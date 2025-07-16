February MX Zone Events Report

Project Name
Airdrop Time
(MX Commitment Time)
Price Increase % (as of Feb 29)
ICNX
2024/2/9
1414.34%
FACT
2024/2/13
845.56%
HARAMBE
2024/2/2
506.31%
PKT
2024/2/7
353.30%
INSCRIBE
2024/2/21
294.30%
LOCK
2024/2/6
257.53%
MTVT
2024/2/20
239.75%
VR
2024/2/5
215.73%
VITE
2024/2/1
203.00%
ANDR
2024/2/22
197.24%
The Kickstarter and Launchpool events are exclusive free airdrop events for MX holders. To encourage active participation and increase rewards, MEXC has adjusted the level reward coefficient rules for
The MEXC platform offers exclusive free airdrop events for MX holders, helping users earn airdrop rewards from various projects. To encourage user participation and enhance airdrop earnings, MEXC made
In November 2024, the U.S. presidential election concluded with Trump successfully elected as the next president. The election results catalyzed a rapid rebound in the cryptocurrency market, with BTC
In 2024, the MEXC platform held a total of 2,022 new token airdrop events throughout the year, distributing rewards totaling over 127 million USDT. On average, 10.62 million USDT was distributed month