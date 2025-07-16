GUNZ (GUN) is a Layer-1 blockchain ecosystem developed by German game studio Gunzilla Games, designed to provide decentralized infrastructure for AAA games. Its first title, Off The Grid (OTG), aGUNZ (GUN) is a Layer-1 blockchain ecosystem developed by German game studio Gunzilla Games, designed to provide decentralized infrastructure for AAA games. Its first title, Off The Grid (OTG), a
Learn/Hot Token Zone/Project Introduction/GUNZ Disrup... Experience

GUNZ Disrupts the Gaming Blockchain Space with Enhanced User Experience

Jul 16, 2025MEXC
0m
#Web3#Industry Buzz
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.139-11.91%
GUNZ
GUN$0.01356+0.22%
Solayer
LAYER$0.2263-1.00%
SQUID MEME
GAME$43.9593+0.50%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.2696-4.05%

GUNZ (GUN) is a Layer-1 blockchain ecosystem developed by German game studio Gunzilla Games, designed to provide decentralized infrastructure for AAA games. Its first title, Off The Grid (OTG), a cyberpunk-themed battle royale game, has already launched in early access on platforms such as PS5 and Xbox, marking a significant breakthrough in bringing blockchain gaming to the console market.

1. Project Background


The current Web3 gaming sector faces two key challenges: blockchain technology has yet to fully integrate with AAA-level gaming experiences, and in traditional Web2 gaming systems, players only have usage rights to in-game assets, while the closed nature of virtual economies severely limits community engagement and asset liquidity.

To address these pain points, GUNZ combines top-tier game development with blockchain technology to build an ecosystem where players truly own their in-game assets and can convert gameplay time into quantifiable digital value. As a platform built by game developers for game developers, GUNZ eliminates the need for studios to make deep investments in custom blockchain architectures. Instead, it offers a white-label solution and easy-to-integrate SDKs, enabling any studio to seamlessly launch a community-driven economic model.

2. Key Features


Revolution in Asset Ownership: At the heart of GUNZ is a breakthrough in digital ownership, players gain true ownership of in-game assets. All items, skins, and collectibles are recorded on-chain, allowing users to freely trade and fully control their digital assets. This stands in stark contrast to traditional games, where players merely "rent" in-game items under restrictive terms.

Player-Driven Economic Model: GUNZ introduces an economy where players earn and accumulate assets through gameplay, which can then be traded or leased. This transforms gaming time into real value. The model not only boosts player engagement but also fosters a thriving ecosystem of professional players, creating a virtuous cycle where playing the game generates tangible value.

Security and Transparency: All transactions are recorded on-chain, providing full transparency and traceability of ownership and trade history. This significantly reduces the risk of fraud. Players can verify the scarcity and authenticity of their assets, ensuring fair and trustworthy transactions.

AAA-Grade Performance: As a blockchain purpose-built for gaming, GUNZ delivers high performance and scalability, supporting fast, secure, and low-cost transactions. During the Off The Grid (OTG) testing phase, GUNZ successfully supported over 900,000 daily active users and millions of transactions, proving its capability to handle large-scale game economies.

3. Tokenomics


3.1 Token Overview


Token Name: GUN
Total Supply: 10,000,000,000 GUN
Initial Circulating Supply: 16.05% (645 million GUN)

3.2 Token Utility


The GUN token plays a dual-core role within the GUNZ ecosystem. As the native currency, it is required for all transaction gas fees and serves as the operational backbone for validator NFTs. Hardware validators earn GUN rewards for validating transactions, and with future upgrades, validator NFTs will be eligible to earn rewards across multiple games.

Within the game, GUN is the primary currency for Off The Grid. Players use GUN to trade NFT items, purchase custom gear, pay for monthly subscriptions, and battle passes, and cover various in-game expenses such as HEX decoding and resale commissions. As more games integrate into the GUNZ ecosystem, GUN's utility will expand through modular design to support diverse game mechanics.

4. How to Buy GUN on MEXC


Unlike most GameFi projects, Gunzilla Games has adopted a "game-first" rather than "token-first" approach to market expansion. Off The Grid attracts traditional gamers by offering ownership of in-game assets, instead of relying on complex tokenomics. This model could appeal to a wider traditional gaming audience and open up new growth opportunities for blockchain-based games. With the rising adoption of VR/AR hardware and growing demand for immersive gaming experiences, GUNZ, with its AAA graphics and decentralized asset ownership, may serve as a foundational layer for bringing blockchain gaming to the mainstream.

