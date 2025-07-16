Crypto AI 2.0: Can MCP + AI Agents Ignite the Next Wave of Innovation and Hype?

As blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies converge, the Crypto AI sector is undergoing a turbulent and dynamic evolution. From its early days of conceptual excitement to today's increasingly competitive landscape, Crypto AI remains one of the most closely watched frontiers in Web3. Amid this evolution, the rise of MCP (Model Context Protocol) combined with AI Agents is starting to capture serious attention—raising the question of whether this powerful synergy could drive the next major wave of innovation and market excitement.









The Model Context Protocol, or MCP, is an open-source standard designed to eliminate the barriers between different AI systems and blockchain environments. Traditionally, AI applications operated in silos, requiring developers to build custom APIs for each connection. This approach was not only time-consuming but also limited in flexibility and riddled with issues related to permissions, access, and interoperability.





MCP aims to solve these problems by functioning as a universal connector—like a USB interface for AI. It introduces a standardized way for AI models and agents to communicate, retrieve real-time data, and interact with blockchain-based systems. By doing so, MCP drastically simplifies development processes and enables a far more efficient, integrated, and scalable AI-blockchain ecosystem.





MCP's core value lies in how it enables decentralized AI to interact meaningfully with its environment. It supports automated task execution, contextual understanding, and on-chain feedback, all within a secure and permissioned framework. Through its full-chain semantic layer, it provides the necessary structure for models to interpret tasks, access relevant context, and complete operations in an autonomous yet verifiable way.









The MCP protocol is designed to build a comprehensive universal protocol layer for AI models to operate, execute tasks, provide feedback, and earn rewards on-chain. It not only addresses the challenge of efficiently utilizing AI models on-chain but also systematically supports the Web3 world’s transition toward an "intent-driven" paradigm.





The core advantage of the MCP protocol lies in its full-chain semantic layer design, which encompasses model identity mechanisms, context collection and semantic interpretation systems, task decomposition and execution frameworks, as well as incentive feedback mechanisms. This architecture enables AI models to possess independent on-chain addresses and, through permission verification systems, receive assets, initiate transactions, and call smart contracts—becoming "first-class accounts" in the blockchain world. Additionally, the MCP protocol abstracts on-chain states, off-chain data, and historical interaction records to provide models with a clear task structure and environmental context, allowing for the “semantic-contextual” execution of complex instructions.













Virtuals has launched a series of initiatives, including VPN (Virtuals Partners Network), ACP (Agent Commerce Protocol), Points (loyalty system), and Genesis (a new launch mechanism). VPN aims to redefine the intersection of AI and crypto by connecting investors, domain experts, academics, and developers. ACP is building a commercial ecosystem composed of AI agents that can autonomously interact, collaborate, and transact with one another. The Points system tracks user engagement and grants exclusive Launchpad participation rights. Genesis introduces a new launch mechanism featuring point-based access, on-chain token distribution methods, and refund guarantees. has launched a series of initiatives, including VPN (Virtuals Partners Network), ACP (Agent Commerce Protocol), Points (loyalty system), and Genesis (a new launch mechanism). VPN aims to redefine the intersection of AI and crypto by connecting investors, domain experts, academics, and developers. ACP is building a commercial ecosystem composed of AI agents that can autonomously interact, collaborate, and transact with one another. The Points system tracks user engagement and grants exclusive Launchpad participation rights. Genesis introduces a new launch mechanism featuring point-based access, on-chain token distribution methods, and refund guarantees.





AI16Z has significantly enhanced its ecosystem with the release of ElizaOS V2, introducing major architectural improvements including swarms and agent-to-agent interaction. Concurrently, the team unveiled AUTOFUN, an innovative AI-powered launch platform which features a fairer, longer-term bonding curve, customizable CA addresses, an AI token-based chat verification system, and tools for community-driven content creation. The new economic model channels profits from the launchpad into buybacks to support the liquidity pool of launch tokens. In Spartan V2, the DEGENAI token will be upgraded and launched alongside ElizaOS V2, playing a key role in the ecosystem and helping promote projects on AUTOFUN. has significantly enhanced its ecosystem with the release of ElizaOS V2, introducing major architectural improvements including swarms and agent-to-agent interaction. Concurrently, the team unveiled AUTOFUN, an innovative AI-powered launch platform which features a fairer, longer-term bonding curve, customizable CA addresses, an AI token-based chat verification system, and tools for community-driven content creation. The new economic model channels profits from the launchpad into buybacks to support the liquidity pool of launch tokens. In Spartan V2, the DEGENAI token will be upgraded and launched alongside ElizaOS V2, playing a key role in the ecosystem and helping promote projects on AUTOFUN.













