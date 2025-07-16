Exploring Story: Reshaping the Landscape of Decentralized Intellectual Property (IP) Management

Highlights
Advantages
Smart Contract Automation for Licensing
IP licensing terms are enforced through smart contracts, improving efficiency and reducing costs.
Legal Compliance Integration
Implements Programmable IP Licenses (PIL) to align with real-world legal frameworks for IP protection.
Advanced Smart Data Structure Support
Supports complex data structures, such as IP graphs, enabling low-cost, high-speed traversal of intricate IP relationships using precompiled primitives. This ensures efficient authorization, tracking, and transactions of IP assets.
Optimized Execution Layer for IP Assets
Fully EVM-compatible with deep execution layer optimizations, allowing low-cost, high-speed processing of IP assets.
AI and IP Integration
AI developers can easily access and utilize tokenized IP datasets, with automated royalty payments and licensing via smart contracts. This accelerates AI development and improves the efficiency of AI applications.
Promoting DeFi Application through IPFi
Enables IP owners to stake and lend their intellectual property, integrating IP assets into the DeFi ecosystem and creating new revenue streams for creators.
Standardized and Simplified Developer Tools
Provides easy-to-integrate APIs and standardized modules, lowering the barrier for developing IP-based decentralized applications (dApps) and enabling faster innovation.
Globally Transparent IP Database
A universal IP registration and query platform allows developers to quickly discover and utilize IP assets, simplifying IP transactions and usage, and reducing the risk of infringement and disputes.
Enhanced Royalty Distribution and Automated Liquidity
An automated royalty payment system ensures fair compensation for IP creators, while all transactions and derivatives are recorded on-chain in real time, enhancing transparency and trust in the ecosystem.
