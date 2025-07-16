Ethena Launches on TON with Exciting New User Rewards

The DeFi project Ethena, known for building the USDe stablecoin independent of USD backing, has officially integrated the TON (The Open Network) , launching a new yield-generating asset, tsUSDe (TON Staked USDe). This integration connects Ethena to Telegram’s ecosystem, which covers 1 billion users, marking a new phase in the mass adoption of DeFi. The collaboration aims to promote widespread mobile adoption of USDe, offering global users a more convenient, efficient, and stable-yield on-chain storage and payment experience.





This not only represents a key step in Ethena’s multi-chain deployment strategy but also signals a comprehensive upgrade in user earning potential: leveraging TON’s high-performance network and social gateway advantages, tsUSDe will feature easier access, broader use cases, and more attractive incentive mechanisms.









TON is a decentralized Layer 1 blockchain originally proposed by Telegram co-founders Pavel and Nikolai Durov. It boasts ultra-high TPS, low gas fees, and strong scalability, aiming to support Web3 applications at a scale of hundreds of millions of users. Currently, TON is the only blockchain infrastructure officially recognized by Telegram and is deeply integrated with Telegram’s 1 billion active users through built-in wallets, bots, mini apps, and more.





In 2024, Tether officially announced the issuance of USDT on the TON network, further enhancing TON’s practical applications in payments, cross-border settlements, DeFi, and other scenarios. Today, TON ranks among the top ten blockchains by market capitalization worldwide, representing a leading mobile-native blockchain ecosystem.









Ethena is the core project behind the USDe stablecoin protocol . Ethena has now officially integrated with the TON network and launched tsUSDe (TON Staked USDe), a new generation of yield-bearing assets following sUSDe, designed specifically for TON users. It combines on-chain yield distribution mechanisms with TON’s native liquidity ecosystem.





Users can stake TON via the Ethena official website to obtain tsUSDe and participate in mining and yield farming activities on leading platforms such as StonFi, DeDust, Evaa, Factorial, Fiva, and Torch Finance.









tsUSDe (TON Staked USDe) is a yield-bearing stablecoin launched by Ethena on the TON network, essentially a staking derivative of USDe. When users deposit USDe into the Ethena protocol, the protocol generates stable returns through hedging strategies and fund management mechanisms, which are returned to users in the form of tsUSDe. This asset is native to the TON network, compatible with the Telegram wallet and its ecosystem applications, combining stability and yield, making it suitable for diverse on-chain use cases.









Stable and Innovative Algorithmic Stablecoin: tsUSDe is based on Ethena’s non-USD collateralized stablecoin USDe, freeing itself from traditional fiat reserve constraints to achieve stable value anchoring.

Continuous Yield: Holding tsUSDe means participating in the staking mechanism, allowing users to receive ongoing interest distributions from the protocol, enabling steady asset growth.

Deep Integration with the TON Ecosystem: tsUSDe is a native TON network asset that can freely circulate within the Telegram wallet and related dApps, seamlessly accessing a social scene with hundreds of millions of users.

Convenient and Efficient: Supports fast deposits and withdrawals and cross-application usage, greatly enhancing users’ mobile DeFi experience.









Users can withdraw USDe from the MEXC platform to a TON wallet and stake tsUSDe via the Ethena official website.

Supported wallets include TONKeeper, TON Space (search @Wallet on Telegram), MyTonWallet, TONHub, and others.

After staking, users can provide liquidity or mine on platforms such as StonFi and DeDust to earn additional rewards.









Ethena is becoming a key cornerstone of the TON DeFi ecosystem . Leveraging Telegram’s billion-user channel, the distribution and adoption of USDe will achieve broader mobile penetration. For users, this represents not only a more convenient on-chain experience but also a golden opportunity to seize high-yield DeFi prospects.





As a leading global digital asset trading platform, MEXC fully supports spot and futures trading of USDe and TON , and has enabled USDe withdrawals on the TON network. Since MEXC Ventures’ strategic investment in TON in 2023, MEXC has continuously supported the growth of TON ecosystem projects and become a vital gateway for global TON users entering the DeFi space.





On MEXC, users holding at least 0.1 USDe can enjoy up to 4% annualized daily earnings on their holdings, with no registration, staking, or lock-up required. Earnings are automatically calculated daily based on the lowest daily balance. Additionally, users can visit the Ethena official website to easily obtain tsUSDe by staking TON!