Dark is an experimental MCP network built on Solana, focusing on Trusted Execution Environments (TEE). By enabling automatic integration of new tools and on-chain interactions, Dark aims to drive innovation within decentralized technologies. However, most of the project’s functionalities are still in the conceptual stage and have yet to be officially launched.





SkyAI is a native AI infrastructure built on the BNB Chain, offering multi-chain data access and AI agent deployment. Although the project remains in its conceptual phase, it is considered a leading project within the MCP sector. is a native AI infrastructure built on the BNB Chain, offering multi-chain data access and AI agent deployment. Although the project remains in its conceptual phase, it is considered a leading project within the MCP sector.









Solix is a DePIN network built on the MCP protocol, focusing on intelligent bandwidth sharing. Users can share their bandwidth through a browser extension and receive rewards, with coverage spanning 63 countries worldwide. The project has seen relatively fast technical deployment, but its long-term success depends on validating user engagement and the sustainability of its economic model. is a DePIN network built on the MCP protocol, focusing on intelligent bandwidth sharing. Users can share their bandwidth through a browser extension and receive rewards, with coverage spanning 63 countries worldwide. The project has seen relatively fast technical deployment, but its long-term success depends on validating user engagement and the sustainability of its economic model.





HighKey is a DeFi project compatible with both MCP and DARP protocols, specializing in DeFi arbitrage and professional analytics. While the project has a clear development roadmap, there is still a need to enhance user experience and strengthen its differentiation in the market. is a DeFi project compatible with both MCP and DARP protocols, specializing in DeFi arbitrage and professional analytics. While the project has a clear development roadmap, there is still a need to enhance user experience and strengthen its differentiation in the market.









DeMCP officially launched on April 25, with trading volume nearing eight figures within the first hour. It is a live Web3 MCP marketplace that offers discounted access to large language models like GPT-4 and Claude. The platform utilizes Trusted Execution Environments (TEE) and on-chain security mechanisms, and has established a technical partnership with Phala Network. officially launched on April 25, with trading volume nearing eight figures within the first hour. It is a live Web3 MCP marketplace that offers discounted access to large language models like GPT-4 and Claude. The platform utilizes Trusted Execution Environments (TEE) and on-chain security mechanisms, and has established a technical partnership with Phala Network.





Cookie.fun has introduced a dedicated MCP server—a plug-and-play MCP server designed specifically for intelligent agents. It is tailored for both developers and non-technical users, requiring no configuration to get started. has introduced a dedicated MCP server—a plug-and-play MCP server designed specifically for intelligent agents. It is tailored for both developers and non-technical users, requiring no configuration to get started.





OpenServ is preparing to launch its MCP system, which will allow AI agents to be integrated into a variety of real-world applications. It supports integration with platforms such as AWS, Discord, Notion, Figma, Google Maps, and Slack. is preparing to launch its MCP system, which will allow AI agents to be integrated into a variety of real-world applications. It supports integration with platforms such as AWS, Discord, Notion, Figma, Google Maps, and Slack.









Dark on the From a market performance perspective, although most Web3 AI projects based on the MCP protocol are still in the early stages of development and their products are not yet fully launched, some projects have already issued tokens and attracted investor attention as market sentiment improves. For example, the MCP-related tokenon the Solana blockchain performed well after its launch, sparking investor enthusiasm and a wave of investments in MCP-related tokens. With the progress and implementation of more projects and increasing market acceptance of the integration of AI and blockchain, there is a certain possibility of a second wave of hype for MCP + AI Agents.





However, realizing the full potential of this combination will require overcoming several critical challenges. Technical scalability, model reliability, and agent security must all be addressed to support long-term growth. Additionally, intense competition in the Web3 AI space means that only the most differentiated and technically sound projects will rise above the noise. Regulatory uncertainty remains a further obstacle. As AI becomes more autonomous and integrated with financial systems, compliance will play an increasingly important role in shaping adoption and user trust. Ensuring these systems align with evolving global standards will be essential.









The second half of the Crypto AI story is underway, and the MCP + AI Agent combination appears poised to play a leading role. Its potential to reshape how we build, interact with, and benefit from decentralized intelligence is enormous. As development accelerates and real-world applications begin to emerge, MCP could very well become the foundation of a new generation of blockchain-native AI systems. While the full impact will take time to unfold, one thing is certain: MEXC remains committed to staying at the forefront of this transformation, offering a secure, efficient, and low-barrier platform for users to discover and engage with the future of Crypto AI.





Explore MCP + AI Agent opportunities today on MEXC and be part of the next major wave of technological innovation.





Disclaimer: The information provided in this material does not constitute advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, or any other related services, nor does it serve as a recommendation to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn offers this information for reference purposes only and does not provide investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.



