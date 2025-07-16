MEXC has officially launched HAEDAL for both Spot and Futures trading. Additionally, users can participate in the HAEDAL airdrop event via the MEXC Airdrop+ event page. As blockchain technologyMEXC has officially launched HAEDAL for both Spot and Futures trading. Additionally, users can participate in the HAEDAL airdrop event via the MEXC Airdrop+ event page. As blockchain technology
Learn/Hot Token Zone/Project Introduction/Haedal Prot...i Ecosystem

Haedal Protocol: Premier Liquid Staking Platform in the Sui Ecosystem

Jul 16, 2025MEXC
0m
#Basic#Beginners
Haedal Protocol
HAEDAL$0.07316+2.12%
SUI
SUI$1.9759-1.76%
Octavia
VIA$0.0143+0.70%
LSD
LSD$0.01468-3.35%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.139-11.91%

MEXC has officially launched HAEDAL for both Spot and Futures trading. Additionally, users can participate in the HAEDAL airdrop event via the MEXC Airdrop+ event page.

As blockchain technology continues to evolve, Liquid Staking Derivatives (LSD) have emerged as a key trend in the crypto space. Among various ecosystems, Haedal Protocol has quickly stood out on the Sui blockchain thanks to its innovative design and powerful features.

1. What is Haedal Protocol?


Haedal Protocolis a leading liquid staking protocol built on the Sui blockchain. It provides robust infrastructure for liquid staking, allowing users to stake their SUI and Walrus tokens to validators and earn continuous consensus rewards. At the same time, users receive liquid staking tokens (LSTs), enabling them to maintain liquidity and further participate in decentralized finance (DeFi) activities.

Haedal Protocol is more than just a staking platform—it's a comprehensive financial protocol that integrates liquid staking, yield aggregation, and decentralized governance. It plays a crucial role in securing the Sui ecosystem and promoting its long-term sustainability, governance, and decentralization. In addition to its core liquid staking infrastructure, Haedal is building a suite of supporting products, including Haedal Market Maker and haeVault. This systematic product matrix allows Haedal to capture significant value from the active on-chain trading activity within the Sui network, enhancing its yield generation capabilities and delivering deeper, more efficient liquidity for Sui users.

2. Key Features of Haedal Protocol


2.1 Liquid Staking


With Haedal Protocol, users can stake their SUI tokens and receive stSUI tokens at a 1:1 ratio. These tokens represent the user’s staked position and remain fully liquid—enabling users to trade them freely or use them in various DeFi projects, significantly improving capital efficiency.

2.2 Dynamic Validator Selection


Haedal implements a dynamic validator selection mechanism that automatically allocates stakes to validators offering the highest net APR. This helps maximize user returns.

2.3 Hae3 Module: An Innovative Yield-Enhancement Solution


Haedal introduces the Hae3 module, consisting of HMM and haeVault, to further boost user returns:

1) HMM (Haedal Market Maker): Provides concentrated liquidity and automated rebalancing and market-making based on oracle pricing. It mitigates MEV attacks and improves the APR of haSUI.
2) haeVault: Offers users automated liquidity management that simulates professional market-making strategies. It lowers the barrier to participation while enhancing yield performance.

2.4 Decentralized Governance (DAO)


Haedal is actively advancing its decentralized governance framework. Holders of the platform's governance token, $HAEDAL, have the right to propose and vote on key matters such as protocol upgrades and adjustments to the economic model—empowering true community-driven governance.

3. Haedal Token (HAEDAL) and Its Role in the Ecosystem


$HAEDAL is the native governance token of the Haedal Protocol and serves the following core functions:

Governance Participation: Token holders can initiate proposals and vote on key decisions, influencing the future direction of the protocol.
Incentive Distribution: Used to reward contributors such as node operators, liquidity providers, and other ecosystem participants.
Staking Incentives: In the future, HAEDAL staking may be introduced, offering additional rewards to participants.

Haedal has implemented a well-balanced token distribution model to ensure the long-term sustainability of the ecosystem:

Community Rewards & Incentives: 45%
Team & Advisors: 20%
Ecosystem Development Fund: 15%
Liquidity Provision & Staking Rewards: 20%

In addition, Haedal has issued the haSUI token, a liquid representation of staked SUI. haSUI can be utilized across DeFi protocols, significantly enhancing capital efficiency within the Sui ecosystem.

4. HAEDAL Token Airdrop


Haedal has launched one of the largest and most highly anticipated airdrops within the Sui ecosystem to date.

4.1 Airdrop Recipients


The airdrop targets the following groups:

1) Core Community Members & Supporters: Including active moderators, ambassadors, and content creators.
2) Active Users of Haedal Products and LSTs: Users of haSUI, haWAL, and haeVault, as well as those who have utilized Haedal’s LSTs within major DeFi protocols on Sui.
3) Community Partners: Members and users from partner communities such as Bucket, Cetus, DeepBook, Hippo, Navi, Scallop, Walrus, and more.
4) Early Participants in Pre-Launch Activities: Users who actively engaged in Haedal’s early-stage campaigns and initiatives.


