What is SPICE and its investment potential SPICE is the native token of the Lowlife Forms Gameverse, a degen-friendly, action-packed universe where gaming, AI, and crypto meme culture intersect. TheWhat is SPICE and its investment potential SPICE is the native token of the Lowlife Forms Gameverse, a degen-friendly, action-packed universe where gaming, AI, and crypto meme culture intersect. The
Learn/Learn/Crypto Pulse/How to Buy ...ailed Guide

How to Buy SPICE on MEXC: A Detailed Guide

Jul 16, 2025MEXC
0m
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.006537-1.72%
Degen
DEGEN$0.001621-0.30%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.0579-0.73%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001515-0.45%
SQUID MEME
GAME$43.8303+0.23%

What is SPICE and its investment potential

SPICE is the native token of the Lowlife Forms Gameverse, a degen-friendly, action-packed universe where gaming, AI, and crypto meme culture intersect. The flagship game, Lowlife Forms, is a massively modular sci-fi RPG shooter launched episodically, but the project positions itself as more than just a game—it's a web3 gaming "Cult" where AI drives creative exploration, NPC behaviors, and user-asset production, making entertainment more immersive than ever. This unique blend of gaming, AI, and web3 technology gives SPICE significant investment potential, appealing to both crypto beginners and experienced traders interested in the future of interactive entertainment.

MEXC stands out as one of the most trusted global cryptocurrency exchanges, known for its robust security protocols, comprehensive risk management systems, and regular security audits. For SPICE traders, MEXC offers distinct advantages including high liquidity, competitive trading fees starting at just 0.1%, and fast transaction processing.

Available trading pairs and competitive fee structure for SPICE

On MEXC, SPICE is typically paired with USDT (SPICE/USDT), providing a liquid and accessible trading environment for users.

Setting Up: Create Your MEXC Account and Prepare for Trading

Before you can buy SPICE, you need to create a secure MEXC account. Visit the official MEXC website (mexc.com) or download the MEXC app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, then click on the "Register" button in the top-right corner. You can register using your email address, mobile phone number, or third-party accounts (Google/Apple/MetaMask/Telegram).

After registration, enhance your account security by:

  • Enabling Two-Factor Authentication (2FA)
  • Setting up a strong, unique password
  • Verifying your identity through KYC

The KYC verification process on MEXC is straightforward and typically completes within 24 hours, requiring a government-issued ID, proof of address, and a selfie holding your ID.

To fund your account, MEXC provides various options including:

  • Credit/debit card purchases
  • Bank transfers
  • P2P trading
  • Crypto deposits from external wallets

For those new to the platform, the credit/debit card option offers the most convenient and immediate way to get started with SPICE trading.

The MEXC trading interface is designed to be intuitive yet feature-rich, with essential components including the order book, price chart, trading history, and order placement panel. Before placing your first SPICE trade, familiarize yourself with these elements and the different order types available.

Method 1: Direct Purchase with Credit/Debit Card

For crypto beginners looking to buy SPICE quickly, MEXC's credit/debit card option provides a straightforward pathway. After logging into your account, navigate to the "Buy Crypto" section accessible from the top navigation menu or homepage. From the list of available cryptocurrencies, select SPICE as your desired asset.

The purchase process consists of four simple steps:

  1. Enter the SPICE amount you wish to purchase or the fiat amount you want to spend
  2. Select your preferred payment currency (USD, EUR, GBP, etc.)
  3. Choose your payment method and enter your card details
  4. Review the transaction details, including the SPICE amount, exchange rate, and applicable fees

After confirming your purchase, you'll need to complete 3D Secure verification if required by your bank. The transaction typically processes within minutes, and you can monitor the status in your "Orders" or "Transaction History" section.

To minimize fees when using this method, consider:

  • Purchasing during off-peak hours
  • Buying larger amounts to reduce the percentage impact of fixed fees
  • Checking if any promotional fee discounts are currently available

Method 2: Trading SPICE on MEXC Spot Market

For more experienced users or those seeking better rates, trading SPICE on the MEXC spot market is the preferred method. First, fund your account with a base currency like USDT, which can be purchased directly on MEXC or transferred from another wallet.

To begin trading:

  • Navigate to the "Spot Trading" section
  • Use the search function to find the SPICE/USDT trading pair

The trading interface will display real-time price movements, trading volume, and order book depth for SPICE.

MEXC offers multiple order types for SPICE trading:

  • Market orders for immediate execution at the best available price
  • Limit orders to buy SPICE at a specific price or better

After your order executes, your SPICE balance will appear in your MEXC Spot wallet. From here, you can choose to continue trading, hold for potential appreciation, or transfer to an external wallet for long-term storage.

Alternative Methods and Advanced Options

  • P2P trading for SPICE on MEXC: The P2P trading platform connects buyers and sellers directly, allowing you to purchase SPICE using bank transfers, mobile payments, or other local payment options in your region, often with lower fees than credit card purchases.
  • SPICE futures trading and leveraged options: For traders seeking amplified exposure to SPICE's price movements, MEXC provides futures contracts with leverage, enabling you to maximize potential returns while committing less capital.
  • Staking and earning opportunities: SPICE holders can benefit from staking opportunities on MEXC, earning passive income through annual percentage yields (APY).
  • Participating in SPICE promotions and airdrops: MEXC regularly hosts trading competitions, airdrops, and launchpad events for SPICE and related projects, providing opportunities to acquire tokens at preferential rates or win token rewards.