MEXC has quickly recognized this trend and continues to win the trust of global investors with its low fees, ultra-fast trading, wide asset coverage, and deep liquidity. Its keen support for emerging projects has also made it a launchpad for high-potential innovations.

MEXC is the first platform to list both Spot and Futures trading for GUN. You can trade GUN on MEXC with minimal fees by following these steps:

1）Open and log in to the MEXC App or visit the official website
2）In the search bar, type GUN and select either the GUN Spot or Futures trading pair
3）Choose your order type, input the amount and price, and confirm the trade

Disclaimer: This material does not constitute advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, consulting, or any other related services, nor does it recommend the purchase, sale, or holding of any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not constitute any form of investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. All investment decisions made by users are unrelated to this platform.


Popular Articles

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

In the fast-paced cryptocurrency futures market, opening a position is the first step and often the key to success or failure. Many traders, especially beginners, rely only on basic market and limit o

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

If you're wondering who owns XRP, you're asking one of the most important questions about this cryptocurrency. Understanding XRP ownership reveals how power and control are distributed across this dig

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

If you're wondering when the Ripple XRP Ledger was first created, you're not alone. This question confuses many crypto beginners because the story involves multiple dates, different names, and several

How to Invest in XRP? Complete Beginner's Guide

How to Invest in XRP? Complete Beginner's Guide

Learning how to invest in XRP doesn't have to be complicated. This guide walks you through everything you need to know about buying and investing in XRP cryptocurrency, from setting up your first acco

Hot Crypto Updates

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

Introduction to MONEROCHAN 2030 Price ForecastLooking a decade ahead, 2030 price predictions for Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) provide a long-term view of its potential role in the evolving crypto landscap

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

Introduction to BANGERS 2026 Price ForecastLooking ahead to 2026, crypto traders and investors are keen to anticipate where X Bangers (BANGERS) could be heading. 2026 price predictions for BANGERS are

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

Introduction to BANGERS 2030 Price ForecastLooking a decade ahead, 2030 price predictions for X Bangers (BANGERS) provide a long-term view of its potential role in the evolving crypto landscape. While

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Introduction to PIGGER Short-Term Price PredictionsIn the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, short-term predictions can help traders identify opportunities in daily, weekly, and monthly timeframes. S

Trending News

Chinese Businessman, She Zhijiang, Extradited After the Exposure of His Scam Empire

Chinese Businessman, She Zhijiang, Extradited After the Exposure of His Scam Empire

Lately, different nations of the world have been working tirelessly and in collaboration with one another to reduce the number of crypto scams and sanction the perpetrators in charge of organizing the

U.S. Considers Bitcoin Reserve; Discusses Funding Options

U.S. Considers Bitcoin Reserve; Discusses Funding Options

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/us-bitcoin-reserve-discussion/

Tron’s dominance is driven by stablecoin activity, particularly Tether’s USDT

Tron’s dominance is driven by stablecoin activity, particularly Tether’s USDT

According to the 30-day revenue data available on DefiLlama, Tron is the highest-earning blockchain network, generating $35.4 million in protocol revenue, nearly four times Ethereum’s $9.1 million, wh

Aerodrome and Velodrome merge into Aero, expanding to Ethereum and Circle’s Arc

Aerodrome and Velodrome merge into Aero, expanding to Ethereum and Circle’s Arc

The post Aerodrome and Velodrome merge into Aero, expanding to Ethereum and Circle’s Arc appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Aerodrome and Velodrome are merging into a unified decentral

Related Articles

Understanding Telegram Bots in One Article

Understanding Telegram Bots in One Article

Telegram, one of the world's foremost social apps, boasts over 800 million users, with more than 2.5 million new registrations every day. Users prefer Telegram over many other options because of its s

What is an NFT?

What is an NFT?

NFTs are a type of token with a unique identifier and additional parameters that allow you to store certain information on it. The unique identifier is what makes the token non-fungible. The additiona

What is Decentralized Lending?

What is Decentralized Lending?

Similar to DEXs, decentralized lending is also one of the key components of DeFi. If the DeFi Summer of 2020 was fueled by competition among various DEXs, triggering a liquidity race, then the integra

What Are MEME Coins?

What Are MEME Coins?

1. What are MEME Coins?MEME is a cultural phenomenon that can be understood as popular internet memes or jokes. It involves content that resonates with a large number of users and hence, spreads rapid

Sign Up on MEXC
Sign Up & Receive Up to 10,000 USDT Bonus