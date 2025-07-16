Harris vs. Trump: The Cryptocurrency Showdown — Who Will Have the Last Laugh?

The recent U.S. election is undoubtedly a grand, tumultuous political drama. With Biden gone, Harris has stepped into the spotlight. U.S. Election: A Spectacular Show on the Political Stage A monthThe recent U.S. election is undoubtedly a grand, tumultuous political drama. With Biden gone, Harris has stepped into the spotlight. U.S. Election: A Spectacular Show on the Political Stage A month
The recent U.S. election is undoubtedly a grand, tumultuous political drama. With Biden gone, Harris has stepped into the spotlight.

U.S. Election: A Spectacular Show on the Political Stage

A month ago, a sudden attack on Trump drastically altered the election landscape. According to a poll conducted within a week of the incident, Trump's election prospects skyrocketed, not only surpassing his rivals but also sparking a fervent response in the cryptocurrency market, boosting Bitcoin prices.

According to MEXC data, since July 13, BTC prices have shown a steady upward trend, climbing from around $57,500 to nearly $68,500. Notably, driven by Trump's speech at the Bitcoin Conference, BTC surged on July 29, breaking back into the crucial $70,000 range. Additionally, Trump-themed memecoins, like the eponymous TRUMP, saw significant short-term gains, although prices later retreated.


However, Biden's unexpected withdrawal and his nomination of Vice President Kamala Harris as the 2024 Democratic presidential candidate on July 22 has changed the dynamics.

Harris quickly emerged as a formidable force. According to a poll by The New York Times and Siena College, Harris leads Trump in the key state of Arizona with 50% support to Trump's 45%.

Polymarket's latest data from August 14 shows that Harris's support in the 2024 presidential election has surpassed Trump's, with her support rate skyrocketing from 33% to a record 53%.

As of August 18, an ABC News, Washington Post, and Ipsos poll reveals that Harris has 49% support among registered voters, compared to Donald Trump's 45%.

Harris's sudden rise has sparked speculation about her stance on cryptocurrency.

Harris's Stance: Strategic Ambiguity Amid Uncertainty

Unlike Trump's clear shift from a "Bitcoin opponent" to a "Bitcoin defender," which has garnered him favor in the crypto industry as well as substantial campaign funds, Harris has remained silent.

She has never taken an official stance on cryptocurrency, nor has she commented on the industry. Harris has also not attended crypto-related events like the Bitcoin Conference, the Crypto Roundtable, or the "Crypto4Harris" online event.

However, reports suggest that Harris's campaign team is seeking to re-engage with Bitcoin and crypto communities, such as Coinbase, Circle, and other crypto companies.

According to a recent in-depth report by investment firm Paradigm, to secure the Democratic Party's chances in the upcoming November election, Vice President Kamala Harris needs to win broader support and trust from the crypto community. This survey, covering 804 registered Democratic voters, reveals a subtle yet critical dynamic: 13% of respondents are still undecided about their vote. Notably, 18% of these undecided voters have a background in crypto investments.

More alarmingly, the survey identifies a critical turning point: a small portion of Democratic voters (1% to 2%) might switch their support to Donald Trump due to the Biden administration's unfriendly stance towards the crypto industry. This finding highlights the potential influence of the crypto community in the election and sends a clear signal to the Democratic Party and Vice President Harris: actively seeking the crypto community's recognition and support is crucial for ensuring election victory.

Celebrity Effect: The Rise of Harris-Themed Meme Coins

The crypto market has always thrived on hype, and the celebrity effect has been an indispensable catalyst, especially for the rise of memecoins. As Harris emerges as the "hope of the Democratic presidential race," Harris-themed meme coins have quickly gained popularity in the crypto market. These meme coins are often created based on Harris's image, campaign slogans, or related events, and circulate within the cryptocurrency market.

  • KAMA
As a "veteran project" from the same era as "abstract comic style" memecoins like TREMP, KAMA's meme-worthy slogan, "Real presidant of Amurica," hints at Harris's potential to become the first female president in U.S. history, making it a strong contender in the "over $1 billion market cap" race.


  • HARRIS
This project is a "fan project" created to support Harris's campaign.





  • HERRIS
This memecoin uses Harris as a prototype and incorporates the letter "U" from POTUS (President of the United States) into the name to emphasize Harris's identity as a female candidate, highlighted by the word "HER."


  • KAMALA-ETH
This project was initially created to ride the wave of Biden's popularity, with a background image of Harris pushing Biden in a wheelchair.

The cryptocurrency battle between Harris and Trump is not just part of their political struggle but also a key indicator of the cryptocurrency industry's development. On one hand, Trump's support brings favorable policy expectations for the crypto industry, boosting investor confidence. Trump's campaign promises include retaining government-held Bitcoin and promoting the U.S. as a cryptocurrency hub. If implemented, these measures could create a more favorable policy environment and greater growth opportunities for the crypto industry. On the other hand, Harris's ambiguous stance leaves investors uncertain about the future of the crypto industry.

In this uncertainty, the future development of cryptocurrency will depend on the specific policies and execution by both candidates. However, it is certain that regardless of who wins, the cryptocurrency industry will face new challenges and opportunities.

In light of this opportunity, investors need to maintain keen market insight and a robust investment strategy to succeed in a rapidly changing market.

How Should We Leverage Market Hype Ahead of the Election?

Celebrity tokens like Trump-themed and Harris-themed meme coins are of a unique type in the crypto market, closely tied to the fame, political activities, and statements of the two candidates. Before investing, interested parties need to fully understand the market situation and the background of these tokens, carefully assessing the risks. It is also essential to monitor the attitudes of Trump and Harris towards cryptocurrency and changes in government regulations.

MEXC, with its wide variety of tradable tokens, efficient and stable trading system, and user-friendly interface design, stands out among many platforms and is highly favored by investors. MEXC has consistently maintained a high level of sensitivity, being the first platform to list multiple tokens. Since July 1 of this year, MEXC has adjusted its spot trading fee rate to 0%, meaning traders on MEXC can enjoy the lowest fees in the industry! For investors who closely follow market trends and engage in spot trading, MEXC is undoubtedly the ideal choice.

Take the Harris-themed memecoin, KAMA, for example. Users can freely trade it on MEXC by following these steps: Open the MEXC App homepage, tap on the search bar, select the token you want to trade, such as [KAMA], and tap [Buy] to proceed.



For experienced users who are adept at navigating market fluctuations and seizing trading opportunities, MEXC's futures trading function is undoubtedly an attractive option. As is well known, MEXC boasts superior futures liquidity, ensuring that users can efficiently and smoothly execute their trading strategies, precisely capturing profits amid market ups and downs.

Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, consultation, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.


