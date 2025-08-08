Getting Started with Elympics - Building the New Era of Entertainment

Feature Module
Description
Gameplay SDK
The core module most commonly used during development. A Unity-native framework and toolkit designed to help you build secure, competitive games with minimal development overhead.
Lobby & Matchmaking System
Manages player menus and supports both social matchmaking and automated matching. The system learns your game rules and uses machine learning to deliver more engaging match experiences.
PlayPad SDK Authentication
Provides simple and secure player identity verification. Whether your game is deployed on browsers, Telegram, or as a standalone app, it abstracts away authentication so you can focus on game development.
Cloud Deployment & Hosting
A fully managed global hosting solution with zero maintenance. Includes build hosting, on-demand match servers, and scalable environments to support players worldwide.
Web3 Monetization Features
Enables player rewards and monetization through competitive smart contracts built on EVM and TON. Use built-in templates or integrate custom decentralized tournament contracts to quickly enable on-chain competition.
Telegram Bot Integration
Deploy your game directly to Telegram and generate a custom bot to boost player retention, visibility, and engagement within your Telegram community.
External API Access
Use simple HTTP Hooks to implement custom backend features like player progression systems, match result syncing, and more.
Dynamic Leaderboard System
Ensures fair competition even in asynchronous gameplay modes. Built on Elympics’ authoritative server architecture for secure, trustworthy results.
Honor Points System
Incentivizes participation and retention through a points and honor mechanism for both players and developers, fostering a competitive and healthy ecosystem.
PlayPad
A front-end interface connected to your game build, managing user authentication and tournament participation. Automatically enabled upon deployment to Elympics Cloud.
Player Dashboard
Players can explore all games in the Elympics ecosystem (including yours), manage identities, and configure personal account settings.
Developer Console
Configure game settings, choose server clusters, and set up matchmaking logic to prepare for launch.
CLI Tool
For those who prefer command-line environments or need to automate deployment and management tasks, a dedicated CLI tool is available.
Allocation Category
Percentage
Description
Core Contributors
14%
Reserved for the core builders and visionaries driving the development, growth, and long-term success of the Elympics protocol.
Early Backers
11%
Allocated to trusted partners and investors who provided crucial funding and support during the early stages of the project.
Strategic Round
12%
Allocated to strategic partners and investors aligned with Elympics' long-term vision and ecosystem goals.
Community Sale & Airdrop
4.5%
Used to reward early community participants and support initial token distribution across the network.
IDO
1.5%
Reserved for participants of the pre-TGE token presale on a dedicated launchpad.
Liquidity
10%
Ensures active trading, reduced slippage, and supports listings and market depth on major exchanges.
Ecosystem & Network Growth
28%
Dedicated to ecosystem expansion through developer incentives, marketing campaigns, user reward programs, and overall protocol outreach.
Reserve
19%
Secured for future strategic opportunities, product development, technological innovation, and long-term sustainability of the protocol.
Allocation Category
Cliff (Months)
Vesting Period (Months)
TGE Unlock (%)
Allocation Share (%)
Core Contributors
6
24
0%
14%
Early Backers
4
12
20%
11%
Strategic Round
3
6
20%
12%
Community Sale & Airdrop
0
3
30%
4.5%
IDO
0
3
40%
1.5%
Ecosystem & Network Growth
0
30
5%
28%
Liquidity
0
0
100%
10%
Reserve
0
24
35%
19%
Use Case
Description
Game Access
Developers must lock a certain amount of ELP to access Elympics infrastructure and monetize their games.
Node Operations
Node operators are required to stake ELP to host and validate matches, and in return can earn rewards.
Gameplay Verification
ELP can be used to verify match results via oracles or to initiate replay reviews. Some of these actions may involve token burning.
Premium Features
Locking ELP unlocks privileged features such as faster matchmaking, higher-stake prize pools, and improved reputation scores that influence match priority.
Staking & Airdrops
Users can stake ELP into vaults to participate in token airdrops launched by games, the protocol, or ecosystem partners.
Revenue Buybacks
The protocol treasury will use platform revenue to repurchase ELP from the market to help stabilize token value.
Governance
ELP holders can vote on protocol upgrades, community proposals, and ecosystem fund allocations.
Token-Gated Data Access
Access to real-time gameplay data (e.g. for AI tools, livestream platforms, or third-party services) requires holding or spending ELP.
