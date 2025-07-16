Matrixport's latest market research report suggests that Bitcoin (BTC) is gradually shifting from a spring rally to a "summer consolidation" phase. While short-term momentum remains supported byMatrixport's latest market research report suggests that Bitcoin (BTC) is gradually shifting from a spring rally to a "summer consolidation" phase. While short-term momentum remains supported by
Learn/Learn/Featured Content/Matrixport:...ls in Focus

Matrixport: Bitcoin May Enter Summer Consolidation, Key Levels in Focus

Jul 16, 2025MEXC
0m
MAY
MAY$0.02805+2.44%
Bitcoin
BTC$101,896.84-0.96%
Moonveil
MORE$0.004023+4.22%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.024+9.58%
Major
MAJOR$0.10085-2.00%

Matrixport's latest market research report suggests that Bitcoin (BTC) is gradually shifting from a spring rally to a "summer consolidation" phase. While short-term momentum remains supported by policy and capital flows, several headwinds—including macroeconomic uncertainty, slowing ETF inflows, and declining on-chain activity—are beginning to weigh on market performance. Investors are advised to monitor key technical levels closely and adjust strategies accordingly.

1.Bitcoin Pulls Back After Rebound, Technical Structure Weakens


According to Matrixport, Bitcoin dropped more than 6% from its weekly high as of the first week of June, hitting a low of $103,068: the steepest weekly decline (approx. 6.9%) since March. Major altcoins like Ether and Solana also fell by over 4% and 11% respectively, reflecting a broad market correction.

Key technical observations:

  • BTC price broke below a critical support level, signaling weakening upward momentum.
  • Capital rotation is sluggish, with rapid shifts in sectoral focus.
  • Investor risk appetite has declined, highlighting unstable market positioning.

2. Rising Macroeconomic Uncertainty Weighs on Market Sentiment


Matrixport highlights that the U.S. ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI recently dropped to its lowest level since July 2024, signaling a mild contraction in the services sector and dampening growth expectations.

Other macroeconomic signals also exert pressure on risk assets:

  • The U.S. Dollar Index remains relatively strong despite short-term weakness, indicating persistent global risk aversion.
  • Crude oil prices have continued to fall, pointing to weakening global demand.
  • Market expectations for Fed rate cuts remain volatile, contributing to policy uncertainty.

These factors collectively suggest a mild stagflation scenario that limits the crypto market's potential for upward breakout.

3.ETF Flows Diverge, On-chain Momentum Slows


Both ETF and on-chain data point to weakening market momentum:

  • Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net outflows of over $144 million last week, with two consecutive days of negative flows.
  • In contrast, Ethereum-related ETFs recorded $285 million in inflows, likely driven by anticipation of approval, reflecting a divergence in institutional strategies.
  • Slowing stablecoin supply growth and declining active wallet addresses suggest a lack of fresh capital inflow.

Matrixport notes that while the approval of Ethereum ETFs is a long-term positive, short-term flows are largely driven by arbitrage rather than sustained investor demand.

4.On-chain Activity Highlights Key Battlegrounds


Recent on-chain data reveal critical psychological and structural levels in Bitcoin's price behavior. A June 8 report from CryptoQuant identified $106,200 as a major resistance zone, aligning with the average cost basis of investors who entered in the past 1–4 weeks. As BTC approaches this level, short-term holders tend to take profits, creating selling pressure.

"A short-term holder sitting on a loss tends to panic," said CryptoQuant analyst Burak Kesmeci. "When the price gets back to their break-even level, they might say 'this much risk is enough for me' and hit the sell button–turning that zone into potential resistance (like $106.2K)."

Meanwhile, the $97,500 level shows strong support, corresponding to the cost basis of investors who entered 3–6 months ago. Unlike short-term holders, these long-term participants demonstrate stronger conviction, providing foundational support to the market.


In a surprising twist, research firm Santiment suggested that the recent public clash between Donald Trump and Elon Musk on social media may have inadvertently eased market tensions. While the dispute between two high-profile crypto proponents initially sparked concern, Santiment argues that the open confrontation may have served as a release valve for underlying political risk. This early release of negative sentiment, the firm says, could help pave the way for short-term market stabilization.


From a market structure perspective, Bitcoin is currently at a critical juncture where short-term speculative capital and long-term investment capital are in direct competition. This divergence in holding patterns makes $106,200 and $97,500 key levels to watch. Investors should closely monitor the price action around these two points, as they are likely to serve as important indicators of the market's next direction.

5.Outlook: Bitcoin May Enter a Two-Month Sideways Consolidation Phase


Taking into account both macroeconomic and structural factors, Matrixport forecasts that Bitcoin could enter a "mid-term consolidation phase" similar to the one seen between September 2021 and early 2022, potentially lasting 1.5 to 2 months: "With early signs of weakening data already emerging, we could be heading into two months of economic turbulence. In such an environment, it's unlikely that Bitcoin will continue to rally uninterrupted, especially with the Fed unlikely to step in with rate cuts while inflation expectations remain elevated."

Key factors underpinning this view include:

  • A slowdown in ETF inflows and no meaningful rebound in on-chain capital.
  • Macroeconomic policy in a transitional phase, lacking strong rate or fiscal stimulus.
  • Technically, Bitcoin is range-bound at higher levels without breakout momentum.

