How to Buy PAYU on MEXC: A Detailed Guide

Jul 16, 2025
0m
What is PAYU and Its Investment Potential

PAYU is a memecoin project available for trading on MEXC, designed to capture the attention of both crypto enthusiasts and newcomers with its playful branding and community-driven appeal. While specific details about its founding team or white paper are not provided in the available sources, PAYU has quickly gained traction as a highly accessible digital asset, especially among retail traders seeking exposure to trending meme tokens like PAYU.

PAYU's investment potential lies in its:

  • Viral memecoin status, which can drive rapid community growth and speculative trading interest for PAYU tokens.
  • Staking opportunities on MEXC, allowing PAYU holders to earn rewards and passive income.
  • High liquidity and active trading environment on MEXC, making it easy to enter and exit PAYU positions.

MEXC is recognized as a trusted global cryptocurrency exchange with a strong reputation for:

  • Robust security protocols
  • Comprehensive risk management systems
  • Regular security audits

For PAYU traders, MEXC offers:

  • High liquidity for PAYU trading pairs
  • Competitive trading fees starting at just 0.1%
  • Fast transaction processing for PAYU purchases

Setting Up: Create Your MEXC Account and Prepare for Trading

Before buying PAYU, you need to create a secure MEXC account. Visit the official MEXC website or download the MEXC app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, then click "Register" in the top-right corner. You can register using:

  • Your email address
  • Mobile phone number
  • Google/Apple/MetaMask/Telegram accounts

After registration, enhance your account security by:

  • Enabling Two-Factor Authentication (2FA)
  • Setting up a strong, unique password
  • Completing KYC verification (typically completed within 24 hours), which requires:
    • A government-issued ID
    • Proof of address
    • A selfie holding your ID

To fund your account for PAYU purchases, MEXC provides several options:

  • Credit/debit card purchases
  • Bank transfers
  • P2P trading
  • Crypto deposits from external wallets

For beginners, the credit/debit card option is the most convenient and immediate way to get started with PAYU trading. The MEXC trading interface is intuitive and feature-rich, including:

  • Order book for PAYU trading pairs
  • Price chart tracking PAYU performance
  • Trading history
  • Order placement panel for executing PAYU trades

Familiarize yourself with these elements and the different order types before placing your first PAYU trade.

Method 1: Direct Purchase with Credit/Debit Card

For crypto beginners looking to buy PAYU quickly, MEXC's credit/debit card option provides a straightforward pathway. After logging in:

  1. Navigate to the "Buy Crypto" section from the top navigation menu or homepage.
  2. Select PAYU as your desired asset.
  3. Enter the PAYU amount you wish to purchase or the fiat amount you want to spend.
  4. Select your preferred payment currency (USD, EUR, GBP, etc.).
  5. Enter your card details and review the transaction details, including the PAYU amount, exchange rate, and applicable fees.

After confirming your purchase, complete any required 3D Secure verification. PAYU transactions typically process within minutes, and you can monitor the status in your "Orders" or "Transaction History" section.

Tips to minimize fees when buying PAYU:

  • Purchase during off-peak hours
  • Buy larger amounts of PAYU to reduce the percentage impact of fixed fees
  • Check for any promotional fee discounts on PAYU purchases

Method 2: Trading PAYU on MEXC Spot Market

For more experienced users or those seeking better rates, trading PAYU on the MEXC spot market is the preferred method:

  1. Fund your account with a base currency like USDT (purchased directly on MEXC or transferred from another wallet).
  2. Navigate to the "Spot Trading" section and search for the PAYU/USDT trading pair.
  3. The trading interface displays real-time PAYU price movements, trading volume, and order book depth.
  4. Place a market order for immediate execution at the best available PAYU price, or a limit order to buy PAYU at a specific price or better.

After your order executes, your PAYU balance will appear in your MEXC Spot wallet. You can continue trading PAYU, hold for potential appreciation, or transfer to an external wallet for long-term storage.

Alternative Methods and Advanced Options

MEXC offers additional ways to acquire and maximize your PAYU holdings:

  • P2P trading platform: Connects buyers and sellers directly, allowing you to purchase PAYU using local payment methods, often with lower fees than credit card purchases.
  • Futures trading: MEXC provides PAYU futures contracts with leverage, enabling you to maximize potential returns while committing less capital.
  • Staking opportunities: Earn passive income through annual percentage yields (APY) by staking PAYU directly on MEXC.
  • Promotions and airdrops: Participate in trading competitions, airdrops, and launchpad events for PAYU and related projects, providing opportunities to acquire PAYU tokens at preferential rates or win rewards.

Conclusion

MEXC offers multiple secure pathways to acquire PAYU based on your needs and experience level. To protect your PAYU investment, always enable all available security features and consider withdrawing significant PAYU holdings to a hardware wallet. Beginners may prefer direct card purchases of PAYU, while experienced traders will benefit from the advanced features of PAYU spot trading. Whether you're investing in PAYU for short-term gains or long-term holding, MEXC provides a secure and user-friendly platform for your PAYU journey. 

