Nillion is revolutionizing data security by enabling blind computations, allowing encrypted data to be processed without decryption. As part of its development, the Nillion testnet is now live,Nillion is revolutionizing data security by enabling blind computations, allowing encrypted data to be processed without decryption. As part of its development, the Nillion testnet is now live,
Learn/Hot Token Zone/Hot Token Events/How to Use ...-Step Guide

How to Use Nillion Testnet: A Step-by-Step Guide

Jul 16, 2025MEXC
0m
#Basic#Popular Events
Particl
PART$0.3008-1.34%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00232+0.43%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.000601-53.48%
Nil Token
NIL$0.1775+1.95%
LightLink
LL$0.009845-1.07%

Nillion is revolutionizing data security by enabling blind computations, allowing encrypted data to be processed without decryption. As part of its development, the Nillion testnet is now live, offering users the opportunity to interact with its ecosystem by acquiring and using test NIL tokens.

In this guide, we'll walk you through everything you need to know about the Nillion testnet, including how to claim test NIL tokens, send NIL tokens, and stake them.

1. What Is Nillion?


Nillion Network (NIL) is a decentralized network designed to enhance data privacy using advanced cryptographic techniques such as Multi-Party Computation (MPC). This enables data to be processed securely across multiple nodes without exposing its contents, making it ideal for applications in finance, healthcare, and AI training.

The NIL token is central to the Nillion ecosystem, serving multiple purposes, including staking, governance, and transaction fees. While the project is still in its testnet phase, users can explore its functionality by acquiring test NIL tokens and performing transactions.

2. Why Use the Nillion Testnet?


Interacting with the Nillion testnet allows you to:
  • Experience the network's security-first infrastructure before its mainnet launch.
  • Test transactions and staking mechanisms without financial risk.
  • Gain potential early access advantages for future developments.
  • Explore how blind computations work and understand their impact on data privacy.

3. Step-by-Step Guide to Using the Nillion Testnet


Step 1: Set Up a Nillion Wallet


Before interacting with the Nillion testnet, you need a supported wallet. Currently, Keplr and Leap wallets are compatible. If you don't have a Keplr wallet, follow the Keplr Installation Guide to install it.


Once your Keplr wallet is set up, follow these steps to add Nillion Testnet:
1) Go to the Keplr Chains List.
2) Search for "Nillion Testnet" and click to add it.


3) Copy your Nillion Testnet address from Keplr.

Step 2: Claim Test NIL Tokens


Now that your wallet is ready, request free test NIL tokens from the Nillion Faucet.


1) Visit the Nillion Faucet.
2) Click the Start button.
3) Paste your Nillion Testnet wallet address (copied from Keplr).
4) Complete the captcha verification and click Continue.
5) Wait a few moments for the transaction to process—your NIL tokens will be sent to your wallet.
Note: You can claim test NIL tokens once every 24 hours.

Step 3: Send NIL Tokens


To test transactions on the Nillion testnet, you can send NIL tokens to other testnet users:


1) Go to the Nillion Testnet Explorer.
2) Scroll down and click on any validator's name to view their wallet address.


3) Copy their wallet address.
4) Open your Keplr wallet, click Send, and enter the recipient's address.
5) Choose the amount of NIL to send and confirm the transaction.

Step 4: Stake NIL Tokens


Staking NIL tokens helps secure the network and is a key function of the Nillion ecosystem. Here's how to stake your test NIL:


1) Go to the Nillion Staking Page.
2) Click Connect Wallet in the top-right corner.
3) Select Delegate and choose a validator from the provided list.
4) Enter the amount of NIL tokens you want to stake and confirm the transaction.

4. Deposit NIL Tokens on MEXC and Earn Rewards


MEXC Airdrop+ is an exclusive platform where users can deposit NIL tokens and complete missions to earn more rewards. Gain access to early-stage projects and earn from a huge prize pool simply by depositing your NIL tokens and trading. Check it out and compete for a share of 270,000 USDT!

Deposit NIL & earn rewards

5. Final Thoughts: Why You Should Get Involved


The Nillion testnet is a unique opportunity to experience groundbreaking cryptographic technology in action. By participating, you can explore its staking mechanisms, transaction speeds, and security features firsthand—all while preparing for its future mainnet launch.