6. Strategy Recommendation: Cautious Positioning, Wait for Macro Inflection Point


Matrixport emphasizes that investors should track two key macro indicators: international oil prices and the U.S. dollar index. Oil prices are a barometer of global economic activity; continued decline typically signals weakening demand. The dollar index, meanwhile, reflects shifts in expectations around Fed policy.

Current market pricing, particularly the sideways movement in bond yields, suggests that investors are reassessing the Fed's policy trajectory. Rates may stay higher for longer than previously anticipated, largely due to policymakers' concern that new tariff policies could trigger a resurgence in inflation. This cautious stance is becoming a new constraint on markets.

It’s also important to note the lagging effects of tariffs: they may lead to unexpected deterioration in future economic data. This rising policy uncertainty has already prompted more conservative investor positioning. Recent macro indicators show weakening momentum in global economic growth, increasing the risk of heightened volatility over the next two months.

In this macro backdrop, Bitcoin's correlation with traditional financial assets is growing. Especially with the Fed maintaining a hawkish stance and inflation pressures unresolved, it’s unlikely the crypto market will decouple and sustain an independent rally. Investors must acknowledge that systemic risks are on the rise, and no single asset class is immune to macroeconomic forces.

7.Conclusion: The Market Is Cooling, But Opportunities Are Building


Although June has seen a convergence of technical corrections and policy uncertainty, the longer-term outlook still leaves room for optimism. Structural reforms like ETF institutionalization, upcoming macro shifts, and the rise of new narratives could fuel the next leg of the bull cycle.

Investors should seek structural opportunities within short-term volatility, remain rational and flexible, and integrate both on-chain signals and global financial trends to build a resilient mid-to-long-term investment strategy.

Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, consultation, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

Popular Articles

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

In the fast-paced cryptocurrency futures market, opening a position is the first step and often the key to success or failure. Many traders, especially beginners, rely only on basic market and limit o

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

If you're wondering who owns XRP, you're asking one of the most important questions about this cryptocurrency. Understanding XRP ownership reveals how power and control are distributed across this dig

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

If you're wondering when the Ripple XRP Ledger was first created, you're not alone. This question confuses many crypto beginners because the story involves multiple dates, different names, and several

How to Invest in XRP? Complete Beginner's Guide

How to Invest in XRP? Complete Beginner's Guide

Learning how to invest in XRP doesn't have to be complicated. This guide walks you through everything you need to know about buying and investing in XRP cryptocurrency, from setting up your first acco

Hot Crypto Updates

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

Introduction to MONEROCHAN 2030 Price ForecastLooking a decade ahead, 2030 price predictions for Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) provide a long-term view of its potential role in the evolving crypto landscap

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

Introduction to BANGERS 2026 Price ForecastLooking ahead to 2026, crypto traders and investors are keen to anticipate where X Bangers (BANGERS) could be heading. 2026 price predictions for BANGERS are

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

Introduction to BANGERS 2030 Price ForecastLooking a decade ahead, 2030 price predictions for X Bangers (BANGERS) provide a long-term view of its potential role in the evolving crypto landscape. While

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Introduction to PIGGER Short-Term Price PredictionsIn the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, short-term predictions can help traders identify opportunities in daily, weekly, and monthly timeframes. S

Trending News

Solana's active address count has fallen to its lowest level in 12 months.

Solana's active address count has fallen to its lowest level in 12 months.

PANews reported on November 13th that, according to The Block, the number of active addresses on Solana has dropped to 3.3 million, a new low in 12 months, representing a significant decline compared

Federal Reserve's Collins: Keeping interest rates unchanged for some time may be the right approach.

Federal Reserve's Collins: Keeping interest rates unchanged for some time may be the right approach.

PANews reported on November 13th that Boston Fed President Collins, a voting member of the FOMC this year, said on Wednesday that she believes the threshold for further interest rate cuts in the near

Bitwise bets on stablecoins with new ETF proposal – Details inside!

Bitwise bets on stablecoins with new ETF proposal – Details inside!

The post Bitwise bets on stablecoins with new ETF proposal – Details inside! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Why is this ETF important? It’s one of the first funds blending corporat

Powell’s Decisions Shake Financial Markets

Powell’s Decisions Shake Financial Markets

Federal Reserve Chairman, Jerome Powell, has made comments that underscore a serious stance towards a shrinking labor market. Despite this being viewed positively, there remains ambiguity about future

Related Articles

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

In the fast-paced cryptocurrency futures market, opening a position is the first step and often the key to success or failure. Many traders, especially beginners, rely only on basic market and limit o

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

If you're wondering who owns XRP, you're asking one of the most important questions about this cryptocurrency. Understanding XRP ownership reveals how power and control are distributed across this dig

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

If you're wondering when the Ripple XRP Ledger was first created, you're not alone. This question confuses many crypto beginners because the story involves multiple dates, different names, and several

How to Invest in XRP? Complete Beginner's Guide

How to Invest in XRP? Complete Beginner's Guide

Learning how to invest in XRP doesn't have to be complicated. This guide walks you through everything you need to know about buying and investing in XRP cryptocurrency, from setting up your first acco

Sign Up on MEXC
Sign Up & Receive Up to 10,000 USDT Bonus