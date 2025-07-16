How to Buy BENJI on MEXC: A Detailed Guide

What is BENJI and Its Investment Potential
BENJI is a tokenized share of the Franklin OnChain U.S. Government Money Fund (FOBXX), managed by Franklin Templeton, one of the world's largest asset managers. Each BENJI token represents one share of this regulated money market fund, providing investors with exposure to U.S. government securities through blockchain technology. The project stands out for its:
MEXC is recognized as one of the most trusted global cryptocurrency exchanges, known for its robust security protocols, comprehensive risk management systems, and regular security audits. For BENJI traders, MEXC offers:
Available Trading Pairs and Fee Structure
On MEXC, BENJI is primarily traded against USDT (BENJI/USDT), ensuring deep liquidity and tight spreads for both new and experienced traders.
To buy BENJI, follow these steps:
For a quick and easy purchase of BENJI tokens:
Tips to minimize fees when buying BENJI tokens:
Transactions typically process within minutes, and you can track your order in the "Orders" or "Transaction History" section.
For more control and potentially better rates when buying BENJI:
The total issuance of the BENJI digital token is currently $775 million, with a significant portion—$490 million—deployed on the Stellar network. BENJI tokens represent shares in the Franklin OnChain U.S. Government Money Fund (FOBXX), a tokenized money market fund managed by Franklin Templeton.
Proportional Distribution:
Key Points:
If you need more granular breakdowns by network or wallet type, this information is not provided in the current search results and would require direct access to Franklin Templeton's official disclosures or on-chain analytics platforms.
MEXC offers multiple secure pathways to acquire BENJI tokens, whether you're a beginner preferring direct card purchases or an experienced trader leveraging advanced spot and futures features. Always enable all available security features and consider withdrawing significant holdings to a hardware wallet for maximum safety. Whether your goal is short-term gains or long-term holding of BENJI, MEXC provides a secure and user-friendly platform for your BENJI token journey. After your purchase, explore staking and Earn products to maximize your digital asset potential.
In the fast-paced cryptocurrency futures market, opening a position is the first step and often the key to success or failure. Many traders, especially beginners, rely only on basic market and limit o
If you're wondering who owns XRP, you're asking one of the most important questions about this cryptocurrency. Understanding XRP ownership reveals how power and control are distributed across this dig
If you're wondering when the Ripple XRP Ledger was first created, you're not alone. This question confuses many crypto beginners because the story involves multiple dates, different names, and several
Learning how to invest in XRP doesn't have to be complicated. This guide walks you through everything you need to know about buying and investing in XRP cryptocurrency, from setting up your first acco
Introduction to MONEROCHAN 2030 Price ForecastLooking a decade ahead, 2030 price predictions for Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) provide a long-term view of its potential role in the evolving crypto landscap
Introduction to BANGERS 2026 Price ForecastLooking ahead to 2026, crypto traders and investors are keen to anticipate where X Bangers (BANGERS) could be heading. 2026 price predictions for BANGERS are
Introduction to BANGERS 2030 Price ForecastLooking a decade ahead, 2030 price predictions for X Bangers (BANGERS) provide a long-term view of its potential role in the evolving crypto landscape. While
Introduction to PIGGER Short-Term Price PredictionsIn the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, short-term predictions can help traders identify opportunities in daily, weekly, and monthly timeframes. S
Lately, different nations of the world have been working tirelessly and in collaboration with one another to reduce the number of crypto scams and sanction the perpetrators in charge of organizing the
According to the 30-day revenue data available on DefiLlama, Tron is the highest-earning blockchain network, generating $35.4 million in protocol revenue, nearly four times Ethereum’s $9.1 million, wh
The post Aerodrome and Velodrome merge into Aero, expanding to Ethereum and Circle’s Arc appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Aerodrome and Velodrome are merging into a unified decentral
Toyota has started building batteries in the U.S. for the first time ever. On Wednesday, the company confirmed production had kicked off at its new $13.9 billion battery plant in Liberty, North Caroli
In the fast-paced cryptocurrency futures market, opening a position is the first step and often the key to success or failure. Many traders, especially beginners, rely only on basic market and limit o
If you're wondering who owns XRP, you're asking one of the most important questions about this cryptocurrency. Understanding XRP ownership reveals how power and control are distributed across this dig
If you're wondering when the Ripple XRP Ledger was first created, you're not alone. This question confuses many crypto beginners because the story involves multiple dates, different names, and several
Learning how to invest in XRP doesn't have to be complicated. This guide walks you through everything you need to know about buying and investing in XRP cryptocurrency, from setting up your first acco