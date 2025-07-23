GRAMPUS (GRAM) is an innovative Web3 gaming ecosystem developed by GRAMPUS, a global leader in casual game development. Founded to revolutionize the gaming industry, GRAMPUS leverages blockchain andGRAMPUS (GRAM) is an innovative Web3 gaming ecosystem developed by GRAMPUS, a global leader in casual game development. Founded to revolutionize the gaming industry, GRAMPUS leverages blockchain and
How to Buy GRAMPUS on MEXC: A Detailed Guide

Jul 23, 2025MEXC
GRAMPUS (GRAM) is an innovative Web3 gaming ecosystem developed by GRAMPUS, a global leader in casual game development. Founded to revolutionize the gaming industry, GRAMPUS leverages blockchain and AI technologies to create immersive, player-centric experiences. Its ecosystem includes standout projects like Norma in Metaland—a Web3 reboot of the globally popular Cooking Adventure, which has attracted over 33 million players—and Juicy Adventure, a casual shooter with unique gameplay mechanics. By introducing blockchain-based ownership and play-to-own models, GRAMPUS aims to build a sustainable, engaging environment for both players and studios[1].

The token has garnered significant attention from both retail traders and institutional investors due to its scalable Web3 solutions, innovative play-to-own mechanics, and strong community engagement.

MEXC is recognized as one of the most trusted global cryptocurrency exchanges, known for its robust security protocols, comprehensive risk management systems, and regular security audits. For GRAMPUS traders, MEXC offers distinct advantages, including high liquidity, competitive trading fees starting at just 0.1%, and fast transaction processing[2].

Setting Up: Create Your MEXC Account and Prepare for Trading

Before purchasing GRAMPUS token, you need to create a secure MEXC account. Visit the official MEXC website or download the MEXC app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, then click "Register" in the top-right corner. Registration can be completed using your email address, mobile phone number, or third-party accounts (Google, Apple, MetaMask, Telegram).

After registration, enhance your account security by enabling Two-Factor Authentication (2FA), setting a strong, unique password, and completing KYC verification. The KYC process is straightforward and typically completes within 24 hours, requiring a government-issued ID, proof of address, and a selfie holding your ID.

To fund your account, MEXC supports credit/debit card purchases, bank transfers, P2P trading, and crypto deposits from external wallets. For beginners, the credit/debit card option is the most convenient and immediate way to start trading GRAMPUS token.

The MEXC trading interface is intuitive and feature-rich, including an order book, price chart, trading history, and order placement panel. Familiarize yourself with these elements and the available order types before placing your first GRAMPUS trade.

Method 1: Direct Purchase with Credit/Debit Card

For crypto beginners, MEXC's credit/debit card option offers a straightforward way to buy GRAMPUS token:

  1. Log in and navigate to the "Buy Crypto" section from the top menu or homepage.
  2. Select GRAMPUS as your desired asset.
  3. Enter the amount of GRAMPUS you wish to purchase or the fiat amount you want to spend.
  4. Choose your payment currency (USD, EUR, GBP, etc.) and enter your card details.
  5. Review the transaction details, including the GRAMPUS amount, exchange rate, and applicable fees.
  6. Confirm your purchase and complete any required 3D Secure verification.

Transactions typically process within minutes, and you can monitor the status in your "Orders" or "Transaction History" section. To minimize fees, consider purchasing during off-peak hours, buying larger amounts to reduce the percentage impact of fixed fees, and checking for promotional fee discounts[2].

Method 2: Trading GRAMPUS on MEXC Spot Market

For experienced users or those seeking better rates, trading GRAMPUS on the MEXC spot market is ideal:

  • Fund your account with a base currency like USDT, which can be purchased directly on MEXC or transferred from another wallet.
  • Navigate to the "Spot Trading" section and search for the GRAMPUS/USDT trading pair.
  • The interface displays real-time price movements, trading volume, and order book depth for GRAMPUS.
  • Place a market order for immediate execution at the best available price, or a limit order to buy GRAMPUS at a specific price or better.

After execution, your GRAMPUS balance will appear in your MEXC Spot wallet. You can then continue trading, hold for potential appreciation, or transfer to an external wallet for long-term storage[3][4].

Alternative Methods and Advanced Options

MEXC offers additional ways to acquire and maximize your GRAMPUS holdings:

  • P2P trading platform: Connects buyers and sellers directly, allowing you to purchase GRAMPUS using bank transfers, mobile payments, or other local payment options, often with lower fees.
  • Futures trading: MEXC provides GRAMPUS futures contracts with leverage, enabling you to maximize potential returns while committing less capital. Both USDT-M and COIN-M futures are available.
  • Staking opportunities: Earn passive income through annual percentage yields (APY) by staking GRAMPUS on MEXC.
  • Promotions and airdrops: Participate in trading competitions, airdrops, and launchpad events for GRAMPUS and related projects, offering opportunities to acquire tokens at preferential rates or win rewards[2][3].

Conclusion

MEXC offers multiple secure pathways to acquire GRAMPUS token, tailored to your experience level and investment goals. To protect your investment, always enable all available security features and consider withdrawing significant holdings to a hardware wallet. Beginners may prefer direct card purchases, while experienced traders will benefit from the advanced features of spot trading. Whether you're investing for short-term gains or long-term holding, MEXC provides a secure and user-friendly platform for your GRAMPUS journey. After your purchase, explore staking and Earn products to maximize your digital asset potential[2][3][4].

