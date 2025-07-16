The DeFi project Ethena, known for building the USDe stablecoin independent of USD backing, has officially integrated the TON (The Open Network), launching a new yield-generating asset, tsUSDe (TONThe DeFi project Ethena, known for building the USDe stablecoin independent of USD backing, has officially integrated the TON (The Open Network), launching a new yield-generating asset, tsUSDe (TON
Learn/Market Insights/Event Zone/Ethena Laun...ser Rewards

Ethena Launches on TON with Exciting New User Rewards

Jul 16, 2025MEXC
0m
#Industry Buzz
TONCOIN
TON$2.018-0.49%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001015+1.60%
Ethena USDe
USDE$0.9992-0.01%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.27455+0.75%
MASS
MASS$0.0004795-2.02%

The DeFi project Ethena, known for building the USDe stablecoin independent of USD backing, has officially integrated the TON (The Open Network), launching a new yield-generating asset, tsUSDe (TON Staked USDe). This integration connects Ethena to Telegram’s ecosystem, which covers 1 billion users, marking a new phase in the mass adoption of DeFi. The collaboration aims to promote widespread mobile adoption of USDe, offering global users a more convenient, efficient, and stable-yield on-chain storage and payment experience.

This not only represents a key step in Ethena’s multi-chain deployment strategy but also signals a comprehensive upgrade in user earning potential: leveraging TON’s high-performance network and social gateway advantages, tsUSDe will feature easier access, broader use cases, and more attractive incentive mechanisms.

1. TON × Telegram: Building the "Next-Generation Super App Platform"


TON is a decentralized Layer 1 blockchain originally proposed by Telegram co-founders Pavel and Nikolai Durov. It boasts ultra-high TPS, low gas fees, and strong scalability, aiming to support Web3 applications at a scale of hundreds of millions of users. Currently, TON is the only blockchain infrastructure officially recognized by Telegram and is deeply integrated with Telegram’s 1 billion active users through built-in wallets, bots, mini apps, and more.

In 2024, Tether officially announced the issuance of USDT on the TON network, further enhancing TON’s practical applications in payments, cross-border settlements, DeFi, and other scenarios. Today, TON ranks among the top ten blockchains by market capitalization worldwide, representing a leading mobile-native blockchain ecosystem.

2. Ethena Launches on TON: Bringing More Earning Opportunities to Users


Ethena is the core project behind the USDe stablecoin protocol. Ethena has now officially integrated with the TON network and launched tsUSDe (TON Staked USDe), a new generation of yield-bearing assets following sUSDe, designed specifically for TON users. It combines on-chain yield distribution mechanisms with TON’s native liquidity ecosystem.

Users can stake TON via the Ethena official website to obtain tsUSDe and participate in mining and yield farming activities on leading platforms such as StonFi, DeDust, Evaa, Factorial, Fiva, and Torch Finance.

3. What is tsUSDe?


tsUSDe (TON Staked USDe) is a yield-bearing stablecoin launched by Ethena on the TON network, essentially a staking derivative of USDe. When users deposit USDe into the Ethena protocol, the protocol generates stable returns through hedging strategies and fund management mechanisms, which are returned to users in the form of tsUSDe. This asset is native to the TON network, compatible with the Telegram wallet and its ecosystem applications, combining stability and yield, making it suitable for diverse on-chain use cases.

3.1 Core Advantages of tsUSDe


  • Stable and Innovative Algorithmic Stablecoin: tsUSDe is based on Ethena’s non-USD collateralized stablecoin USDe, freeing itself from traditional fiat reserve constraints to achieve stable value anchoring.
  • Continuous Yield: Holding tsUSDe means participating in the staking mechanism, allowing users to receive ongoing interest distributions from the protocol, enabling steady asset growth.
  • Deep Integration with the TON Ecosystem: tsUSDe is a native TON network asset that can freely circulate within the Telegram wallet and related dApps, seamlessly accessing a social scene with hundreds of millions of users.
  • Convenient and Efficient: Supports fast deposits and withdrawals and cross-application usage, greatly enhancing users’ mobile DeFi experience.

3.2 How to Participate in tsUSDe Staking?


  • Users can withdraw USDe from the MEXC platform to a TON wallet and stake tsUSDe via the Ethena official website.
  • Supported wallets include TONKeeper, TON Space (search @Wallet on Telegram), MyTonWallet, TONHub, and others.
  • After staking, users can provide liquidity or mine on platforms such as StonFi and DeDust to earn additional rewards.

4. MEXC: Empowering Global Expansion of TON and Ethena


Ethena is becoming a key cornerstone of the TON DeFi ecosystem. Leveraging Telegram’s billion-user channel, the distribution and adoption of USDe will achieve broader mobile penetration. For users, this represents not only a more convenient on-chain experience but also a golden opportunity to seize high-yield DeFi prospects.

As a leading global digital asset trading platform, MEXC fully supports spot and futures trading of USDe and TON, and has enabled USDe withdrawals on the TON network. Since MEXC Ventures’ strategic investment in TON in 2023, MEXC has continuously supported the growth of TON ecosystem projects and become a vital gateway for global TON users entering the DeFi space.

