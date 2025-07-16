LayerBank is a permissionless, non-custodial decentralized lending protocol that supports multiple major blockchain networks, including Ethereum, Arbitrum, and Optimism. Users can deposit theirLayerBank is a permissionless, non-custodial decentralized lending protocol that supports multiple major blockchain networks, including Ethereum, Arbitrum, and Optimism. Users can deposit their
Learn/Hot Token Zone/Project Introduction/LayerBank: ...cial Market

LayerBank: Building a Cross-Chain Compatible Decentralized Financial Market

Jul 16, 2025MEXC
0m
#Basic#Industry Buzz
CROSS
CROSS$0.10472-13.27%
Major
MAJOR$0.10103-1.76%
Moonveil
MORE$0.004021+4.36%
Core DAO
CORE$0.2029-1.26%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.27193-0.08%

LayerBank is a permissionless, non-custodial decentralized lending protocol that supports multiple major blockchain networks, including Ethereum, Arbitrum, and Optimism. Users can deposit their crypto assets into LayerBank as collateral to obtain loans or earn deposit yields.

LayerBank aims to create a universal, cross-chain compatible decentralized monetary market that helps users manage their crypto assets more efficiently, improve capital utilization, and maximize returns, ultimately building a comprehensive cross-chain financial ecosystem.

1. Core Functions


Decentralized Lending: LayerBank offers an open lending market, allowing users to borrow other assets by using mainstream cryptocurrencies such as BTC, ETH, and USDC as collateral. Unlike traditional bank loans, LayerBank eliminates intermediaries, enabling direct capital flows between users.

Cross-Chain Compatibility: The protocol supports cross-chain asset interactions, allowing users to freely convert assets between different blockchain networks. This significantly enhances asset liquidity and accessibility.

Dynamic Interest Rate Adjustment: LayerBank utilizes smart contracts to automatically adjust interest rates based on market supply and demand. When demand for funds increases, interest rates rise to encourage more deposits; when demand falls, interest rates decrease to promote borrowing.

Security and Transparency: All transactions and fund flows are publicly recorded and transparent on the blockchain, allowing users to track the movement of funds via smart contracts. Additionally, LayerBank adheres to high auditing standards to ensure the security of its smart contracts.

Liquidity Mining and Yield Optimization: LayerBank features a liquidity mining mechanism that rewards users for depositing funds. The platform also supports auto-compounding strategies, helping users maximize their returns.

2. LayerBank's Technical Advantages


2.1 Permissionless Decentralized Architecture


Unlike centralized lending platforms, LayerBank does not require users to complete KYC (identity verification). Anyone can freely deposit and withdraw funds, and transactions are executed directly through smart contracts.

2.2 Automated Rate Adjustment Mechanism

LayerBank features an automated rate adjustment mechanism that ensures the system can automatically balance risks during periods of extreme asset price volatility, thereby protecting the interests of both borrowers and lenders.

2.3 Cross-Chain Interoperability

LayerBank enables seamless lending across different blockchain networks, reducing the isolation typically seen in traditional DeFi lending platforms.

3. Tokenomics


The LayerBank ecosystem revolves around its native token, ULAB. ULAB serves several functions:


  • Governance Voting: ULAB holders can participate in community governance and shape the platform's future direction.
  • Yield Distribution: ULAB holders can earn additional rewards by staking their tokens.
  • Buyback and Burn Mechanism: The platform will use a portion of its revenue to buy back and burn ULAB, reducing the circulating supply and increasing token value.

4. Why LayerBank?


Traditional loan processes are cumbersome, often requiring borrowers to physically present collateral at financial institutions. LayerBank disrupts this conventional model by eliminating intermediaries in asset trading, futures contracts, and savings accounts, thereby creating a more direct and efficient lending environment for users. Moreover, rather than limited to certain blockchain, LayerBank supports all EVM-L2 networks, enabling users to enjoy enhanced liquidity and usability across the entire blockchain ecosystem, which provides an unprecedented level of convenience.

As a DeFi lending platform, LayerBank continuously expands its functional boundaries. It supports more cross-chain assets to diversify the platform and meet the varied needs of different users. At the same time, LayerBank optimizes its smart contract algorithms to make dynamic interest rate adjustments more precise and efficient, ensuring a balanced market between supply and demand. Additionally, LayerBank plans to introduce decentralized autonomous organization governance features to empower the community with greater decision-making power and promote platform democratization.

Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, consultation, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.


Popular Articles

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

In the fast-paced cryptocurrency futures market, opening a position is the first step and often the key to success or failure. Many traders, especially beginners, rely only on basic market and limit o

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

If you're wondering who owns XRP, you're asking one of the most important questions about this cryptocurrency. Understanding XRP ownership reveals how power and control are distributed across this dig

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

If you're wondering when the Ripple XRP Ledger was first created, you're not alone. This question confuses many crypto beginners because the story involves multiple dates, different names, and several

How to Invest in XRP? Complete Beginner's Guide

How to Invest in XRP? Complete Beginner's Guide

Learning how to invest in XRP doesn't have to be complicated. This guide walks you through everything you need to know about buying and investing in XRP cryptocurrency, from setting up your first acco

Hot Crypto Updates

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

Introduction to MONEROCHAN 2030 Price ForecastLooking a decade ahead, 2030 price predictions for Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) provide a long-term view of its potential role in the evolving crypto landscap

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

Introduction to BANGERS 2026 Price ForecastLooking ahead to 2026, crypto traders and investors are keen to anticipate where X Bangers (BANGERS) could be heading. 2026 price predictions for BANGERS are

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

Introduction to BANGERS 2030 Price ForecastLooking a decade ahead, 2030 price predictions for X Bangers (BANGERS) provide a long-term view of its potential role in the evolving crypto landscape. While

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Introduction to PIGGER Short-Term Price PredictionsIn the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, short-term predictions can help traders identify opportunities in daily, weekly, and monthly timeframes. S

Trending News

Solana's active address count has fallen to its lowest level in 12 months.

Solana's active address count has fallen to its lowest level in 12 months.

PANews reported on November 13th that, according to The Block, the number of active addresses on Solana has dropped to 3.3 million, a new low in 12 months, representing a significant decline compared

Federal Reserve's Collins: Keeping interest rates unchanged for some time may be the right approach.

Federal Reserve's Collins: Keeping interest rates unchanged for some time may be the right approach.

PANews reported on November 13th that Boston Fed President Collins, a voting member of the FOMC this year, said on Wednesday that she believes the threshold for further interest rate cuts in the near

Bitwise bets on stablecoins with new ETF proposal – Details inside!

Bitwise bets on stablecoins with new ETF proposal – Details inside!

The post Bitwise bets on stablecoins with new ETF proposal – Details inside! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Why is this ETF important? It’s one of the first funds blending corporat

Powell’s Decisions Shake Financial Markets

Powell’s Decisions Shake Financial Markets

Federal Reserve Chairman, Jerome Powell, has made comments that underscore a serious stance towards a shrinking labor market. Despite this being viewed positively, there remains ambiguity about future

Related Articles

What Is Bitlayer (BTR)? A Guide to the Next-Generation Bitcoin Layer-2 Solution

What Is Bitlayer (BTR)? A Guide to the Next-Generation Bitcoin Layer-2 Solution

As Bitcoin has established itself as the most secure and decentralized blockchain network, its limitations in scalability and programmability have become increasingly apparent. While the Bitcoin mainn

What is a Decentralized Exchange?

What is a Decentralized Exchange?

Based on data from holder.io, the total market capitalization recently reached trillions of dollars. Well-known exchanges such as MEXC, Binance, Coinbase, and others fall under the category of central

What are Ethereum Spot ETFs?

What are Ethereum Spot ETFs?

On May 24, 2024, the SEC approved the first eight Ethereum spot ETFs to be listed in the United States, including those from BlackRock, Fidelity, Grayscale, Bitwise, VanEck, Ark Invest, Invesco Galaxy

AI × Blockchain × Data Science: How Codatta is Transforming the Web3 Data Economy

AI × Blockchain × Data Science: How Codatta is Transforming the Web3 Data Economy

Amid the accelerating convergence of blockchain and AI technologies, Codatta emerges as a revolutionary decentralized data protocol tackling one of Web3’s core challenges: building, managing, and mone

Sign Up on MEXC
Sign Up & Receive Up to 10,000 USDT Bonus