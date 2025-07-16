GUNZ Disrupts the Gaming Blockchain Space with Enhanced User Experience

GUNZ (GUN) is a Layer-1 blockchain ecosystem developed by German game studio Gunzilla Games, designed to provide decentralized infrastructure for AAA games. Its first title, Off The Grid (OTG), a cyberpunk-themed battle royale game, has already launched in early access on platforms such as PS5 and Xbox, marking a significant breakthrough in bringing blockchain gaming to the console market.









The current Web3 gaming sector faces two key challenges: blockchain technology has yet to fully integrate with AAA-level gaming experiences, and in traditional Web2 gaming systems, players only have usage rights to in-game assets, while the closed nature of virtual economies severely limits community engagement and asset liquidity.





To address these pain points, GUNZ combines top-tier game development with blockchain technology to build an ecosystem where players truly own their in-game assets and can convert gameplay time into quantifiable digital value. As a platform built by game developers for game developers, GUNZ eliminates the need for studios to make deep investments in custom blockchain architectures. Instead, it offers a white-label solution and easy-to-integrate SDKs, enabling any studio to seamlessly launch a community-driven economic model.









Revolution in Asset Ownership: At the heart of GUNZ is a breakthrough in digital ownership, players gain true ownership of in-game assets. All items, skins, and collectibles are recorded on-chain, allowing users to freely trade and fully control their digital assets. This stands in stark contrast to traditional games, where players merely "rent" in-game items under restrictive terms.





Player-Driven Economic Model: GUNZ introduces an economy where players earn and accumulate assets through gameplay, which can then be traded or leased. This transforms gaming time into real value. The model not only boosts player engagement but also fosters a thriving ecosystem of professional players, creating a virtuous cycle where playing the game generates tangible value.





Security and Transparency: All transactions are recorded on-chain, providing full transparency and traceability of ownership and trade history. This significantly reduces the risk of fraud. Players can verify the scarcity and authenticity of their assets, ensuring fair and trustworthy transactions.





AAA-Grade Performance: As a blockchain purpose-built for gaming, GUNZ delivers high performance and scalability, supporting fast, secure, and low-cost transactions. During the Off The Grid (OTG) testing phase, GUNZ successfully supported over 900,000 daily active users and millions of transactions, proving its capability to handle large-scale game economies.













Token Name: GUN

Total Supply: 10,000,000,000 GUN

Initial Circulating Supply: 16.05% (645 million GUN)









The GUN token plays a dual-core role within the GUNZ ecosystem. As the native currency, it is required for all transaction gas fees and serves as the operational backbone for validator NFTs. Hardware validators earn GUN rewards for validating transactions, and with future upgrades, validator NFTs will be eligible to earn rewards across multiple games.





Within the game, GUN is the primary currency for Off The Grid. Players use GUN to trade NFT items, purchase custom gear, pay for monthly subscriptions, and battle passes, and cover various in-game expenses such as HEX decoding and resale commissions. As more games integrate into the GUNZ ecosystem, GUN's utility will expand through modular design to support diverse game mechanics.









Unlike most GameFi projects, Gunzilla Games has adopted a "game-first" rather than "token-first" approach to market expansion. Off The Grid attracts traditional gamers by offering ownership of in-game assets, instead of relying on complex tokenomics. This model could appeal to a wider traditional gaming audience and open up new growth opportunities for blockchain-based games. With the rising adoption of VR/AR hardware and growing demand for immersive gaming experiences, GUNZ, with its AAA graphics and decentralized asset ownership, may serve as a foundational layer for bringing blockchain gaming to the mainstream.





MEXC has quickly recognized this trend and continues to win the trust of global investors with its low fees, ultra-fast trading, wide asset coverage, and deep liquidity. Its keen support for emerging projects has also made it a launchpad for high-potential innovations.





MEXC is the first platform to list both Spot and Futures trading for GUN. You can trade GUN on MEXC with minimal fees by following these steps:





1）Open and log in to the MEXC App or visit the official website

2）In the search bar, type GUN and select either the GUN Spot or Futures trading pair

3）Choose your order type, input the amount and price, and confirm the trade



