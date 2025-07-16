February MX Zone Events Report

This month, the entire cryptocurrency market continued its positive trend from the previous month, with many tokens led by Bitcoin showing sustained growth, indicating the imminent arrival of a bullThis month, the entire cryptocurrency market continued its positive trend from the previous month, with many tokens led by Bitcoin showing sustained growth, indicating the imminent arrival of a bull
Jul 16, 2025
This month, the entire cryptocurrency market continued its positive trend from the previous month, with many tokens led by Bitcoin showing sustained growth, indicating the imminent arrival of a bull market. As the Bitcoin halving and the Ethereum Cancun-Deneb (Dencun) upgrade approach, investors who have already strategically positioned themselves are reaping the benefits of this upward trend. For users skilled in short-term trading, there is significant profit potential in the price surge observed in February.

The MX token price has remained relatively stable this month, fluctuating around $2.8. Trade spot and futures on MEXC to enjoy the lowest trading fees in the market. Holding MX tokens not only lets you profit from its price increases but also grants access to exclusive monthly events, allowing users to participate in free airdrop rewards. Find out more about the benefits of holding MX in the article, "The Top 3 Benefits for MX Holders."

1. MX Zone February Events Report


In February 2024, the MEXC platform conducted a total of 199 airdrop events, comprising 1 Launchpool event and 198 Kickstarter events. Rewards worth over $11.01 million were distributed for the airdrop events, achieving an APY of 102%. In the first two months of 2024, a total of 400 airdrop events were conducted, nearly one-third of the total airdrop events held throughout the entire year of 2023.

According to statistical data compiled by MEXC, among the 199 airdrop rewards in February, the top three tokens all experienced price increases of over 500%. The highest was the ICNX token, which surged by an impressive 1414.34%. The token FACT secured second position with a price increase of 845.56%. In the top 10 tokens with the highest price increases, all tokens experienced a surge of over 150%.

Top 10 Outstanding Tokens of February 2024

Project Name
Airdrop Time
(MX Commitment Time)
Price Increase % (as of Feb 29)
ICNX
2024/2/9
1414.34%
FACT
2024/2/13
845.56%
HARAMBE
2024/2/2
506.31%
PKT
2024/2/7
353.30%
INSCRIBE
2024/2/21
294.30%
LOCK
2024/2/6
257.53%
MTVT
2024/2/20
239.75%
VR
2024/2/5
215.73%
VITE
2024/2/1
203.00%
ANDR
2024/2/22
197.24%

2. How to Participate in Airdrop Events


Launchpool and Kickstarter are exclusive free airdrop events for MX Holders. If you are an MX Holder, you need to hold a minimum of 1,000 MX tokens for 30 consecutive days or more to be eligible to participate in Kickstarter and Launchpool events.

On the MEXC official website, at the top of the homepage, select [Spot] from the navigation bar, and you will find the portals to access the Launchpool and Kickstarter events.


3. MX How to Buy MX


If you are not an MX holder and wish to participate in Launchpool and Kickstarter events, you need to purchase MX tokens on the MEXC platform and hold them for a specific period first. Once you meet the conditions, you can begin participating in these events. For more information about buying MX tokens, you can refer to Buy MX in One Minute and follow the steps in the tutorial to purchase.

Disclaimer: Cryptocurrency trading involves risk. This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.


