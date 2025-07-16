DOGS is one of the hottest projects on the TON network right now. MEXC has now opened deposits for DOGS tokens. You can use this guide to learn how to deposit DOGS tokens into your MEXC account. OnDOGS is one of the hottest projects on the TON network right now. MEXC has now opened deposits for DOGS tokens. You can use this guide to learn how to deposit DOGS tokens into your MEXC account. On
Learn/Trading Guide/User Guide/How to depo...EXC account

How to deposit DOGS into your MEXC account

Jul 16, 2025MEXC
0m
#Basic#Industry Buzz
DOGS
DOGS$0.00004927-0.54%
TONCOIN
TON$2.017-0.78%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00233+0.43%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01294-1.07%
RWAX
APP$0.0008951-0.35%

DOGS is one of the hottest projects on the TON network right now. MEXC has now opened deposits for DOGS tokens. You can use this guide to learn how to deposit DOGS tokens into your MEXC account.

On the App


1) Open your MEXC app and log in. Tap the [Wallets] button in the bottom right corner.

2) Tap the [Deposit] button.

3) Enter "DOGS" into the search box and tap [DOGS] to go to the deposit page.

4) After reading the prompt carefully, tap [Display Address & Memo].

5) Copy the DOGS token's "Deposit Address" and "[Memo/Tag] Identifier" to the platform you are withdrawing from. The deposit network should be "TONCOIN".

It is important to note that when depositing DOGS tokens, you must fill in both the address and the MEMO. Otherwise, the deposit will not be credited to your account.


On the Web


Open the MEXC official website and log in to your account. Then, go to the upper right corner and select [Deposit] under [Wallets].


On the deposit page, set the crypto to DOGS and set the transfer network to TONCOIN.


After reading the prompt carefully, click on [Display Address & Memo].


Copy the DOGS token's deposit "Address" and "[Memo/Tag] Identifier" to the platform you are withdrawing from. The deposit network should be "TONCOIN".

It is important to note that when depositing DOGS tokens, you must fill in both the address and the MEMO. Otherwise, the deposit will not be credited to your account.


If you trade DOGS tokens on the MEXC spot trading platform now, you can enjoy ultra-low trading fees, helping you save on trading costs and potentially earn more profit. Additionally, the platform has launched several DOGS-related events with generous rewards. Be sure to keep an eye on the latest updates from the official channels and participate actively!

Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, consultation, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

Popular Articles

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

In the fast-paced cryptocurrency futures market, opening a position is the first step and often the key to success or failure. Many traders, especially beginners, rely only on basic market and limit o

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

If you're wondering who owns XRP, you're asking one of the most important questions about this cryptocurrency. Understanding XRP ownership reveals how power and control are distributed across this dig

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

If you're wondering when the Ripple XRP Ledger was first created, you're not alone. This question confuses many crypto beginners because the story involves multiple dates, different names, and several

How to Invest in XRP? Complete Beginner's Guide

How to Invest in XRP? Complete Beginner's Guide

Learning how to invest in XRP doesn't have to be complicated. This guide walks you through everything you need to know about buying and investing in XRP cryptocurrency, from setting up your first acco

Hot Crypto Updates

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

Introduction to MONEROCHAN 2030 Price ForecastLooking a decade ahead, 2030 price predictions for Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) provide a long-term view of its potential role in the evolving crypto landscap

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

Introduction to BANGERS 2026 Price ForecastLooking ahead to 2026, crypto traders and investors are keen to anticipate where X Bangers (BANGERS) could be heading. 2026 price predictions for BANGERS are

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

Introduction to BANGERS 2030 Price ForecastLooking a decade ahead, 2030 price predictions for X Bangers (BANGERS) provide a long-term view of its potential role in the evolving crypto landscape. While

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Introduction to PIGGER Short-Term Price PredictionsIn the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, short-term predictions can help traders identify opportunities in daily, weekly, and monthly timeframes. S

Trending News

Chinese Businessman, She Zhijiang, Extradited After the Exposure of His Scam Empire

Chinese Businessman, She Zhijiang, Extradited After the Exposure of His Scam Empire

Lately, different nations of the world have been working tirelessly and in collaboration with one another to reduce the number of crypto scams and sanction the perpetrators in charge of organizing the

Tron’s dominance is driven by stablecoin activity, particularly Tether’s USDT

Tron’s dominance is driven by stablecoin activity, particularly Tether’s USDT

According to the 30-day revenue data available on DefiLlama, Tron is the highest-earning blockchain network, generating $35.4 million in protocol revenue, nearly four times Ethereum’s $9.1 million, wh

Aerodrome and Velodrome merge into Aero, expanding to Ethereum and Circle’s Arc

Aerodrome and Velodrome merge into Aero, expanding to Ethereum and Circle’s Arc

The post Aerodrome and Velodrome merge into Aero, expanding to Ethereum and Circle’s Arc appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Aerodrome and Velodrome are merging into a unified decentral

Toyota has started battery production at its new $13.9 billion plant in Liberty, North Carolina

Toyota has started battery production at its new $13.9 billion plant in Liberty, North Carolina

Toyota has started building batteries in the U.S. for the first time ever. On Wednesday, the company confirmed production had kicked off at its new $13.9 billion battery plant in Liberty, North Caroli

Related Articles

What Is Bitlayer (BTR)? A Guide to the Next-Generation Bitcoin Layer-2 Solution

What Is Bitlayer (BTR)? A Guide to the Next-Generation Bitcoin Layer-2 Solution

As Bitcoin has established itself as the most secure and decentralized blockchain network, its limitations in scalability and programmability have become increasingly apparent. While the Bitcoin mainn

What is a Decentralized Exchange?

What is a Decentralized Exchange?

Based on data from holder.io, the total market capitalization recently reached trillions of dollars. Well-known exchanges such as MEXC, Binance, Coinbase, and others fall under the category of central

What are Ethereum Spot ETFs?

What are Ethereum Spot ETFs?

On May 24, 2024, the SEC approved the first eight Ethereum spot ETFs to be listed in the United States, including those from BlackRock, Fidelity, Grayscale, Bitwise, VanEck, Ark Invest, Invesco Galaxy

AI × Blockchain × Data Science: How Codatta is Transforming the Web3 Data Economy

AI × Blockchain × Data Science: How Codatta is Transforming the Web3 Data Economy

Amid the accelerating convergence of blockchain and AI technologies, Codatta emerges as a revolutionary decentralized data protocol tackling one of Web3’s core challenges: building, managing, and mone

Sign Up on MEXC
Sign Up & Receive Up to 10,000 USDT Bonus