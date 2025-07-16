Humanity Protocol (H): Building a Privacy-First Decentralized Identity Infrastructure

Even before the mass adoption and development of artificial intelligence and automation technologies, fake identities, personas, and bot activity were rampant across the internet. However, as AI and related technologies have advanced further, these issues have become even more widespread online, threatening security and trust across digital platforms and ecosystems. Humanity Protocol presents a solution to these phenomena as an Ethereum Layer-2 zkEVM decentralized identity verification protocol. It aims to establish a privacy-focused, human-centered digital identity system using non-invasive biometric technology and zero-knowledge proofs.









Humanity Protocol is a zkEVM Layer-2 blockchain focused on human identity verification. It introduces a unique Proof-of-Humanity (PoH) consensus mechanism that combines palm recognition technology with zero-knowledge proofs to ensure user privacy while verifying their human identity. The core objective of the protocol is to build a Sybil-resistant identity verification network that enables users to prove their uniqueness and authenticity without disclosing sensitive information, thereby providing a trustworthy identity infrastructure for Web3 applications.













Humanity Protocol uses palm recognition technology as its biometric authentication method, leveraging the uniqueness of each individual's palm to ensure identity uniqueness. During the verification process, palm scans are transformed into irreversible encrypted representations. By combining this with zero-knowledge proof technology, the system enables secure identity verification while protecting users' biometric data from exposure.









Proof-of-Humanity (PoH) is the core consensus mechanism of Humanity Protocol. It is designed to verify that every participant in the network is a unique and real human. Through decentralized verification nodes (zkProofers) that authenticate users' palm data, the system ensures the security and integrity of the network, effectively preventing bots and fake identities from entering.









Humanity Protocol supports the creation of decentralized identities (DIDs) and the issuance of verifiable credentials (VCs), allowing users to prove their identity and status across different platforms and applications. These credentials are fully controlled by the users themselves, ensuring data privacy and portability, and enabling seamless cross-platform identity interoperability.









The current testnet utilizes RWT (Reward Token) to incentivize user participation in testing, daily check-ins, referrals, and other activities. After the testnet concludes, RWT will be exchangeable for the mainnet's native token, H, which is designed to serve both as an incentive mechanism and a governance token





The H token will serve the following functions in the future:





Incentivize zkProofer nodes to participate in verification.

Support fees related to Verifiable Credentials and identity authentication.

Be used for community governance and adjustments to the identity issuance mechanism.

A portion of the tokens will be allocated to ecosystem incentives and airdrop rewards.









Jump Crypto, Humanity Protocol was founded in 2023, with key team members including founder and CEO Terence Kwok, who brings extensive experience in blockchain and technology. Since its inception, the protocol has completed multiple funding rounds, raising over $50 million in total. Major investors include well-known institutions such as Pantera Capital Animoca Brands , and Polygon









Founded in 2023, with palm print scanning, Human ID registration, and RWT test reward mechanisms now deployed.

Testnet opened to users and developers, collecting extensive feedback.









Implementing on-chain deployment of zero-knowledge verification.

Recruiting zkProofer nodes and conducting trial runs of airdrops and rewards.

Releasing APIs and SDKs to support third-party integration of the PoH palm print verification module.









Official launch of the mainnet, enabling RWT to be exchanged for mainnet H and initiating public chain governance.

Expanding use cases for Verifiable Credentials (e.g., KYC , education, finance, ticketing).

Vertical partnerships (e.g., ApeChain has joined the zkProofer network).

Supporting enterprise-level integration (financial institutions, event platforms) and industry-specific applications.









Humanity Protocol is building a decentralized identity verification network that is human-centric and privacy-first, providing trustworthy identity infrastructure for the Web3 world. Through innovative technologies and incentive mechanisms, the protocol aims to address current challenges in digital identity verification and promote the healthy development of a human-centric digital society. Humanity Protocol's decentralized identity system holds broad application prospects, including but not limited to:





DeFi and Financial Services: Enables trustworthy identity verification to prevent Sybil attacks and enhance platform security.

Web3 Governance: Ensures the uniqueness and authenticity of voting and governance participants.

Social Media and Content Platforms: Verifies user identity to combat fake accounts and bots.

Digital Identity and Authentication: Provides users with a unified digital identity to simplify registration and login processes.





As adoption grows and its ecosystem matures, Humanity Protocol is well-positioned to set new standards for secure, user-owned digital identity across Web3 applications.



