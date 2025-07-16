Forbes Talks with Grayscale's Head of Research: The Future of Bitcoin Remains Bright

Zach Pandl is the Head of Research at Grayscale Investments, the world’s leading crypto asset management firm. With his deep market insights and forward-looking analytical approach, Pandl is highly regarded in the crypto space. Recently, he participated in an in-depth interview with Forbes magazine, where he discussed the annual outlook of the crypto market. In this interview, Pandl provided profound insights into the volatile market in August and its potential impact on future Federal Reserve policies. Additionally, he shared his unique perspectives on the future of cryptocurrencies, analyzing which digital assets are likely to stand out and why others may face challenges.









In his interview with Forbes, Zach Pandl, Grayscale Investments’ Head of Research, delved into several key topics related to the current crypto market:





Reason and Analysis of the August Market Turbulence

Pandl believes that August’s market fluctuations can be divided into two distinct phases: the accumulation of market panic from late July to August 5, followed by a gradual recovery starting on August 6. He pointed out that the major causes of the August turbulence were twofold: the growing panic and rising unemployment rates in the U.S., which led to widespread concerns about the economic outlook. Additionally, the sharp volatility in the VIX index indicated possible overreactions in the short term. While the degree of market volatility in August exceeded expectations, Pandl predicts that market movements in the coming months may be positively influenced by lower interest rates and a weakening U.S. dollar.

Bitcoin’s Dominance and Short-term Outlook

Pandl believes that Bitcoin continues to hold a dominant position in the current market, a trend he expects to persist. Several macroeconomic factors contribute to this, including Federal Reserve interest rate cuts, uncertainty surrounding the presidential election, and growing demand for spot ETFs, all of which create favorable conditions for Bitcoin. Although Ethereum’s recent ETF performance has been relatively lackluster, Pandl remains optimistic about its long-term prospects. He explained that Ethereum's short-term performance has been affected by technical factors rather than the health of its ecosystem. As technology advances and the market matures, Pandl expects Ethereum to continue growing over the long term. He emphasized that Bitcoin and Ethereum, being different types of assets, require distinct investor education and analysis. While Bitcoin is primarily a currency, Ethereum functions as a smart contract platform. Although both are blockchain-based, their roles differ, and Ethereum’s learning curve is longer than Bitcoin’s.

Blockchain Competition and Investment Opportunities

Pandl discussed Ethereum’s competition and its long-term outlook. While Ethereum holds a leading position in the smart contract platform space, it faces fierce competition from other blockchains like Arbitrum and Solana. Nonetheless, he believes Ethereum remains ahead in terms of network effects and is likely to maintain its dominant position in the long run. Pandl also mentioned that Avalanche and Solana present interesting investment opportunities. Avalanche shows potential in asset tokenization, while Solana is recognized for its superior user experience. However, whether Solana can establish lasting value in broader applications remains to be seen. Pandl advises investors to consider the potential for technological innovation and market adaptability when evaluating these blockchain platforms.

DeFi’s Regulatory Challenges and Future Outlook

Pandl expressed concerns about the future of decentralized finance (DeFi), mainly due to the current regulatory uncertainties. He believes that the existing regulatory framework could hinder DeFi’s innovation and growth. Pandl emphasized the need for clearer regulatory guidelines to support DeFi’s development, allowing it to better integrate with traditional financial assets. He called for more explicit and constructive regulations to drive progress in this emerging field. Clear regulatory policies will help reduce market uncertainty, boost investor confidence, and foster DeFi’s technological innovation and broader adoption. Pandl stressed that only under a reasonable regulatory framework can DeFi truly integrate with traditional financial assets and contribute to the advancement of the overall financial system.

The Future of Crypto and Artificial Intelligence Integration

Zach Pandl explored the potential fusion of blockchain technology with artificial intelligence (AI), noting that this combination holds great promise and potential. He highlighted how blockchain could provide essential infrastructure for AI, especially in intellectual property protection and shared computing resources. Blockchain’s decentralized nature ensures data security and transparency while offering the necessary data storage and computing power for AI. Pandl particularly praised projects like Bittensor, which aim to leverage blockchain’s decentralized and open system to advance AI development. He believes this combination will not only help protect AI’s intellectual property but also promote broader collaboration and innovation. Looking forward, Pandl believes that the integration of blockchain and artificial intelligence in the future will bring more innovation and value. By combining these two cutting-edge technologies, new application scenarios and business models can be created, driving digital transformation across industries and enhancing the efficiency and reliability of technology. Overall, Pandl holds an optimistic view of this integration's prospects, believing it will have a profound impact on the tech field and offer vast development opportunities.





During the interview, Pandl offered forward-looking advice for investors, focusing on several key factors. He remains optimistic about Bitcoin’s future, driven by three key aspects: the introduction of spot ETFs attracting new capital inflows, improving U.S. crypto policies (although there is still uncertainty regarding the Democratic Party's stance, the overall trend is positive), and the Federal Reserve’s interest rate cuts creating favorable economic conditions. Unlike past rate cuts during economic recessions, this time, the rate cuts are due to successfully curbing long-term inflation pressure, which is particularly favorable for assets like Bitcoin.





Nevertheless, Pandl warns that the main risk investors must watch is whether the U.S. economy can successfully achieve a soft landing. If the economy fails to stabilize, potential weakness could negatively impact the prices of Bitcoin and other assets. Therefore, he suggested that investors view economic downturns as an opportunity to increase their Bitcoin investments, as such periods are typically accompanied by loose monetary and fiscal policies, favorable for Bitcoin accumulation.





Additionally, Pandl emphasized that cryptocurrencies should be an important part of an investment portfolio, especially for asset diversification. Cryptocurrencies carry less risk than stocks, as most blockchain tokens do not have debt, making them more stable than traditional stocks in certain aspects. He also noted that the analysis of public blockchain tokens is still in its early stages, and traditional financial analysis has yet to fully explore these assets. Pandl feels fortunate to be able to provide analysis in this nascent market and hopes to offer valuable insights for investors.





Zach Pandl expressed a cautiously optimistic outlook for the market in the coming months. He expects Bitcoin to reach new highs, especially given the improving macroeconomic conditions and policy support. However, he also warned that a U.S. recession could have a negative impact on the market. Pandl's analysis covered topics ranging from market volatility to the prospects of cryptocurrencies, as well as emerging blockchain technologies and the regulatory challenges facing DeFi. His insights offer investors a deep understanding of the complex dynamics of the crypto market and help identify future investment opportunities.




