On December 17, 2024, the Bitcoin Policy Institute drafted an executive order proposing the creation of a strategic Bitcoin reserve under the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Exchange StabilizationOn December 17, 2024, the Bitcoin Policy Institute drafted an executive order proposing the creation of a strategic Bitcoin reserve under the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Exchange Stabilization
Learn/Learn/Featured Content/In-Depth An...to Industry

In-Depth Analysis of the Impact of Bitcoin Reserves on the Crypto Industry

Jul 16, 2025MEXC
0m
#Industry Buzz
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1577-2.29%
FUND
FUND$0.014+1.89%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.539-3.76%
Belong
LONG$0.03044-10.86%
Particl
PART$0.3003-1.50%

On December 17, 2024, the Bitcoin Policy Institute drafted an executive order proposing the creation of a strategic Bitcoin reserve under the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Exchange Stabilization Fund (ESF), during the Trump administration. The proposal recommends allocating 1%-5% of U.S. Treasury assets for Bitcoin purchases, with the goal of establishing a long-term reserve. The initiative would be led by the Treasury Department, in collaboration with the Federal Reserve, to gradually build the reserve. The announcement has generated significant global attention and sparked extensive discussion.

What is a Bitcoin Reserve?


A Bitcoin reserve involves the inclusion of Bitcoin as a new type of reserve asset in the portfolios of governments or central banks. Its purpose is to mitigate economic fluctuations, financial crises, and geopolitical risks. By holding Bitcoin as part of their reserves, institutions aim to diversify their assets, hedge against inflation and manage volatility in traditional financial markets. Bitcoin’s decentralized nature and global accessibility make it an attractive option to counter currency devaluation and geopolitical tensions that may impact traditional reserve currencies.

Short-Term Impact: Accelerating Market and Regulatory Transformation


Increased Market Volatility: As governments enter the Bitcoin market as large-scale buyers, their purchases will likely drive up prices, attracting more investors. However, regulatory adjustments may trigger market panic, leading to heightened volatility. Historical data shows that major policy announcements often result in significant price fluctuations. Therefore, during the early stages of establishing Bitcoin reserves, market volatility is expected to remain elevated.


Institutional Investor Entry: As Bitcoin reserves gain value, traditional financial institutions such as banks and investment firms are incorporating Bitcoin into their asset strategies. Funds like Grayscale have already launched Bitcoin trust products, attracting institutional investors. This influx of institutional capital is likely to enhance market liquidity and stability, contributing to steady price growth.


Regulatory Adjustments: The establishment of Bitcoin reserves is prompting governments and regulators to reassess their cryptocurrency policies. More countries are recognizing Bitcoin as a reserve asset, with some considering it for national strategic reserves. For instance, Brazil and Japan have proposed or discussed creating national Bitcoin reserves, while Poland’s presidential candidate has pledged to adopt one. Simultaneously, regulators may increase oversight to manage financial risks, as seen with the SEC’s review of Bitcoin spot ETFs in the U.S. These regulatory changes could cause some short-term market disruptions.

Long-Term Impact: Reshaping the Financial Landscape and Driving Industry Transformation


Bitcoin’s Strengthened Role: As more countries add Bitcoin to their reserve assets, its position as a potential global reserve asset could see further solidification. This is expected to increase Bitcoin's recognition and market liquidity, fostering its gradual integration with other traditional reserve assets.

Regulation of the Crypto Industry: The long-term rise of Bitcoin reserves is likely to accelerate the maturation and regulation of the cryptocurrency market. With more institutional and individual investors entering, market competition is anticipated to intensify. To stay competitive, service providers like exchanges and wallets are expected to innovate and improve service quality and technology. Regulators are also likely tostrengthen oversight to ensure market fairness and transparency. In the long run, these developments are poised to enhance the crypto market’s competitiveness, offering investors more secure, efficient, and accessible trading options. The crypto market is in a good position to complement the traditional financial system, supporting global economic growth.

Transformation of the Global Financial System: The increase in Bitcoin reserves has potential to significantly impact the global financial system. According to the IMF, gold makes up about 10% of global foreign exchange reserves. If Bitcoin captures even a portion of this share, it will have a profound effect on its global status. Additionally, Bitcoin’s growing adoption is likely to promote greater integration within global financial markets. As demand for cryptocurrencies grows in cross-border payments and international trade, financial ties between countries could deepen. Over time, this may drive the digitalization and decentralization of the global economy, offering investors new opportunities and more options for risk management.


Partner with MEXC to Seize New Investment Opportunities


With Bitcoin's growing status as a global reserve asset and the cryptocurrency market’s continued maturation, new investment opportunities and significant growth potential are emerging.