Tokenomics Explained: Total Supply and Distribution Structure

The SPICE token is the lifeblood of the Lowlife Forms Gameverse, powering its web3 gaming ecosystem.

Total Issuance:

  • The official MEXC tokenomics page provides up-to-date information on SPICE's total supply, market cap, and trading volume, but the exact maximum supply or circulating supply figure is not explicitly stated in the search results.

Proportional Distribution:

  • The search results do not provide a detailed breakdown of the proportional distribution (such as allocations to the team, investors, reserves, or public). For the most accurate and current information, refer to the official MEXC tokenomics page or the Lowlife Forms project's official documentation.

Additional Context:

  • SPICE is designed as a utility token within the Lowlife Forms Gameverse, enabling participation in the ecosystem, governance, and access to exclusive in-game features.
  • The token's integration with AI and gaming mechanics positions it as a pioneering asset in the web3 entertainment sector.

Official Resources:

  • For the latest details and potential access to the white paper, visit the official Lowlife Forms or SPICE project website, or consult the MEXC tokenomics page for SPICE.

Inference:

  • If you require the exact total issuance and proportional distribution, it is recommended to consult the official project white paper or investor documentation, which may be available upon request or through their official channels.

Conclusion

MEXC offers multiple secure pathways to acquire SPICE based on your needs and experience level. To protect your investment, always enable all available security features and consider withdrawing significant holdings to a hardware wallet. Beginners may prefer direct card purchases, while experienced traders will benefit from the advanced features of spot trading. Whether you're investing for short-term gains or long-term holding, MEXC provides a secure and user-friendly platform for your SPICE journey. After your purchase, explore staking and Earn products to maximize your digital asset potential.

Popular Articles

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

In the fast-paced cryptocurrency futures market, opening a position is the first step and often the key to success or failure. Many traders, especially beginners, rely only on basic market and limit o

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

If you're wondering who owns XRP, you're asking one of the most important questions about this cryptocurrency. Understanding XRP ownership reveals how power and control are distributed across this dig

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

If you're wondering when the Ripple XRP Ledger was first created, you're not alone. This question confuses many crypto beginners because the story involves multiple dates, different names, and several

How to Invest in XRP? Complete Beginner's Guide

How to Invest in XRP? Complete Beginner's Guide

Learning how to invest in XRP doesn't have to be complicated. This guide walks you through everything you need to know about buying and investing in XRP cryptocurrency, from setting up your first acco

Hot Crypto Updates

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

Introduction to MONEROCHAN 2030 Price ForecastLooking a decade ahead, 2030 price predictions for Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) provide a long-term view of its potential role in the evolving crypto landscap

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

Introduction to BANGERS 2026 Price ForecastLooking ahead to 2026, crypto traders and investors are keen to anticipate where X Bangers (BANGERS) could be heading. 2026 price predictions for BANGERS are

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

Introduction to BANGERS 2030 Price ForecastLooking a decade ahead, 2030 price predictions for X Bangers (BANGERS) provide a long-term view of its potential role in the evolving crypto landscape. While

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Introduction to PIGGER Short-Term Price PredictionsIn the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, short-term predictions can help traders identify opportunities in daily, weekly, and monthly timeframes. S

Trending News

Chinese Businessman, She Zhijiang, Extradited After the Exposure of His Scam Empire

Chinese Businessman, She Zhijiang, Extradited After the Exposure of His Scam Empire

Lately, different nations of the world have been working tirelessly and in collaboration with one another to reduce the number of crypto scams and sanction the perpetrators in charge of organizing the

Tron’s dominance is driven by stablecoin activity, particularly Tether’s USDT

Tron’s dominance is driven by stablecoin activity, particularly Tether’s USDT

According to the 30-day revenue data available on DefiLlama, Tron is the highest-earning blockchain network, generating $35.4 million in protocol revenue, nearly four times Ethereum’s $9.1 million, wh

Aerodrome and Velodrome merge into Aero, expanding to Ethereum and Circle’s Arc

Aerodrome and Velodrome merge into Aero, expanding to Ethereum and Circle’s Arc

The post Aerodrome and Velodrome merge into Aero, expanding to Ethereum and Circle’s Arc appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Aerodrome and Velodrome are merging into a unified decentral

Toyota has started battery production at its new $13.9 billion plant in Liberty, North Carolina

Toyota has started battery production at its new $13.9 billion plant in Liberty, North Carolina

Toyota has started building batteries in the U.S. for the first time ever. On Wednesday, the company confirmed production had kicked off at its new $13.9 billion battery plant in Liberty, North Caroli

Related Articles

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

In the fast-paced cryptocurrency futures market, opening a position is the first step and often the key to success or failure. Many traders, especially beginners, rely only on basic market and limit o

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

If you're wondering who owns XRP, you're asking one of the most important questions about this cryptocurrency. Understanding XRP ownership reveals how power and control are distributed across this dig

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

If you're wondering when the Ripple XRP Ledger was first created, you're not alone. This question confuses many crypto beginners because the story involves multiple dates, different names, and several

How to Invest in XRP? Complete Beginner's Guide

How to Invest in XRP? Complete Beginner's Guide

Learning how to invest in XRP doesn't have to be complicated. This guide walks you through everything you need to know about buying and investing in XRP cryptocurrency, from setting up your first acco

Sign Up on MEXC
Sign Up & Receive Up to 10,000 USDT Bonus