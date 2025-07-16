Interpreting the China Financial Stability Report (2024): Is the Central Bank Sending a New Signal?

The People's Bank of China (PBoC) recently released the 2024 China Financial Stability Report , highlighting the latest developments in the global cryptocurrency market and related legislation. The report provides a detailed discussion on Hong Kong's regulatory practices in the crypto sector. Notably, this marks the first time the central bank has taken a relatively objective approach to discussing crypto assets.









Compared to the 2023 report, the People's Bank of China has noticeably shifted its wording in the 2024 China Financial Stability Report. In 2023, the central bank focused on the financial and technological risks of crypto assets, emphasizing their potential threat to financial stability and calling for stricter regulation. However, the 2024 report takes a more objective and neutral tone. While the PBoC continues to warn about the high volatility and lack of market transparency in crypto assets, it also acknowledges the market's recovery and the progress of global regulatory frameworks.





The report highlights that major economies such as the United States and the European Union have introduced cryptocurrency regulations, signaling a global shift toward compliance. This suggests that while mainland China's regulatory stance on cryptocurrencies remains strict, policymakers are closely monitoring international trends and may be leaving room for future policy adjustments. This change reflects a shift in the PBoC's approach from focusing solely on risk prevention to adopting a more cautious and comprehensive perspective on the crypto market.









The report highlights Hong Kong's innovative approach to cryptocurrency regulation. In recent years, Hong Kong has introduced a "dual licensing" regulatory framework, classifying virtual asset trading platforms into securities-based and non-securities-based categories, each governed by distinct regulatory requirements. This model not only ensures orderly market operations but also enhances industry compliance.





Hong Kong's regulatory framework has drawn significant attention from both domestic and international markets. Its dual licensing system, which promotes compliance and transparency, also serves as a reference for other jurisdictions worldwide. As Hong Kong continues to refine its cryptocurrency trading regulations, whether this model will influence mainland China's regulatory policies remains a key area to watch in the future.









In addition to examining Hong Kong’s cryptocurrency regulatory practices, the report frequently discusses the development and regulation of global stablecoins, indicating that the People's Bank of China (PBoC) is closely monitoring this sector. Due to their price stability, stablecoins have become a key area of research in global financial markets, demonstrating significant potential in cross-border payments and decentralized finance (DeFi). As a result, stablecoin regulation has garnered heightened attention from central banks worldwide. For example, the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Union have already introduced regulatory frameworks to ensure the legality and stability of stablecoins in cross-border transactions and financial liquidity management.





The PBoC's focus on stablecoins suggests that it is actively seeking a balance between financial stability and fintech innovation, preparing for potential policy adjustments in the future. As a key component of the cryptocurrency market, stablecoins and their evolving regulatory frameworks will shape the future of global finance. China's continued attention to this sector indicates that its exploration of cryptocurrency regulation will not come to a halt and that it may gradually engage in global discussions on stablecoin oversight.









Although the People's Bank of China (PBoC) continues to emphasize the risks associated with crypto assets in its 2024 report, it has shifted beyond mere risk prevention and has started focusing on global market developments and regulatory trends. This change suggests that China's approach to cryptocurrency regulation may become more refined in the future, moving away from a one-size-fits-all strategy. For industry participants and investors, this signals two key trends:





In the short term, regulations will remain strict. While the market is gradually recovering, the path toward compliance for crypto assets remains unclear. Mainland China's regulatory stance on cryptocurrencies is still stringent, meaning industry players and investors should remain highly cautious and avoid relying too heavily on short-term market rebounds as a signal for broader policy shifts.





In the long run, Hong Kong's regulatory framework may serve as a reference for mainland China. As Hong Kong's dual licensing system continues to mature, its regulatory experience could provide valuable insights for policymakers in mainland China. Future regulations may gradually become more refined and well-defined while ensuring market stability and compliance.





Overall, the PBoC report suggests that although the regulatory environment for crypto assets remains uncertain, policymakers are now taking a more pragmatic approach to this market. As the global crypto industry moves toward greater compliance, China's regulatory policies may also undergo adjustments in the future, with a trend toward more detailed and clarified regulations. Whether for investors, financial institutions, or government bodies, it will be essential to continuously enhance understanding and adaptability to emerging financial products to navigate the rapidly evolving financial landscape.









The 2024 China Financial Stability Report signals a shift in the People's Bank of China's approach to the crypto asset market. While the central bank continues to emphasize the risks associated with crypto assets, the report also reflects its growing attention to market development, particularly the evolution of global regulatory trends. Notably, Hong Kong's innovative regulatory framework and the global regulation of stablecoins have emerged as key areas of focus.





Looking ahead, as regulatory policies become more refined and the market matures, China's cryptocurrency market may gradually align with global compliance frameworks. However, market participants must remain cautious about policy uncertainties, while industry professionals should adapt to global regulatory trends and strengthen compliance awareness to seize future opportunities.





