From zoos to artists to AI, the hype train has finally reached DeSci. Recently, the DeSci field has once again become the center of attention, with its popularity rapidly increasing due to Binance
DeSci: Reigniting On-Chain Excitement and Exploring a New Era of Blockchain and Biotechnology Integration

Jul 16, 2025MEXC
From zoos to artists to AI, the hype train has finally reached DeSci.

Recently, the DeSci field has once again become the center of attention, with its popularity rapidly increasing due to Binance Labs' interest in BIO Protocol. Following this news, tokens in the DeSci sector, such as VITA, GROW, and RSC, have seen significant surges, maintaining strong performance even during the recent market pullback. The previously quiet BIO Genesis event quickly became a hot commodity, with spots being snapped up in no time. Even the early pump experiment platform launched by the BIO team seems to have been revived.


At this moment, the DeSci field seems like a magnet, attracting an influx of capital from the crypto world.

What is DeSci?


DeSci, short for Decentralized Science, aims to build public infrastructure using the Web3 stack to fund, create, review, certify, and store scientific research projects in a fair and transparent way.

The goal of DeSci is to leverage the advantages of blockchain technology to address numerous challenges in traditional scientific research, such as difficulties in fundraising, lack of data sharing, and low research transparency, thereby accelerating scientific discoveries and technological innovations. As an application of decentralized technology to scientific methods, DeSci has the potential to fundamentally change the operation of traditional science (TradSci). It no longer relies on centralized institutions and intermediaries but instead uses decentralized methods to create and spread knowledge. Currently, DeSci projects are primarily focused on solving financing issues, with significant potential in the biotechnology field.

Vitalik & CZ's Focus and the Celebrity Effect


DeSci's rise in popularity, especially on Memecoin platforms, is no accident. In December of last year, DeSci caught attention due to mentions by Binance founder CZ and the creation of ResearchHub by Coinbase founder.

More recently, Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin's remarks and Binance's investment in BIO Protocol have driven the DeSci sector's on-chain sentiment to new heights, sparking a series of trending projects. The attention and investment from these prominent figures have undoubtedly injected more energy and confidence into the DeSci field.



The hype generated by the celebrity effect has not only boosted the popularity of the DeSci concept but has also accelerated the implementation and development of related projects. With continuous attention from industry leaders like Vitalik and CZ, more investors and developers are flocking to the DeSci sector to explore how to combine the decentralization and transparency of scientific research with the advantages of blockchain technology, aiming to reshape the scientific research ecosystem.

Against this backdrop, DeSci projects are emerging rapidly, some focusing on the sharing and verification of scientific data, others on building fairer and more open scientific funding mechanisms, and some attempting to use blockchain technology to protect the originality and intellectual property of research outcomes. According to Messari Research's categorization of the DeSci track, the main categories include: financing, research, data, peer review, publishing, infrastructure and services, art, scientific open ecosystems, and communities. Notably, 50% of DeSci projects were established within the past year. From the chart, it is clear that DAOs are the most developed within DeSci's ecosystem, while other concepts, such as those related to NFTs, remain in relatively early stages.


Meanwhile, as enthusiasm for the DeSci field continues to rise, the market is also seeing a broader range of investment opportunities.

Overview of DeSci Representative Projects


SCIHUB is an open-source academic paper library based on the concept of scientific donations. It was founded by neuroscientist Alexandra Elbakyan in 2011, with the aim of providing free access to academic papers for everyone. However, it has raised concerns about copyright infringement. The founder of WTF Academy purchased 22% of the total supply of SCIHUB tokens, later transferring 20% to Alexandra Elbakyan's wallet as a show of support for Scihub.

How to Participate in DeSci on MEXC?


When exploring how to participate in the emerging DeSci field, it is crucial to choose a reliable and high-quality trading platform. MEXC stands out among many platforms with its excellent services and competitive fees, making it an ideal choice for purchasing DeSci-related tokens such as RIF and URO. Whether you are a speculative trader interested in Futures trading or a conservative investor preferring Spot trading, MEXC offers a comprehensive range of trading options and valuable experiences.

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to participate in DeSci projects on MEXC, using the example of purchasing RIFSOLon the app (please note that the platform uses the name RIFSOL to distinguish it from other tokens with similar names).

  • Step 1: Log in to the MEXC app and click [Trade].
  • Step 2: Click [Spot], select [RIFSOL/USDT] in the Assessment Zone, or search directly for "RIFSOL/USDT."
  • Step 3: Click [Buy RIFSOL].


If you are experienced in leveraging Futures trading for profits, then the RIFSOL/USDT Perpetual Futures is undoubtedly a worthwhile option to consider.

Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, consultation, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.