On MEXC, users holding at least 0.1 USDe can enjoy up to 4% annualized daily earnings on their holdings, with no registration, staking, or lock-up required. Earnings are automatically calculated daily based on the lowest daily balance. Additionally, users can visit the Ethena official website to easily obtain tsUSDe by staking TON!

Disclaimer: The information provided in this material does not constitute advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, or any other related services, nor does it serve as a recommendation to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn offers this information for reference purposes only and does not provide investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

Popular Articles

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

In the fast-paced cryptocurrency futures market, opening a position is the first step and often the key to success or failure. Many traders, especially beginners, rely only on basic market and limit o

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

If you're wondering who owns XRP, you're asking one of the most important questions about this cryptocurrency. Understanding XRP ownership reveals how power and control are distributed across this dig

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

If you're wondering when the Ripple XRP Ledger was first created, you're not alone. This question confuses many crypto beginners because the story involves multiple dates, different names, and several

How to Invest in XRP? Complete Beginner's Guide

How to Invest in XRP? Complete Beginner's Guide

Learning how to invest in XRP doesn't have to be complicated. This guide walks you through everything you need to know about buying and investing in XRP cryptocurrency, from setting up your first acco

Hot Crypto Updates

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

Introduction to MONEROCHAN 2030 Price ForecastLooking a decade ahead, 2030 price predictions for Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) provide a long-term view of its potential role in the evolving crypto landscap

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

Introduction to BANGERS 2026 Price ForecastLooking ahead to 2026, crypto traders and investors are keen to anticipate where X Bangers (BANGERS) could be heading. 2026 price predictions for BANGERS are

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

Introduction to BANGERS 2030 Price ForecastLooking a decade ahead, 2030 price predictions for X Bangers (BANGERS) provide a long-term view of its potential role in the evolving crypto landscape. While

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Introduction to PIGGER Short-Term Price PredictionsIn the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, short-term predictions can help traders identify opportunities in daily, weekly, and monthly timeframes. S

Trending News

Chinese Businessman, She Zhijiang, Extradited After the Exposure of His Scam Empire

Chinese Businessman, She Zhijiang, Extradited After the Exposure of His Scam Empire

Lately, different nations of the world have been working tirelessly and in collaboration with one another to reduce the number of crypto scams and sanction the perpetrators in charge of organizing the

U.S. Considers Bitcoin Reserve; Discusses Funding Options

U.S. Considers Bitcoin Reserve; Discusses Funding Options

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/us-bitcoin-reserve-discussion/

Tron’s dominance is driven by stablecoin activity, particularly Tether’s USDT

Tron’s dominance is driven by stablecoin activity, particularly Tether’s USDT

According to the 30-day revenue data available on DefiLlama, Tron is the highest-earning blockchain network, generating $35.4 million in protocol revenue, nearly four times Ethereum’s $9.1 million, wh

Aerodrome and Velodrome merge into Aero, expanding to Ethereum and Circle’s Arc

Aerodrome and Velodrome merge into Aero, expanding to Ethereum and Circle’s Arc

The post Aerodrome and Velodrome merge into Aero, expanding to Ethereum and Circle’s Arc appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Aerodrome and Velodrome are merging into a unified decentral

Related Articles

What is Aria Protocol(ARIAIP)? A Complete Guide to the First Web3 Protocol Tokenizing Music IP Rights

What is Aria Protocol(ARIAIP)? A Complete Guide to the First Web3 Protocol Tokenizing Music IP Rights

TL;DR1) Aria Protocol transforms music copyrights into tradable tokens, enabling retail investors to invest in IP assets that were previously limited to institutions.2) Aria Protocol has raised $10.95

What is Ethena? A Complete Guide to the Crypto-Native Synthetic Dollar Protocol

What is Ethena? A Complete Guide to the Crypto-Native Synthetic Dollar Protocol

TL;DR1) USDe is a synthetic dollar, not a fiat-backed stablecoin: It is backed by crypto assets and corresponding short futures positions instead of traditional fiat reserves.2) Delta-hedging ensures

What is BIANRENSHENG? The Rise from Internet Meme to Crypto Phenomenon

What is BIANRENSHENG? The Rise from Internet Meme to Crypto Phenomenon

TL;DR1) Milestone Achievement: BINANCELIFE (BINANCELIFE) became the first-ever Chinese memecoin to debut on Binance, breaking market conventions.2) Explosive Growth: Within just three days of its laun

What is 375ai (EAT)? Complete Guide to the World's First Decentralized Edge Data Intelligence Network

What is 375ai (EAT)? Complete Guide to the World's First Decentralized Edge Data Intelligence Network

TL;DR1) Decentralized Edge Intelligence: 375ai has built the world’s first decentralized edge data intelligence network that performs real-time AI processing and analysis at the data source.2) Dual Pr

Sign Up on MEXC
Sign Up & Receive Up to 10,000 USDT Bonus