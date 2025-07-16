Introducing MEXC's Brand New Mascot!

Since its establishment in 2018, MEXC has been courageously pioneering and innovating, providing our users with a more secure and efficient trading experience. Over the past five years, the unwavering support of our users has transformed MEXC from a "small company" to a "large enterprise," serving and accompanying millions of users in 170 countries and regions around the world.





With five years of industry experience, MEXC has integrated the values of "security and professionalism, openness and inclusivity, and hopeful exploration" into its brand. We want to bring MEXC’s brand philosophy to life. That’s why, on the occasion of our fifth anniversary, we are launching our newly upgraded mascot!





Born in May, MEXC's mascot is a typical Taurus with a warm personality, a cheerful disposition, a great sense of humor, and an adventurer's spirit. The design of MEXC's mascot was based on the MEXC logo, with the main body shaped like a triangle. The color scheme incorporates the new brand color for MEXC's fifth anniversary, "Ocean Blue," along with the minimalist "Techno White."





Firstly, a triangle is the most stable shape and structure in nature, representing reliability and stability, and symbolizing safety and professionalism. Secondly, the color "Ocean Blue" embodies the openness and inclusivity of MEXC, taking inspiration from the vastness of the ocean. Last but not least, the color "Techno White" adopts a mainstream and futuristic white tone, emphasizing MEXC's commitment to innovation and progress.









MEXC's mascot perfectly integrates MEXC's brand concepts and will deliver blockchain industry news, including the latest trends, information, and educational content, to MEXCers. In addition, MEXC's mascot will serve as an ambassador, sharing official MEXC news such as MEXC events and popular crypto listings. Our goal is for MEXC's mascot to maintain a friendly and close relationship with MEXCers worldwide, providing them with valuable and high-quality information.









Over the past five years, MEXC's expertise in identifying hot projects has won the trust of millions of users worldwide. Thanks to the support of our users, MEXC has experienced robust growth, expanding its presence to over 170 countries and regions as of May 2023, and serving over 10 million users across 18 language regions and 11 social media platforms. Despite MEXC's growth in size, our core philosophy of "Service Above All" remains unchanged. In the future, MEXC's mascot will work hand in hand with MEXC staff to provide a wider range of services to our users.