4.2 Claim Period


Start Time: April 29 at 12:00 PM (UTC)
Claim Portal: https://haedal.xyz/airdrop

5. How to Buy HAEDAL Tokens on MEXC


With its innovative architecture and robust performance, Haedal Protocol has emerged as a leading liquid staking solution within the Sui ecosystem. For users looking to unlock stable yield opportunities while maintaining asset liquidity to participate in a diverse range of DeFi activities, Haedal Protocol represents a highly compelling and promising platform.

As Haedal Protocol continues to grow, its partnership with MEXC—a globally recognized trading platform—has provided strong momentum for further development. MEXC is trusted by investors worldwide for its low trading fees, ultra-fast execution speeds, wide asset coverage, and deep liquidity. Its sharp eye for emerging projects and consistent support make it an ideal launchpad for high-potential innovations.

MEXC has officially listed HAEDAL for both Spot and Futures trading, allowing users to trade the token at ultra-low fees.

How to Buy HAEDAL on MEXC


1) Open and log in to the MEXC App or visit the official website.
2) Search for "HAEDAL" in the search bar and select either the Spot or Futures trading pair.
3) Choose your order type, input the quantity and price parameters, and place your order to complete the trade.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this material does not constitute advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, or any other related services, nor does it serve as a recommendation to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn offers this information for reference purposes only and does not provide investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

Popular Articles

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

In the fast-paced cryptocurrency futures market, opening a position is the first step and often the key to success or failure. Many traders, especially beginners, rely only on basic market and limit o

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

If you're wondering who owns XRP, you're asking one of the most important questions about this cryptocurrency. Understanding XRP ownership reveals how power and control are distributed across this dig

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

If you're wondering when the Ripple XRP Ledger was first created, you're not alone. This question confuses many crypto beginners because the story involves multiple dates, different names, and several

How to Invest in XRP? Complete Beginner's Guide

How to Invest in XRP? Complete Beginner's Guide

Learning how to invest in XRP doesn't have to be complicated. This guide walks you through everything you need to know about buying and investing in XRP cryptocurrency, from setting up your first acco

Hot Crypto Updates

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

Introduction to MONEROCHAN 2030 Price ForecastLooking a decade ahead, 2030 price predictions for Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) provide a long-term view of its potential role in the evolving crypto landscap

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

Introduction to BANGERS 2026 Price ForecastLooking ahead to 2026, crypto traders and investors are keen to anticipate where X Bangers (BANGERS) could be heading. 2026 price predictions for BANGERS are

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

Introduction to BANGERS 2030 Price ForecastLooking a decade ahead, 2030 price predictions for X Bangers (BANGERS) provide a long-term view of its potential role in the evolving crypto landscape. While

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Introduction to PIGGER Short-Term Price PredictionsIn the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, short-term predictions can help traders identify opportunities in daily, weekly, and monthly timeframes. S

Trending News

Chinese Businessman, She Zhijiang, Extradited After the Exposure of His Scam Empire

Chinese Businessman, She Zhijiang, Extradited After the Exposure of His Scam Empire

Lately, different nations of the world have been working tirelessly and in collaboration with one another to reduce the number of crypto scams and sanction the perpetrators in charge of organizing the

Tron’s dominance is driven by stablecoin activity, particularly Tether’s USDT

Tron’s dominance is driven by stablecoin activity, particularly Tether’s USDT

According to the 30-day revenue data available on DefiLlama, Tron is the highest-earning blockchain network, generating $35.4 million in protocol revenue, nearly four times Ethereum’s $9.1 million, wh

Aerodrome and Velodrome merge into Aero, expanding to Ethereum and Circle’s Arc

Aerodrome and Velodrome merge into Aero, expanding to Ethereum and Circle’s Arc

The post Aerodrome and Velodrome merge into Aero, expanding to Ethereum and Circle’s Arc appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Aerodrome and Velodrome are merging into a unified decentral

Toyota has started battery production at its new $13.9 billion plant in Liberty, North Carolina

Toyota has started battery production at its new $13.9 billion plant in Liberty, North Carolina

Toyota has started building batteries in the U.S. for the first time ever. On Wednesday, the company confirmed production had kicked off at its new $13.9 billion battery plant in Liberty, North Caroli

Related Articles

MEXC Account Problems Solved: Login Issues, KYC, Withdrawal & Support Guide

MEXC Account Problems Solved: Login Issues, KYC, Withdrawal & Support Guide

1. Login1.1 How do Ilog inwhen neither mymobilenumber noremail are accessible?If you remember your account login password:On the Web: On the official login page, enter your account and password, then

What Is Liquidation? A Complete Guide to Its Mechanism, Price Calculation, and Risk Management

What Is Liquidation? A Complete Guide to Its Mechanism, Price Calculation, and Risk Management

1. What Is Liquidation (Margin Call)? When Does It Most Often Occur?Liquidation (also called &#34;margin call&#34;) happens when an account's maintenance margin rate falls below the platform's require

MEXC Loans is Now Live!

MEXC Loans is Now Live!

MEXC Loans is a cryptocurrency lending solution introduced by MEXC. MEXC Loans allows users to collateralize one of their cryptocurrency assets to borrow another that they can then use for spot tradin

What Are Prediction Futures?

What Are Prediction Futures?

Cryptocurrency futures trading attracts countless investors with its high leverage and the ability to profit in both rising and falling markets. However, its complex mechanisms such as margin, leverag

Sign Up on MEXC
Sign Up & Receive Up to 10,000 USDT Bonus