  • No financial risk: Transactions use test NIL tokens.
  • Hands-on experience with MPC-powered security.
  • Potential benefits for early adopters when the mainnet launches.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this material does not constitute advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, or any other related services, nor does it serve as a recommendation to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn offers this information for reference purposes only and does not provide investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.


Popular Articles

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

In the fast-paced cryptocurrency futures market, opening a position is the first step and often the key to success or failure. Many traders, especially beginners, rely only on basic market and limit o

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

If you're wondering who owns XRP, you're asking one of the most important questions about this cryptocurrency. Understanding XRP ownership reveals how power and control are distributed across this dig

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

If you're wondering when the Ripple XRP Ledger was first created, you're not alone. This question confuses many crypto beginners because the story involves multiple dates, different names, and several

How to Invest in XRP? Complete Beginner's Guide

How to Invest in XRP? Complete Beginner's Guide

Learning how to invest in XRP doesn't have to be complicated. This guide walks you through everything you need to know about buying and investing in XRP cryptocurrency, from setting up your first acco

Hot Crypto Updates

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

Introduction to MONEROCHAN 2030 Price ForecastLooking a decade ahead, 2030 price predictions for Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) provide a long-term view of its potential role in the evolving crypto landscap

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

Introduction to BANGERS 2026 Price ForecastLooking ahead to 2026, crypto traders and investors are keen to anticipate where X Bangers (BANGERS) could be heading. 2026 price predictions for BANGERS are

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

Introduction to BANGERS 2030 Price ForecastLooking a decade ahead, 2030 price predictions for X Bangers (BANGERS) provide a long-term view of its potential role in the evolving crypto landscape. While

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Introduction to PIGGER Short-Term Price PredictionsIn the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, short-term predictions can help traders identify opportunities in daily, weekly, and monthly timeframes. S

Trending News

Solana's active address count has fallen to its lowest level in 12 months.

Solana's active address count has fallen to its lowest level in 12 months.

PANews reported on November 13th that, according to The Block, the number of active addresses on Solana has dropped to 3.3 million, a new low in 12 months, representing a significant decline compared

Federal Reserve's Collins: Keeping interest rates unchanged for some time may be the right approach.

Federal Reserve's Collins: Keeping interest rates unchanged for some time may be the right approach.

PANews reported on November 13th that Boston Fed President Collins, a voting member of the FOMC this year, said on Wednesday that she believes the threshold for further interest rate cuts in the near

Bitwise bets on stablecoins with new ETF proposal – Details inside!

Bitwise bets on stablecoins with new ETF proposal – Details inside!

The post Bitwise bets on stablecoins with new ETF proposal – Details inside! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Why is this ETF important? It’s one of the first funds blending corporat

Powell’s Decisions Shake Financial Markets

Powell’s Decisions Shake Financial Markets

Federal Reserve Chairman, Jerome Powell, has made comments that underscore a serious stance towards a shrinking labor market. Despite this being viewed positively, there remains ambiguity about future

Related Articles

Kickstarter and Launchpool Events Coefficient Rules Updated and Upgraded!

Kickstarter and Launchpool Events Coefficient Rules Updated and Upgraded!

The Kickstarter and Launchpool events are exclusive free airdrop events for MX holders. To encourage active participation and increase rewards, MEXC has adjusted the level reward coefficient rules for

Kickstarter Event FAQ

Kickstarter Event FAQ

1. What is the Kickstarter event?The Kickstarter event is an activity initiated during the pre-launch stage of a project where users can vote to support their favorite project on MEXC, which then aird

Summary of MEXC Airdrop+ Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Summary of MEXC Airdrop+ Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

MEXC Airdrop&#43; offers users a simple way to earn free tokens and Futures bonuses by completing easy tasks tied to newly listed projects. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just getting started in

PAWS Explained: 7 Essential Features of the Trending Telegram Star Project

PAWS Explained: 7 Essential Features of the Trending Telegram Star Project

1. What is PAWS?In early 2025, the crypto market welcomed a rising star, the PAWS token. Originating from a Telegram social phenomenon, this innovative Tap-to-Earn model attracted over 75 million acti

Sign Up on MEXC
Sign Up & Receive Up to 10,000 USDT Bonus