returned toIn May, influenced by the approval of the Ethereum spot ETF, the overall market gradually rose amidst fluctuations. MX token's growth slowed down after the last surge, and its price returned to
Learn/MX Zone/Earning Event/May MX Zone Events Report

May MX Zone Events Report

Jul 16, 2025MEXC
0m
#Basic#Popular Events#MX
MAY
MAY$0.02805+2.44%
MX Token
MX$2.1191-1.35%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02015-3.54%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.006553-0.83%
Griffin AI
GAIN$0.012595+5.03%

In May, influenced by the approval of the Ethereum spot ETF, the overall market gradually rose amidst fluctuations. MX token's growth slowed down after the last surge, and its price returned to around $4. MX token rose from $2.77 at the beginning of the year to a high of $5.86, a 111.6% increase, and currently maintains a 44.4% gain.

It is evident that long-term MX holding can yield significant returns. Holding MX tokens not only allows you to profit from its price increases, but also lets you participate in exclusive monthly events to earn free airdrop rewards. For more details on the benefits of holding MX, you can refer to the article "The Top 3 Benefits for MX Holders."

1. May MX Zone Events Report


In May 2024, the MEXC platform conducted a total of 250 airdrop events, including 2 Launchpool events and 248 Kickstarter events. These events distributed rewards worth over $13.33 million, resulting in an impressive event APY (Annual Percentage Yield) of 60%.

According to MEXC platform data, in all 250 airdrop rewards in May, the top 10 tokens saw gains exceeding 100%. Among them, MAGAETH had the highest increase at 675.28%, while KTC ranked second with a 224.3% increase this month. In the top 10 token rewards by price increase, all tokens saw gains exceeding 130%.

Top 10 Outstanding Tokens of May 2024

Project Name
Airdrop Time
(MX Commitment Time)
Price Increase % (as of May 31)
MAGAETH
2024/5/22
675.28%
KTC
2024/5/31
224.30%
SABAI
2024/5/14
185.33%
MON
2024/5/27
156.67%
RBT
2024/5/16
149.36%
KARRAT
2024/5/10
149.20%
MPC
2024/5/31
146.00%
DSYNC
2024/5/20
144.20%
FOMONET
2024/5/2
135.16%
BEER
2024/5/29
130.25%

2. How to Participate in Airdrop Events


Launchpool and Kickstarter are exclusive free airdrop events for MX holders. If you are an MX holder, you need to hold a minimum of 1,000 MX tokens for at least 30 consecutive days to participate in these events.

Open the MEXC official website. At the top of the homepage, hover over [Spot] in the navigation bar, and you will find the links in the dropdown menu to access the Launchpool and Kickstarter events.


3. How to Buy MX


If you are not currently an MX holder but wish to participate in the Launchpool and Kickstarter events, you will need to purchase MX tokens on the MEXC platform and hold them for a specific period first. Once you meet the requirements, you can participate in the events. For instructions on how to buy MX tokens, you can refer to Buy MX in One Minute and follow the steps in the tutorial.

In addition to free participation in airdrop events, holding MX tokens also provides a discount on trading fees. If you are an MX holder, you can transfer MX to your futures account and use the MX Deduction for USDT-M futures fees, enjoying a 10% fee discount.

Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, consultation, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.


Popular Articles

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

In the fast-paced cryptocurrency futures market, opening a position is the first step and often the key to success or failure. Many traders, especially beginners, rely only on basic market and limit o

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

If you're wondering who owns XRP, you're asking one of the most important questions about this cryptocurrency. Understanding XRP ownership reveals how power and control are distributed across this dig

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

If you're wondering when the Ripple XRP Ledger was first created, you're not alone. This question confuses many crypto beginners because the story involves multiple dates, different names, and several

How to Invest in XRP? Complete Beginner's Guide

How to Invest in XRP? Complete Beginner's Guide

Learning how to invest in XRP doesn't have to be complicated. This guide walks you through everything you need to know about buying and investing in XRP cryptocurrency, from setting up your first acco

Hot Crypto Updates

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

Introduction to MONEROCHAN 2030 Price ForecastLooking a decade ahead, 2030 price predictions for Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) provide a long-term view of its potential role in the evolving crypto landscap

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

Introduction to BANGERS 2026 Price ForecastLooking ahead to 2026, crypto traders and investors are keen to anticipate where X Bangers (BANGERS) could be heading. 2026 price predictions for BANGERS are

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

Introduction to BANGERS 2030 Price ForecastLooking a decade ahead, 2030 price predictions for X Bangers (BANGERS) provide a long-term view of its potential role in the evolving crypto landscape. While

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Introduction to PIGGER Short-Term Price PredictionsIn the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, short-term predictions can help traders identify opportunities in daily, weekly, and monthly timeframes. S

Trending News

Aave DAO to Shut Down 50% of L2s While Doubling Down on GHO

Aave DAO to Shut Down 50% of L2s While Doubling Down on GHO

The post Aave DAO to Shut Down 50% of L2s While Doubling Down on GHO appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Aave DAO is gearing up for a significant overhaul by shutting down over 50% of underperforming

New York Banks Advised to Leverage Blockchain Analytics: NYDFS

New York Banks Advised to Leverage Blockchain Analytics: NYDFS

The post New York Banks Advised to Leverage Blockchain Analytics: NYDFS appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. New York Superintendent of Financial Services Adrienne Harris issued a guidance letter on W

Solana's active address count has fallen to its lowest level in 12 months.

Solana's active address count has fallen to its lowest level in 12 months.

PANews reported on November 13th that, according to The Block, the number of active addresses on Solana has dropped to 3.3 million, a new low in 12 months, representing a significant decline compared

Federal Reserve's Collins: Keeping interest rates unchanged for some time may be the right approach.

Federal Reserve's Collins: Keeping interest rates unchanged for some time may be the right approach.

PANews reported on November 13th that Boston Fed President Collins, a voting member of the FOMC this year, said on Wednesday that she believes the threshold for further interest rate cuts in the near

Related Articles

Kickstarter and Launchpool Events Coefficient Rules Updated and Upgraded!

Kickstarter and Launchpool Events Coefficient Rules Updated and Upgraded!

The Kickstarter and Launchpool events are exclusive free airdrop events for MX holders. To encourage active participation and increase rewards, MEXC has adjusted the level reward coefficient rules for

Kickstarter Event FAQ

Kickstarter Event FAQ

1. What is the Kickstarter event?The Kickstarter event is an activity initiated during the pre-launch stage of a project where users can vote to support their favorite project on MEXC, which then aird

September MX Zone Events Report

September MX Zone Events Report

The MEXC platform offers exclusive free airdrop events for MX holders, helping users earn airdrop rewards from various projects. To encourage user participation and enhance airdrop earnings, MEXC made

How to Enhance Your Kickstarter Experience with MX

How to Enhance Your Kickstarter Experience with MX

Kickstarter is an exclusive airdrop event for MX holders on the MEXC platform. By holding a certain amount of MX, users can participate in the event for free and receive token airdrops from new projec

Sign Up on MEXC
Sign Up & Receive Up to 10,000 USDT Bonus