As a leader in the industry, MEXC provides investors the ideal platform to buy cryptocurrencies such as *URLS-BTC_USDT*. With industry-low fees, excellent service, and deep market liquidity. MEXC is dedicated to providing a secure, efficient, and seamless trading experience. At the same time, MEXC fosters innovation and contributes to the healthy development of the industry. Whether you're a long-term Bitcoin investor or a short-term trader, MEXC offers the highest quality service tailored to your trading needs.

Disclaimer: Cryptocurrency investment involves risk. This content does not constitute any investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and invest cautiously. Traders should conduct their own research and assess their risk tolerance.


Popular Articles

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

In the fast-paced cryptocurrency futures market, opening a position is the first step and often the key to success or failure. Many traders, especially beginners, rely only on basic market and limit o

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

If you're wondering who owns XRP, you're asking one of the most important questions about this cryptocurrency. Understanding XRP ownership reveals how power and control are distributed across this dig

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

If you're wondering when the Ripple XRP Ledger was first created, you're not alone. This question confuses many crypto beginners because the story involves multiple dates, different names, and several

How to Invest in XRP? Complete Beginner's Guide

How to Invest in XRP? Complete Beginner's Guide

Learning how to invest in XRP doesn't have to be complicated. This guide walks you through everything you need to know about buying and investing in XRP cryptocurrency, from setting up your first acco

Hot Crypto Updates

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

Introduction to MONEROCHAN 2030 Price ForecastLooking a decade ahead, 2030 price predictions for Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) provide a long-term view of its potential role in the evolving crypto landscap

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

Introduction to BANGERS 2026 Price ForecastLooking ahead to 2026, crypto traders and investors are keen to anticipate where X Bangers (BANGERS) could be heading. 2026 price predictions for BANGERS are

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

Introduction to BANGERS 2030 Price ForecastLooking a decade ahead, 2030 price predictions for X Bangers (BANGERS) provide a long-term view of its potential role in the evolving crypto landscape. While

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Introduction to PIGGER Short-Term Price PredictionsIn the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, short-term predictions can help traders identify opportunities in daily, weekly, and monthly timeframes. S

Trending News

Solana's active address count has fallen to its lowest level in 12 months.

Solana's active address count has fallen to its lowest level in 12 months.

PANews reported on November 13th that, according to The Block, the number of active addresses on Solana has dropped to 3.3 million, a new low in 12 months, representing a significant decline compared

Federal Reserve's Collins: Keeping interest rates unchanged for some time may be the right approach.

Federal Reserve's Collins: Keeping interest rates unchanged for some time may be the right approach.

PANews reported on November 13th that Boston Fed President Collins, a voting member of the FOMC this year, said on Wednesday that she believes the threshold for further interest rate cuts in the near

Bitwise bets on stablecoins with new ETF proposal – Details inside!

Bitwise bets on stablecoins with new ETF proposal – Details inside!

The post Bitwise bets on stablecoins with new ETF proposal – Details inside! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Why is this ETF important? It’s one of the first funds blending corporat

Powell’s Decisions Shake Financial Markets

Powell’s Decisions Shake Financial Markets

Federal Reserve Chairman, Jerome Powell, has made comments that underscore a serious stance towards a shrinking labor market. Despite this being viewed positively, there remains ambiguity about future

Related Articles

What is Aria Protocol(ARIAIP)? A Complete Guide to the First Web3 Protocol Tokenizing Music IP Rights

What is Aria Protocol(ARIAIP)? A Complete Guide to the First Web3 Protocol Tokenizing Music IP Rights

TL;DR1) Aria Protocol transforms music copyrights into tradable tokens, enabling retail investors to invest in IP assets that were previously limited to institutions.2) Aria Protocol has raised $10.95

What is Ethena? A Complete Guide to the Crypto-Native Synthetic Dollar Protocol

What is Ethena? A Complete Guide to the Crypto-Native Synthetic Dollar Protocol

TL;DR1) USDe is a synthetic dollar, not a fiat-backed stablecoin: It is backed by crypto assets and corresponding short futures positions instead of traditional fiat reserves.2) Delta-hedging ensures

What is BIANRENSHENG? The Rise from Internet Meme to Crypto Phenomenon

What is BIANRENSHENG? The Rise from Internet Meme to Crypto Phenomenon

TL;DR1) Milestone Achievement: BINANCELIFE (BINANCELIFE) became the first-ever Chinese memecoin to debut on Binance, breaking market conventions.2) Explosive Growth: Within just three days of its laun

What is 375ai (EAT)? Complete Guide to the World's First Decentralized Edge Data Intelligence Network

What is 375ai (EAT)? Complete Guide to the World's First Decentralized Edge Data Intelligence Network

TL;DR1) Decentralized Edge Intelligence: 375ai has built the world’s first decentralized edge data intelligence network that performs real-time AI processing and analysis at the data source.2) Dual Pr

Sign Up on MEXC
Sign Up & Receive Up to 10,000 USDT Bonus